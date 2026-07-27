If you are knee-deep in parenting small children and are looking for some extra help, a mother’s helper might be just what the doctor ordered.

Mother’s helpers are a great choice for parents who are not yet working or doing activities outside the home. Instead, they’re for families who “need the extra part-time support while they are present in the home,” explains Michaela LeRoy, education and development specialist at Haven.

While many parents find mother’s helpers to be a more economical and flexible option than a babysitter or nanny, they have benefits and drawbacks, and it’s important to consider both before hiring one. “Families should consider the helper’s experience, availability and comfort with children,” LeRoy recommends.

Here, we’ll go over the pros and cons of hiring a mother’s helper, when to hire one, when not to hire one and what mother’s helpers generally cost.

Key takeaways A mother’s helper is someone who has basic experience with child care and works alongside a parent. Mother’s helpers are great choices for parents who are home with their kids and need a bit of extra support.

Some pros of mother’s helpers include flexible scheduling, affordability and improved emotional well being. Typically, they are less expensive than a nanny or babysitter because they have less experience and don’t care for children solo.

Mother’s helpers are not the ideal choice for someone who needs full-time child care or who prefers a highly experienced caregiver. They are the best fit for a parent who needs extra help but is still there to provide supervision and oversight.

What is a mother’s helper?

A mother’s helper is someone who has basic knowledge and experience with child care, and who works alongside a mother or other parent to help with child care and related tasks. An important distinction between mother’s helpers and other types of child care professionals, like babysitters or nannies, is that mother’s helpers are present along with parents. They aren’t typically left alone with the children.

“Mother’s helpers… do anything that the mom would find helpful around the house while she does what she needs to do.” — Gayle Weill, psychotherapist

Mother’s helpers are often younger and less experienced. Many times, mother’s helpers are pre-teens or teenagers from your community who enjoy spending time with children and are looking for their first jobs. But they may be older and have a bit more work experience, too.

“Think of a mother’s helper like a mom’s assistant,” says Connie Simpson (also known as “Nanny Connie”), a child care expert and author of “The Nanny Connie Way.”

While mother’s helpers assist primarily with child care, some do more than that. “Mother’s helpers can help with meal preparation or they can fold laundry,” says Gayle Weill, a psychotherapist and mom who works primarily with mothers. “Put simply, they could do anything that the mom would find helpful around the house while she does what she needs to do, whether that be taking care of her children or even just lying down and resting,” Weill shares.

The pros of hiring a mother’s helper

There are many pros to hiring a mother’s helper, including cost, flexibility and even mental health benefits. Here’s what the experts we spoke to and real moms say about the benefits of mother’s helpers.

1. They offer assistance, but not replacement

If you’re a parent who needs extra help, but you aren’t ready to leave your child in the full charge of someone else, a mother’s helper might be perfect for you. “The biggest pro of a mother’s helper was having someone present without replacing me,” says Mia Morin, a mom and the editor-in-chief at Intimeros, who used a mother’s helper during her son’s first three years.

Morin valued the way that her mother’s helpers were there to support her, but not to step in as the primary caregiver. “That meant I could shower in peace, take breaks when I needed them, even get two or three hours of work done on my own blog knowing someone was nearby,” she describes.

2. Having help lowers stress and decreases loneliness

Having someone there to hold the baby while you’re taking care of an older child, preparing bottles or doing laundry can be a really big deal for your mental health and emotional wellness, Weill says. But it’s not just parents of infants who benefit — any busy parent can find relief and more balanced mental health by receiving this kind of support.

“As a therapist who works with moms, the anxiety that goes along with feeling pulled in a variety of directions can potentially be alleviated by hiring a mother’s helper,” Weill says.

Parenting small kids can also get lonely at times, and it can be refreshing to have another person around for company and conversation. “My helper was a young student from my neighborhood; I really enjoyed having her around,” Morin says. “She was fun and refreshing, and having another adult in the house during those long days meant a lot emotionally.”

Find a mother’s helper near you.

3. Extra support to get through the hardest phases

Mother’s helpers offer the flexibility to get fast extra help right when you need it most. Weill hired a mother’s helper when her second baby was born, and the extra support was invaluable. “I wasn’t sleeping that well at night, I was newly diagnosed with a [health] condition, and I was taking care of two children under 2 years old,” she shares.

For Weill, having “an extra pair of hands” was essential to getting things done — “especially when my husband was at work,” she adds.

4. They can help with light housework

While you can’t expect a mother’s helper to do heavy duty housework, most will help pick up around the house and keep it tidy. This can be an additional, much-needed form of support for busy parents.

“My helper helped keep the house running by picking up toys, warming milk, cleaning bottles, doing laundry and other quick jobs,” Morin says. “The actual cleaning was in my mind, but with that support, it was easier.”

“Babysitters and nannies definitely cost more, which is a pro of hiring a mother’s helper instead.” — Gayle Weill

5. Flexibility

Most mother’s helpers aren’t looking for full-time work and may have more flexible schedules than babysitters or nannies. They work best when the parent also has a more flexible schedule, says Morin.

A mother’s helper is ideal “when you want to be with your child, particularly in the early years, and when you have flexible remote working,” she describes. They are also a great option if you need someone around to help during your day, but you don’t need regular and specific hours to be filled like they would with a nanny or sitter, she adds.

6. Affordability

Child care can be prohibitively expensive and money is often tight when kids are young, especially if you are on parental leave or staying home with your kids. While the cost of mother’s helpers vary, they are usually more affordable than other child care options. “Babysitters and nannies definitely cost more, which is a pro of hiring a mother’s helper instead,” Weill explains.

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The cons of hiring a mother’s helper

Hiring a mother’s helper isn’t the best choice for everyone, and there are some disadvantages to this type of care, depending on the specifics of what you need. Here are some of the cons of hiring a mother’s helper.

They need more direction than other caregivers

Kami Walker, a mom of two from Long Island, New York, says one major con of mother’s helpers is that you will need to give them a lot of instructions and direction. “The con is less experience, typically,” she explains. “[It was] not a problem for me, but a mom who needs someone with decision-making skills may not benefit from a mother’s helper.”

Less privacy

Although it can be nice to have someone in your home to assist you with your little ones, sharing space with someone in close quarters can sometimes feel invasive. “There’s less privacy for mom while the mother’s helper is there,” Weill describes. “She may not feel comfortable doing the things she would normally do to relax around her home because the mother’s helper is there with her.”

Need for more oversight

Since mother’s helpers tend to be on the younger side and have less child care experience than professional babysitters or nannies, you’ll need to keep a watchful eye on your mother’s helper.

Mother’s helpers “might not understand what types of play, activities or expectations are developmentally appropriate for the children’s age,” LeRoy says. “They might also have limited experience changing diapers, responding to emergencies or managing challenging behaviors.”

“One mother’s helper I hired left my 15-month-old on the changing table by himself while she briefly went into the next room to get something,” Weill says. Thankfully, Weill was there and able to catch the issue and keep her child safe. Still, she says, it’s most helpful to hire a mother’s helper “if you don’t mind keeping an eye on them.”

May be harder to schedule reliably

While flexibility is a benefit of hiring a mother’s helper, it can also mean that the helper is less reliably available, especially if you need care at specific times or on a more regular basis. “Scheduling could be an issue, especially if you hire a teenager who has school, extracurricular activities and transportation limitations,” says LeRoy.

When should you hire a mother’s helper?

Hiring a mother’s helper can be a real asset in certain situations, but they aren’t the ideal child care option in every scenario. Mother’s helpers may be most helpful when you:

Work from home.

Need time to exercise at home or prepare meals.

Are caring for a newborn.

Want to spend one-on-one time with another child.

At other times, it may not make sense to choose a mother’s helper. As Morin notes, you generally should not hire a mother’s helper if you:

Work full-time, even if you work remotely from home.

Need deep cleaning.

Expect fancy meals prepared.

Require skilled supervision for your child.

Mother’s helpers “might not be prepared to handle bedtime routines, medication, severe behaviors or complex medical needs independently,” LeRoy notes. Families with more demanding schedules or whose children have complex developmental or behavioral needs “should consider hiring a professional babysitter or nanny.”

How much does a mother’s helper cost?

“The cost of a mother’s helper varies depending on experience, age, number of children and responsibilities,” LeRoy notes. That said, mother’s helpers are considered a cheaper child care option. They typically charge less than experienced babysitters or nannies since there’s also a parent in the home to provide supervision and assistance.

Most families pay their mother’s helpers by the hour. Average starting rates for mother’s helpers can range from $12-$27 per hour, according to Care.com data. The cost of living in your area will also impact mother’s helper pay rates.

Is a mother’s helper worth it?

Whether or not to hire a mother’s helper depends on your specific circumstances and needs, as well your budget. Simpson highly recommends doing some basic vetting before hiring a mother’s helper, as this can also help you decide if one is truly right for you.

“With any caregiver in your home, think of it as a relationship and of them as an extension of you,” she suggests. “Do interviews and trial periods, and make sure they’re a good fit because you don’t want to bring chaos into your home.”

While factors like inexperience and a need for more oversight may be dealbreakers for some, if what you’re looking for is an extra hand around the house, a mother’s helper could be the perfect choice. As Simpson concludes, “Any help in recalibrating yourself when raising children is a true plus.”

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