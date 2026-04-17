What is a life care contract for assisted living? The details explained

Moving into a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) can be a good move for a senior who wants the security of knowing their care will be covered at every step of the aging process. But there are some key considerations before you make this choice.

Each CCRC has its own contract, known as a “life care contract.” These contracts can be complicated, and it’s important to understand the terms and the fine print before signing one. “This is not a simple lease,” says Everett Lupton, attorney at Slaughter & Lupton. “It is a large, long-term legal agreement.”

This guide will help you better understand life care contracts for assisted living, including the different types of life care contracts, benefits and risks, costs and what to consider before signing one.

Key takeaways Life care contracts are the type of contract used for people moving into a continuing care retirement community (CCRC). It is is an agreement with a community to provide care at an agreed-upon rate.

Life care contracts are best for seniors who have substantial assets, and who want to have their care continually covered as they age and their needs increase. Entrance fees can potentially cost $300,000 or more.

Life care contracts for assisted living are complex, detailed documents with many considerations. It’s best to get assistance from an elder care attorney, as well as an aging care manager or geriatric care manager, to help you understand what you are signing.

What is a life care contract?

A life care contract is a type of contract used in a continuing care retirement community (CCRC), which is a type of retirement community that offers multiple levels of senior care — independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care — all within the same community.

Terms and rates

“In general, a life care contract with a CCRC is an agreement with a community to provide care at an agreed-upon rate,” explains Dr. Jay Zigmont, certified financial planner and founder of Childfree Trust. “There are a variety of agreements and communities, but the key is that you have a predictable arrangement for long-term care.”

Lifetime commitment

When you sign a life care contract, you should keep in mind that you are making a lasting commitment. “In continuing care retirement communities, a ‘life care’ contract represents a lifetime agreement,” explains Kevin A. Thomas, a certified financial planner. This is one reason why it’s vital to make sure you understand all components of your contract.

“The idea of entering a life care contract within a CCRC provides assurances to a prospective resident that their future care needs will be met within the same community despite an increased need for more hands-on care as they age.” — Donald Dennison, elder law attorney

Who should consider a life care contract?

Life care contracts are not for everyone. They are “designed for people with real assets who want certainty regarding their future healthcare expenses,” Thomas says. “Individuals ages 65 to 80 with net worth greater than $1 million frequently consider this option, as do those fearing that they will outlive their savings.”

People who chose to live in a CCRC often do so because they find appeal in the idea of aging in one location, without worries about moving or figuring out care plans as their needs change. “The idea of entering a life care contract within a CCRC provides assurances to a prospective resident that their future care needs will be met within the same community despite an increased need for more hands-on care as they age,” says Donald Dennison, elder law attorney at Mandelbaum Barrett PC.

Types of life care contracts

Each life care contract is different, because each individual CCRC is a little different. However, there are essentially three types of contracts you’ll find in CCRCs.

Type A (extensive or exclusive)

Type A contracts are the most expensive of the three types of contract, but they are also the most inclusive. You pay a large sum going in, as well as ongoing monthly fees.

“The bonus of a Type A contract is that it is the same monthly payment for the entire range of care from assisted living to memory or skilled nursing care,” says Zigmont.

The disadvantage of this kind of contract is that you may pay more for care than you actually end up needing, he adds.

Type B (modified)

Type B contracts usually have lower monthly payments, but the care provided isn’t as inclusive as in a Type A contract. “Often, you will get a discount or pre-arranged price for additional care, but it is not included in the base rate,” says Zigmont. Specifics of care will vary by CCRC.

The main advantage of a Type B contract is lower monthly payments and only having pay for additional care if you end up needing it. The downside? “If you need memory or skilled nursing care, your monthly expenses can go up considerably,” Zigmont says.

Type C (fee-for-service)

Type C contracts are the most affordable of the three types of contracts. They have the lowest monthly payments, “as you are essentially just paying rent, and then you pay out of pocket for any medical costs at the prevailing rate,” says Zigmont.

The main advantage of a Type C contract is its low cost. “The downside to a Type C contract is that you don’t have predictability in health care costs at all,” Zigmont notes.

Benefits of life care contracts

Hands down, the biggest benefit of entering into a life care contract is the peace of mind you get from knowing that your care needs will be covered for the rest of your life and that you and your family won’t have to figure out care later on or look into relocation. But these aren’t the only benefits to consider.

Control over health care expenses

In a world of economic instability, especially in the health care sphere, knowing that you have your long-term care needs covered can be very reassuring. The main appeal of a life care contract is that you have “control over future health care expenses in an environment where health care inflation is unpredictable,” Thomas says. Life care contracts allow you to “cap your lifetime health care expenses.”

Emergencies and unexpected changes are covered

When it comes to senior care, needs can be difficult to predict and emergencies are common. Families often have to scramble to figure out care for their loved ones as health needs change. One major benefit of CCRCs is that “you do not have to make fast decisions during a health emergency,” says Lupton. “Everything is planned in advance.”

Potential drawbacks and risks of life care contracts

Life care contracts are not without their drawbacks, and it’s crucial to consider these before you sign one. Here’s what to know.

They require high upfront costs

If you want to live in a CCRC and sign a life care contract, you have to be ready to pay very steep fees initially.

“Most CCRCs require a large, lump-sum deposit — often called an ‘entrance fee’ — upon signing the agreement,” says Dennison, noting that some of these fees are extremely high, often more than $300,000. “This entrance fee is then invested by the CCRC, and billed against (consumed) each month the resident resides in the community.”

The CCRC could dissolve

CCRCs are businesses, and if they fail, residents could lose their money, their home and their security. Prospective CCRC residents should consider the potential of the CCRC to file bankruptcy in the future, says Dennison.

“If bankruptcy occurs, there is a high likelihood that residents with a large refundable deposit will realize a significant, if not total, loss of their refundable deposit fee,” he explains. “In other words, anyone who enters a CCRC after paying a considerable entrance fee is gambling on the success of the CCRC itself.”

All contracts are different, and it’s vital to read the fine print and/or have a lawyer go over it with you. According to Lupton, some contracts will have stipulations that make signing a life care contract less desirable. These include:

Monthly fees that may increase over time.

Rules that make it difficult to break your contract or leave the community.

Refunds that are difficult to secure or that take years to materialize.

“I would never suggest signing a contract without a lawyer reviewing it. If something goes wrong later, the contract will be what you depend on.” — Everett Lupton, attorney

Cost of life care contracts

It’s important to understand that all CCRCs are different. The amount you’ll have to pay differs based on the type of contract you choose, the location of the facility and the facility’s amenities.

According to Thomas, fees usually include:

An initial entrance fee, which could cost anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million.

Monthly fees, which can range between $3,500 to $8,000 per month.

Legal and financial considerations before signing

Life care contracts are complex, detailed long-term contracts that can tie up your money for many years. That’s why it is crucial that you run your contract by a trusted lawyer before signing it. “I would never suggest signing a contract without a lawyer reviewing it,” says Lupton. “If something goes wrong later, the contract will be what you depend on.”

Lupton suggests asking your lawyer to review the contract with you and explain details such as:

Precise fees for the start of the contract as well as monthly fees.

Any hidden or extra fees you may end up being liable for.

Provisions in the contract for price increases.

Refund policies, including how long it would take to get a refund.

Limits on your right to leave the CCRC or break the contract.

In addition, it’s essential to consider the financial health of the particular CCRC you are considering. “You will want a professional to help you with reviewing the financial situation of the CCRC as the contract is only valid if the community is still running,” Zigmont suggests.

Finally, you’ll want to be sure overall that the CCRC is a community you could see yourself or your loved one living in for the long haul. One way to get a better understanding of the CCRC you are considering is to hire an aging care manager or geriatric care manager to help in your search.

“A local aging care manager knows the facilities inside and out and can often share their experience which will tell you more than a site visit or reviewing the website,” Zigmont shares.

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