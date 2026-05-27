How to manage screen time and phone use at work as a nanny or sitter

Unlike nap schedules and food allergies, screen time rules aren’t always a topic nannies and families cover during the interview. But given the pervasiveness of phones, iPads, watches (and communication in general), it’s worth a discussion. You want to, as their child care provider, be on the same page, after all.

“Some families hire a sitter to simply watch a movie with the children and put them to bed while they go on date night; others want the sitter or nanny to be active while they are away,” says Paige Burlew, founder of Lonestar Nannies in Texas. “Because of this variation, it’s important for nannies and sitters to have a strong understanding of the expectations upfront.

Here, Burlew and additional experts offer insight on how to determine boundaries around tech and screen time when you’re on the job, what to do if you disagree with the rules and more.

Key takeaways Screen time expectations between families and nannies can vary widely, from hands-off movie watching to highly interactive caregiving, so they should never be assumed. Experts stress that asking about these rules early helps ensure everyone is aligned on what the job actually looks like day to day.

Because phone and device use is woven into modern caregiving in different ways, clear communication about expectations is essential from the start. Professionals note that failing to clarify these boundaries upfront is one of the most common reasons misunderstandings and breakdowns happen in nanny-family relationships.

Rather than guessing how much screen time or phone use is appropriate, nannies are encouraged to ask direct, casual questions during the interview process. This not only helps clarify household rules, but also signals professionalism and sets the foundation for a stronger working relationship.

What does good nanny/babysitter phone etiquette look like?

When you’re actively with kids, the phone goes away, says Joel Marotti, a career and workplace expert and senior managing partner at Vertical Media Solutions in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Marotti adds that scrolling while watching the kids isn’t “really a conversation, but professionalism.”

However, phone etiquette doesn’t stop there for nannies and sitters. “Every family is different about what happens during naps, transitions or even during quiet playtime,” Marotti continues. “Some families might be totally fine with you checking your phone when the baby’s sleeping and maybe others are not.”

This is why, Marotti notes, it’s crucial you ask upfront instead of guess. The latter, he explains, can be the reason “professional relationships unintentionally break down.”

“…you might say: ‘What does a typical day look like here?’ Then, you may get into: ‘When the kids are napping or have some downtime, what are your expectations around phone use?’” — Joel Marotti, career and workplace expert

How can I broach the subject of screen time expectations with parents?

Ask directly and keep it casual, says Joe Szynkowski, a career coach and founder of The UpWrite Group in Marion, Illinois.

He suggests saying something along the lines of: “Every family seems to handle phones and technology a little differently. What works best in your house?”

“People appreciate clarity,” he continues. “Awkward assumptions create way more problems than awkward questions.”

When should I bring up screen time rules with parents?

Before you start, says Paige Burlew, founder of Lonestar Nannies. “For a babysitter this should be done as soon as the booking is made,” she says. “For nannies who will be in the home on a consistent basis, this should be done during the initial interview.”

That said, screen time expectations shouldn’t be the question you lead with during an interview, says Marotti. “Talk about the kids first, the schedule, the household routine and whenever it fits naturally into the conversation, you might say: ‘What does a typical day look like here?’” he says. “Then, you may get into: ‘When the kids are napping or have some downtime, what are your expectations around phone use?’”

By doing this, he adds, you’re simply asking how their household operates, which, according to Burlew, is also a good opportunity to gauge if this family will be the right fit for you or not.

“The last thing you want to do is not set the expectation or know what you are walking into after accepting the position,” she says.

What specific questions should I ask?

In addition to asking the general question of “what are your expectations around screen-time when I’m on the clock?” you can get more specific.

Below are some questions Burlew, Marotti and Szynkowski recommend asking about phone and screen use:

Are there expectations around my phone use while the children are awake or asleep?

How do you want me to communicate updates — texts/photos during the day or a recap later?

What’s the best way to reach you during the day?

How should I handle urgent or personal issues if they come up?

Are there any apps, devices or content you want avoided completely?

When is screen time typically allowed for kids during the day?

Are there situations where screen time is OK (illness, weather, parent work needs)?

Are educational apps or programs for kids treated differently from entertainment?

If the child is sick, are there preferred shows or limits for them?

Are there any other household rules around devices or communication I should know about?

Something to keep in mind: Getting answers to these questions will not only give you practical information, it shows a level of professionalism, says Marotti.

“In my experience coaching people on interviews, the candidates who ask the most operational questions to truly understand the scope of the job and what’s expected are the ones who often get the offers and also stay longer,” he says.

In other words: Everybody wins.

What if I disagree with parents’ stance on tech use?

What you don’t want to do is silently comply and then resent it, says Marotti, because eventually it will become an issue. “The real professional move is to call it out directly,” he says.” Say something like: ‘I want to make sure I understand, is there flexibility here, or is this a firm boundary for the family?’”

That one sentence can tell you a whole lot,” he continues. “Speaking openly and communicating well will get you the information that you need.”

If you’re uncomfortable with the family’s tech and screen time rules, Burlew adds, assess the expectations and how realistic they feel for you. Then, ask questions regarding the areas you think could be an issue.

“Is it around personal phone use? Use when a child is sick? Or maybe the issue surrounds day-to-day expectations,” she says. “If you think you cannot meet them, maybe it is not the best fit, and that’s OK! The last thing a nanny should do is say yes to a role, and then start breaking house rules. This will only lead to resentment, burnout and confusion for the children.”

“People appreciate clarity. Awkward assumptions create way more problems than awkward questions.” — Joe Szynkowski, career coach and company founder

A final note on screen time rules for nannies and sitters

Parents have very different feelings on tech and screen time rules for sitters and nannies, so getting clarity upfront is important. “Some may want no phone use, while others may want you sending updates throughout the day,” Burlew says. “Some allow certain periods of the day for screen time, while others will want none.”

When you’re direct from the start, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting into — and parents will appreciate that you asked the question, says Burlew. “Nobody wants to accept a job where the technology philosophies do not align,” she says. “It will ultimately lead to frustration from both sides.”