Morning vs. afternoon daycare: Which is right for you?

When it comes to choosing between an afternoon child care set-up and morning daycare, the truth is, there’s no one choice that’s better. Ultimately, it comes down to which child care model works best for your child, as well as your family as a whole, notes Gigi Schweikert, CEO of Light Bridge Academy and child education expert — but there are some key things to consider.

“Choosing between a morning and afternoon time slot may seem like a simple scheduling decision, but it really can make a meaningful difference for both kids and the overall household routine,” she says, adding that it’s important to take things like temperaments and work schedules into consideration during the process.

Trying to decide between morning and afternoon child care? Consider the expert insight, suggestions and tips below.

Key takeaways Morning and afternoon preschool offer similar programs, but the best fit depends on your child’s sleep habits and the family routine.

Mornings may support focus and school readiness, while afternoons may allow for more rest and smaller class sizes.

The right choice comes down to what works best for your child and household.

Morning daycare vs. afternoon daycare

First thing’s first: generally-speaking, daycare runs all day and is geared towards full-time working parents. Morning daycare or afternoon daycare is often referred to as “morning or afternoon preschool or child care,” and is typically half-day. (Think 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m.)

The biggest difference between morning and afternoon care — need we say it? — is the time. The activities and curriculum are generally the same between the two. In some cases, though, factors such as the weather can affect the day’s itinerary.

“My daughter went to morning preschool and my son afternoon a few years later,” says mom of two Krista Patton of New Providence, New Jersey. “My son definitely had more outside time. I guess it was because the mornings were colder and/or the playground equipment was sometimes still wet.”

“Morning preschool programs align well with traditional school schedules, helping children adjust with their schooling more comfortably.” — Jessica Plonchak, licensed clinical counselor and social worker

Morning daycare considerations

Whether it’s your first choice or you’re still weighing your options, here’s what to take into account about morning preschool or child care, per Schweikert and Jessica Plonchak, a licensed clinical counselor and social worker and the executive clinical director at Choice Point Health.

1. Kids may be more “ready” in the morning

“Most children tend to be more alert, focused and better able to engage in learning activities earlier in the day before fatigue shows up,” Plonchak notes. This, of course, isn’t the case for every child and sleep schedules should be taken into account, as well.

2. It sets them up for a school routine

Once kindergarten rolls around, kids will be up and at ‘em early — for better or worse. “Morning preschool programs,” Plonchak notes, “align well with traditional school schedules, helping children adjust with their schooling more comfortably.”

Put another way: When it’s time for big kid school, the adjustment won’t be so jarring.

3. Nap schedules won’t get disrupted

For kids who still nap and who attend a half-day program, morning care may better align with keeping their nap schedule intact. And, in addition to morning care leaving afternoons free for naps, it also allows for additional activities, sports and family time, notes Plonchak.

4. Mornings may feel rushed or stressful

Again, a big factor in choosing morning daycare should be your family’s schedule. “For parents who work, getting the kids out of the house at the same time can feel rushed and hectic,” Plonchak points out.

It’s worth noting that mornings can be fraught for stay-at-home parents, too — particularly when the kids like to sleep. “Some children don’t like waking up early in the morning,” Plonchak notes, “so going to the school can feel stressful for them.”

5. Availability

When it comes down to it, you may not have a choice between morning and afternoon care — it may be chosen for you. Typically, morning preschool fills up faster than afternoon sessions, with some booking up completely on day one.

“Children who need extra time to get going with the day or who have long, slow morning routines may be better suited for afternoon care.” — Jessica Plonchak

Afternoon daycare considerations

Considering afternoon child care? Take the following into account before signing up.

1. Kids can get more sleep

For little kids who don’t wake up bright and early each morning, afternoon daycare may be a better fit, so long as it works with the family schedule. “Children who need extra time to get going with the day or who have long, slow morning routines may be better suited for afternoon care,” notes Plonchak.

To that point, Schweikert recommends taking naps into account, as well. “In addition to considering whether your child is an early riser or not, think about their nap routines and needs,” she says.

When kids who still nap skip their rest, Plonchak adds, it can lead to a “difficulty in maintaining engagement.” Older preschoolers who no longer nap, on the other hand, may thrive in an afternoon program while having mornings for play, errands or spending time with parents.

2. Smaller classes

Since enrollment is generally higher for morning daycare, Plonchak points out that kids may reap the benefits of a smaller class size, which, research has found, includes “significant literacy gains” and “more one-on-one interactions.”

3. You may have one pick-up

In addition to the increase in outdoor time with afternoon preschool, Patton liked how she only had to leave the house once for a pick-up. “After picking my daughter up from school at 3, I’d go straight to get my son,” she explains. “They would play outside for a little bit on the playground and then we’d all head home, starting the afternoon/evening together.”

Tips for choosing between morning and afternoon child care

Deciding on the right option, Schweikert notes, should be made considering “your child’s needs, such as their napping habits, routine preferences, socialization patterns, etc., as well as parental needs, such as routine, structure and more.”

In addition to keeping your child’s temperament and the family routine in mind, here’s what else to do, per Schweikert:

Consider the timing of your work schedule

“See which timings coordinate well with your work schedules and children pickups,” Schweikert notes. For parents who can’t do drop-off and/or pick-up, a nanny or babysitter may be in the cards, or it’s time to consider full-day daycare programs.

Visit the center

“Visiting the preschool during both timings to know better about the classroom dynamics can help parents make the best choice for their kid,” Schweikert says. “Based on that, parents can choose the one that keeps their child more engaged and at ease, if they have the flexibility.”

Remember, there is no “wrong” choice

The quality of care your child is going to get should be the same in a morning or afternoon program, so it’s best to take your family’s needs into account and make your decision from there.

“Morning and afternoon preschool both have their distinct benefits,” Plonchak notes, “but the best option for a child mostly depends on their temperament and the family’s schedule.”

