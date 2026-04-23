What should I clean before moving into a new home? 

Congratulations on your new home! Whether you’ve just secured your first house or apartment or are a seasoned mover, a new living space isn’t always move-in ready (even when it’s advertised as such). In most cases, you are going to want to clean before you move in.

Isabella Flores, cleaning expert and professional organizer at Sparkly Maid San Diego, says, “Regardless of how clean a house appears when you enter, it has a history that you’re unaware of. Former residents have left behind hair, pet dander, bacteria, residue from prior cleaners and debris in locations you can’t quickly visualize.”

With that in mind, Flores says to take advantage of your future home being empty. This is your chance to clean without clutter, boxes and furniture getting in the way.

Here, with the input of experts in the field, is a comprehensive guide to a smoother new-home cleaning process, from supply lists to room-by-room what-to-clean checklists.

Key takeaways Cleaning before you move in sets the foundation for your home. An empty space makes it easier to reach every surface and remove hidden dust, bacteria and buildup left behind by previous occupants or construction.

Prioritize kitchens and bathrooms. These high-use, high-hygienic need areas take the most effort and have the biggest impact on your day-to-day routine and cleanliness.

Don’t skip hidden and high-touch areas. Vents, filters, switches and appliance gaps affect air quality and hygiene. Clean them for a healthier living environment.

Assess your cleaning kit

Before you get started, make sure you have all of the essential cleaning tools and supplies on hand. “Don’t wait until you are halfway through [your clean] to purchase something. Taking a break to make a supply run stops the momentum of your cleaning and may add hours to the cleaning time,” says Flores. Here are some things you should have in your cleaning kit:

Cleaning solutions

All-purpose, disinfectant cleaner. Additionally, consider getting two separate cleaners: a general all-purpose cleaner and a separate disinfectant cleaner for dirtier jobs.

Additionally, consider getting two separate cleaners: a general all-purpose cleaner and a separate disinfectant cleaner for dirtier jobs. Glass and mirror cleaner.

Heavy-duty oven degreaser.

Toilet bowl cleaner.

Baking soda and white vinegar. This combination is good for odor removal and creating a natural scrubbing paste.

Microfiber cloths.

Non-scratch sponge and a grout brush.

Melamine eraser sponge . Magic Eraser is one well-known brand.

. Magic Eraser is one well-known brand. Pumice stone.

Broom and dust pan.

Mop and bucket.

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuum. Make sure it has a crevice tool and brush attachment.

Make sure it has a crevice tool and brush attachment. Rubber gloves.

New air filter for HVAC system (if applicable).

(if applicable). Trash bags.

Lining paper. You can use this for cabinets and drawers.

Can you clean and move in on the same day?

Matt Graber, co-owner of Cool Hand Movers, says to avoid cleaning and moving in on the same day. “Even when you hire professional movers, your move should be your main focus on the day everything goes to your new place. Keep it simple so you’re not juggling two services on a tight schedule.”

He adds the following tips:

Some apartment buildings require insurance documents for service providers (such as cleaners) working in the building; handle those requirements as early as possible.

Ensure that floors and surfaces are dry before move-in. This will help prevent slips and falls.

If you’re concerned about the move-in dirtying floors and surfaces, ask about what protection is available. Movers can often provide paper or Masonite to protect recently cleaned floors.

What to clean, room by room

Flores says you can make cleaning before you move in go fast and smooth by taking one room at a time and working top down. “Clean high first, low last. Clean before you disinfect and remember that kitchens and bathrooms need both steps.”

Ebony Deloatch, founder and professional organizer at Humble Enhancement, says to prioritize the bathroom and kitchen first because these are the “heartbeat” of a home. She says that you will want a clean kitchen for your first meal and a clean bathroom when you need to use it. Here is a room-by-room cleaning checklist to keep you organized:

Kitchen

“The kitchen is the most labor intensive room and has the highest hygiene standard, so it must come first,” says Flores. Here’s what to clean:

Oven and range

Use a heavy duty degreaser. If necessary, let the cleaner soak for as long as recommended.

If necessary, let the cleaner soak for as long as recommended. Wipe clean. Leftover grease and residue will smoke and cause an unpleasant odor the first time you use the oven if you don’t remove all of the cleaner.

Leftover grease and residue will smoke and cause an unpleasant odor the first time you use the oven if you don’t remove all of the cleaner. Clean range hood exhaust fans. To do this properly, you will need to remove them.

Microwave

Clean the microwave plate. Remove it from the microwave and use a multi-purpose cleaner.

Remove it from the microwave and use a multi-purpose cleaner. Clean the inside of the microwave. And then return the plate.

And then return the plate. Clean the outside of the microwave. Don’t forget the handle and sides.

Don’t forget the handle and sides. Clean any vents or fan covers.

Refrigerator

Remove and wash all shelves and drawers. Use warm, soapy water. Rinse, dry and reassemble.

Use warm, soapy water. Rinse, dry and reassemble. Wipe the gasket around the door. Mold and bacteria can accumulate here, reminds Flores.

Mold and bacteria can accumulate here, reminds Flores. Clean the outside of the fridge.

Vacuum the sides, bottom and under the fridge. To do this properly, you’ll want to carefully pull your refrigerator forward.

Cabinets, drawers and counters

Wipe down and disinfect all counter tops. Mild soap and water are good for most surfaces; if you use anything harsher, check that the cleaner is compatible with the surface type (granite, laminate, butcher block, etc.) to be sure it won’t scratch or cloud the surface.

Mild soap and water are good for most surfaces; if you use anything harsher, check that the cleaner is compatible with the surface type (granite, laminate, butcher block, etc.) to be sure it won’t scratch or cloud the surface. Remove old liner paper from shelves and drawers.

Vacuum and clean shelves and drawers.

Line with new liner paper.

Clean the front of all cabinets and drawers. Use warm, soapy water.

Sink, dishwasher and garbage disposal

Wipe down and sanitize backsplash.

Disinfect sink and around the faucet.

Neutralize garbage disposal odor. Pour baking soda down it and turn on the water.

Pour baking soda down it and turn on the water. Clean the dishwasher filter. If it’s removable, you can rinse it with warm water.

If it’s removable, you can rinse it with warm water. Clean the dishwasher. Place a dishwasher-safe bowl of white vinegar in the top rack of the dishwasher and run a hot water cycle. This will break down and flush out odor and grease.

Bathroom

Bathrooms require a lot of attention to detail but taking time to clean the bathroom before moving in means truly starting fresh in your new space. Here are places to clean:

Toilet

Consider replacing the toilet seat. (I don’t think this requires an explanation.)

(I don’t think this requires an explanation.) Clean the toilet. This includes the interior and exterior of the bowl, and the outside of the tank. Acid-based cleaners and pumice stones can be used for hard water stains.

This includes the interior and exterior of the bowl, and the outside of the tank. Acid-based cleaners and pumice stones can be used for hard water stains. Disinfect the floor. You should do this around the toilet, including the back.

Shower and tub

Clean and sanitize fixtures.

Clean grout. (This only applies if you have tile in your shower and tub).

(This only applies if you have tile in your shower and tub). Scrub shower walls and tubs.

Clean shower doors, frame and track.

Clean or replace caulk.

Mop floor.

Vanity, cabinets and light fixtures

Clean exhaust fans. Vacuum or wipe the grille and surrounding area.

Vacuum or wipe the grille and surrounding area. Clean the mirror, light fixtures and towel bars.

Disinfect the sink, fixtures and counter.

Clean the inside of all drawers and cabinets.

Bedroom

“Bedrooms are where you are often exposed to allergens while sleeping,” says Flores. She says to give them more attention then you think they need.

Flores says to be sure to do the following:

Clean the ceiling fans. You can dust or vacuum here.

You can dust or vacuum here. Dust or vacuum vent covers.

Clean window sills and windows. (Do at least the interior if you can’t get the exterior.)

(Do at least the interior if you can’t get the exterior.) Vacuum blinds or shades.

Wash curtains.

Wipe down shelves in closets.

Clean baseboards.

Vacuum carpets, if applicable. (Ideally you would use a vacuum with a HEPA filter).

Living areas, hallways and common spaces

Areas that need to be cleaned in common areas are similar to what should be cleaned in the bedrooms. Deloatch reminds people to work systematically, “For every space that needs to get clean, a person should start at the top then work their way to the bottom of a room.” For example, start with the ceilings, then the walls and finally the floors.

Here are areas to clean:

Dust ceiling fans and vents.

Replace the HVAC air filter.

Clean light fixtures.

Clean windows and sills. (Focus on the interior, and do the exterior when you have time.)

(Focus on the interior, and do the exterior when you have time.) Vacuum blinds or wash curtains.

Spot-clean walls. A Magic Eraser might come in handy here for those mysterious marks.

A Magic Eraser might come in handy here for those mysterious marks. Clean baseboards and trim.

Vacuum or mop floors.

A note about floors

You will want to sweep and spot-clean floors as you go, but wait to do a final vacuum and mop when you are done cleaning the room you are working on. The kitchen is a high traffic area, so save the kitchen floor for right before move-in day. Deloatch says to start with clean or new mop heads and be prepared to throw them away if they aren’t washable/reusable.

If your new home has carpets, consider renting a carpet cleaner or hiring a professional to clean the carpets. You will want to be sure all floors and carpets are dry before you start moving in furniture and boxes.

Places to clean that are frequently forgotten

It can be easy to miss the details when you are in the middle of such a big job. Flores says these are the most touched but least cleaned surfaces in any home:

Doorknobs.

Door and cabinet handles.

Door frames.

Light switches.

Outlet covers.

Outside of the washer and dryer.

To improve the efficiency and safety of your big appliances as well as the quality of your indoor air, she adds that you should clean the following, as well:

Behind appliances.

Washing machine filters.

Dryer vents.

Air ducts.

New construction homes: What to consider

“Even a newly constructed house has debris and chemicals from materials used in building, and debris from contractors,” says Flores. So despite your home being “new,” you still may need to do the following:

Off-gas fumes. This is as simple as opening your windows.

This is as simple as opening your windows. Vacuum dust off of surfaces. (Ideally your vacuum has a HEPA filter.)

(Ideally your vacuum has a HEPA filter.) Wipe down surfaces. You may find yourself wiping and re-wiping surfaces here, as the dust resettles quickly. To help prevent some of that dirt from escaping, use a damp cloth or microfiber towel.

You may find yourself wiping and re-wiping surfaces here, as the dust resettles quickly. To help prevent some of that dirt from escaping, use a damp cloth or microfiber towel. Remove residual adhesives or stickers.

Clean up any leftover debris. Think sawdust, nails or missed trash.

Find house cleaners

Should you hire a professional cleaner?

If it’s in the budget, you can absolutely hire a cleaner! You might not have the time or desire to clean before you move in, and there are plenty of great house cleaners who will be happy to help you. Circumstances may also dictate the need to hire a housekeeping service. Homes that once had pets, smokers or haven’t been well-kept can be very time-consuming to clean and may require a professional’s touch.

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