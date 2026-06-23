What to do when your nanny gives notice: A graceful transition plan

When your nanny gives notice, your first thought is likely: “Oh no. What am I going to do for child care?” While the sentiment is certainly valid (and jumping on a new nanny search is key!), there are a number of steps to take before, and during, your nanny’s departure that can make the transition easier.

The very first thing you should do is take a breath, advises Allie Moya, owner of Brooklyn Nanny and Manny agency. “Having a nanny give notice can feel like the floor dropped out from under you, especially when your nanny is someone your kids adore,” she says. “But the families who stay calm and organized come out of this just fine.”

Here, experts share the exact steps to take when you find out your nanny is giving notice.

Key takeaways When a nanny gives notice, your first job is to stay calm and acknowledge the transition before jumping into logistics. A steady, respectful response helps preserve the relationship and often leads to a smoother handoff.

Once emotions are steadier, the priority shifts to clarity: confirm the last day, review your agreement and loop in payroll so nothing falls through the cracks. Getting the basics in writing early prevents confusion and keeps the transition organized.

From there, focus on planning ahead rather than reacting — map out care coverage, decide how you’ll handle the gap, and begin thinking about your next hire. Taking a structured, intentional approach now makes the search and transition far less chaotic later.

What are the first steps I need to take when my nanny gives notice?

Thank your nanny, Moya says — and mean it. “A gracious response keeps the relationship warm, and a warm relationship gets you a better handoff and a nanny who’ll come back for date nights down the road,” she notes.

After that, there are a number of essential things to do.

1. Confirm the notice and last day

Get the resignation confirmed in writing, including the nanny’s exact last day of work. “Even just a quick text confirming their last day works, since that removes the ‘I thought you said the 15th’ confusion that causes so much friction at the end,” Moya explains. The final work date is important because you’ll build everything else around it.

2. Review your agreement and inform payroll

Consult your employment agreement to confirm the notice period (usually two weeks, notes Moya), paid time off (PTO), payout rules and any severance terms noted. At this time, you’ll also want to loop in your payroll provider.

“Nannies are almost always W-2 household employees, not contractors, so you owe wages through the last worked day plus payroll taxes, and it’s worth looping in your payroll service early so the final check is clean,” notes Moya.

Depending on your agreement, Moya continues, you may need to pay out unused paid time off (PTO), as well as severance. “Handling these things now ensures the transition ends cleanly from a legal and financial standpoint,” says Moya

3. Determine your transition game plan

In most cases, Moya recommends a clean break. “I’ve found it works best when you don’t have one nanny train the other and instead start fresh with the new person,” she says, “even if that means paying your outgoing nanny for their last week while you trial and train the replacement separately. This gives you a clearer reset and often avoids emotional or logistical complications.”

On the flip side, if there’s a gap in care during the transition period, Moya recommends relying on backup care, family members or PTO days while you figure out the next steps.

“Approach the search as a fresh start, not a hunt for a copy of the nanny who is leaving. No two nannies are the same, and the goal… is to find the right fit for where your family is right now.” — Allie Moya, nanny agency owner

4. Support the emotional transition for your children

Acknowledge that this is a real relationship for your kids, and they will likely feel like a loss. Having grace and respect during the transition and goodbye will help kids adjust, as well as preserve the relationship.

Moya also notes that the transition can be difficult for nannies, too. “A lot of nannies, especially the long-term ones, quietly mourn the loss of that bond even when they’re leaving for a good reason like financial betterment,” she says.

How should I approach finding a new nanny?

Start looking right away, but don’t rush the process, as this is an important decision worthy of some thought. Here’s how to approach your search.

Consider where you are now

This is a good time to re-evaluate your family’s needs since they’ve likely changed since you last hired a nanny.

“Approach the search as a fresh start, not a hunt for a copy of the nanny who is leaving,” says Moya. “No two nannies are the same, and the goal is never to replicate the last person. It is to find the right fit for where your family is right now.”

Consider your timeline

While it’s never a good time to lose a nanny, some seasons are better than others. For instance, if your nanny gives notice at the end of the school year, you often have more room than you think. “Between summer break, camp and extended family time, many families can comfortably bridge the gap, and in some cases choosing not to rush into a new placement right away is the financially smart call,” notes Moya.

That being said, don’t put things off too long. “You do not want to get caught in the back-to-school rush, when demand is highest and the strongest candidates get scooped up fast,” says Moya. “If you know you will need someone for the fall, start by July.”

Start your search

There are a number of places to search for a nanny, including online platforms, personal networks and agencies. Your timeline, as well as budget, will factor into where you start your search.

For more information on how to find a nanny, check out:

Verify credentials and check references

At its core, hiring a nanny is about trust — and what builds that trust can look different for every family, says Ethan Alter, head of growth for Checkr Personal, a personal background-checking service. “Some families prioritize experience, while others focus on references, credentials or specific skills,” notes Alter. “What matters most is less about any single qualification and more about feeling confident in the person you’re inviting into your home and your child’s daily life.”

Information can be easily polished or misrepresented online, Alter says, noting that it’s worth it to think more intentionally about how you confirm what’s real. ”That might simply mean taking extra time to verify references, double-check certifications or ask follow-up questions when something matters to you,” he says. By doing this, you’re also streamlining the process.

Read more:

What should I include in my new nanny job description?

This is your time to start fresh and fill the gaps you noticed last time, according to Moya.

“This is your chance to write those needs in from the beginning,” she says. “Maybe you want help with end-of-day tasks like the children’s dishes or laundry, or maybe you want someone who is genuinely comfortable with dogs. Naming those things up front, instead of hoping they sort themselves out later, is what keeps your household running smoothly day to day.”

To find out exactly what to include in your nanny job description, check out:

“The clearer and more honest your description, the more likely you are to attract candidates who actually want the job you are offering,” notes Moya

What are best practices for screening and hiring new nanny?

Find a nanny near you.

Even if you’re head over heels for a candidate, you still need to do your due diligence. “A background check can help you better understand a candidate’s history,” Alter notes, “while credential verification can help validate qualifications, certifications and other experiences that may be relevant to the role.”

Taking these extra steps can help paint a more complete picture of who a candidate is beyond what may appear on a resume or online profile, he adds.

When it comes to hiring a new nanny, Moya says, if you meet with someone you love (and you should meet multiple), move fast. “Good nannies go fast,” she says. “If you meet someone wonderful early on, you do not have to wait until you have finished every interview to start moving. You can begin reference checks, call those references, and let the candidate know you are seriously interested. Before day one, all of that is fair game.”

“Your first priority is coverage, so lean immediately on your backup network of friends, family and a few vacation days while you regroup. Then, start your search right away.” — Allie Moya

What does an ideal nanny transition look like?

Each family will handle nanny transitions differently, but Moya notes that having the new nanny shadow the old nanny may not be the best idea.

“You, as the parents, are the best informed people to show a new nanny what is expected, because this is a deeply personal role, not a standardized job,” she says, adding that there’s also some risk involved in having your old nanny handle the introduction.

“If there were any hurt feelings or if they were unhappy about something, that tends to color the new working relationship the moment it surfaces, and a question as simple as ‘why are you leaving?’ can open that door,” she explains. “A clean start lets you reset, reassess what your family needs and set the tone yourself.”

In practice, here’s what you can do during the transition:

Get important details in writing. This can be a simple family handbook or routine sheet covering the daily schedule, meals, naps, screen rules, house rules and emergency information.

This can be a simple family handbook or routine sheet covering the daily schedule, meals, naps, screen rules, house rules and emergency information. Walk through routines hands-on during the first days. Show things like the nap wind-down, snack that always works and the walk to the park.

Show things like the nap wind-down, snack that always works and the walk to the park. Stay present and available in the early days. This way, they can ask questions in real time.

What if my nanny leaves without giving notice?

A no-notice departure is stressful, but manageable if you move in the right order, according to Moya. “Your first priority is coverage, so lean immediately on your backup network of friends, family and a few vacation days while you regroup,” she says. “Then, start your search right away, and if the timeline is tight, an agency can be helpful.”

Another situation worth naming is when a nanny gives their two weeks’ notice, but the relationship has soured to the point where you worry their remaining time could affect the quality or safety of your children’s care.

“In that case, I usually tell families it is the wiser move to pay out those two weeks, let them go early and take the financial loss,” she says. “Your children’s wellbeing is always worth more than two weeks of pay and a tense final stretch is not worth the risk.”

What if I can’t find a qualified replacement nanny?

When families are truly struggling to find a replacement nanny, it usually comes down to the compensation not being competitive enough for what you are asking. “If your wish list includes advanced degrees and a long string of specialties, the math often does not add up to the salary on offer,” says Moya.

If your search has stalled, go back to your job description before you do anything else. This is not about lowering your standards, notes Moya, it is about adjusting and being realistic.

Here’s what to look for:

Check whether your compensation actually matches the role you are describing.

Be honest about candidate pool size. “A multilingual nanny who is also a competitive athlete is a far smaller pool than, say, a newborn care specialist with thirty years of experience,” notes Moya.

Remember that specialized training comes at a higher price point.

How can I give my departing nanny a meaningful send-off?

Losing a nanny can be hard for all parties involved, so sending them off in a meaningful way can both give closure and keep things on good terms.

“Parents and nannies alike can get their own feelings tangled up in a goodbye, but the priority is keeping your children grounded in the truth of the situation,” says Moya, who suggests keeping in touch by inviting the nanny over for visits, birthday parties and more.

“Do not cut your kids off from someone they trust, and do not paint that person as suddenly unsafe, unless that is genuinely the situation,” Moya says. “If it is, bring in a therapist, because a bond that strong is not something to take apart without support.”

A final note on nanny transitions

Having a nanny give notice is stressful for so many reasons, but if you allot enough time and are clear on your description, you’ll almost always land a nanny you love equally or even more. And if your old nanny leaves on good terms, be sure to stay in touch.

“When I was a nanny, the families who kept the door open gave their children something lasting,” Moya says. “I was invited back as a guest at birthday parties, and one of my former nanny kids even lit a candle for me at his bar mitzvah. That’s what a preserved relationship looks like years down the line, and it costs you nothing but a little grace at the goodbye.”

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