How to talk to parents about nanny cams when you’re on the job

Nanny cams are a fact of life for many caregivers. But while most professional nannies have come to expect that cameras may be present in the homes where they work, that doesn’t necessarily mean being recorded all day feels comfortable. For some nannies, the issue isn’t the camera itself, but how — or whether — it’s disclosed and how that footage is used.

“Parents should disclose whether cameras are used, where they are located and the general expectations surrounding their use,” says Michelle LaRowe Conover, nanny placement expert and lead trainer at Global Nanny Training. “When a family says from the beginning, ‘We have cameras in these common areas of our home, and this is how we use them,’ the nanny can make an informed decision about whether she is comfortable accepting the position.”

So, what if you discover a camera you didn’t know about? What if a parent is constantly texting you based on what they’re seeing on recordings? Or what if you’re simply someone who doesn’t love the idea of being monitored while you work? From conversation scripts to legal considerations, here’s what child care providers should know about nanny cams — and how to set boundaries and communicate clearly when something doesn’t feel right.

Key takeaways Nanny cams are generally used for safety and peace of mind, not necessarily because parents distrust their caregiver, but transparency about cameras is important for maintaining trust. Video-only monitoring in shared areas is generally legal, but audio recording can trigger state-specific consent and privacy laws.

Cameras should never be placed in areas where nannies have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as bathrooms or bedrooms. Nannies who are uncomfortable with cameras should address concerns early and professionally, especially if cameras are being used to micromanage or are improperly placed.

If a hidden camera is discovered, document its location and whether it records audio or video, then discuss it with the parents rather than immediately removing or disabling it. If need be, seek legal advice.

Why do parents use nanny cams?

A camera generally isn’t a vote of no confidence in you specifically, according to Tammy Gold, therapist, caregiving coach and author of “Secrets of the Nanny Whisperer.” Most parents install one simply to keep an eye on their children’s safety, “regardless of who specifically is watching them.”

Gold adds that “for two working parents putting in 60 to 80-plus hours a week, a nanny cam can be their only window into moments with their kids they’d otherwise miss entirely.” That being said, ideally, parents are transparent about the camera and their reasons for it from the start.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer, mom and CEO of theCityMoms, backs this up from the parent’s perspective. She notes that her own nanny cam usage wasn’t about distrust; it was about getting “a glimpse into the day,” like how a nap really went or how a toddler meltdown got handled, rather than trying to catch anyone doing something wrong.

“Parents have the right to establish the environment they want for their children and home, and nannies have the right to decide what type of work environment they are comfortable accepting.” — Michelle LaRowe Conover, nanny placement expert and trainer

Is it normal for nannies to be uncomfortable with nanny cams?

Absolutely. “No one wants to be monitored all day,” notes Gold. And even when a nanny understands why a family uses cameras and has no problem with them being in common areas, knowing you’re potentially being watched can still feel awkward.

Conover notes that cameras can also create problems when parents draw conclusions from a brief clip without having the full context, or use them to micromanage or constantly critique.

A camera captures a particular angle and moment in time, she explains, but not necessarily everything that happened before or after an interaction. That’s why, in many cases, nannies simply want to know where the cameras are, how they’re being used and how they’ll affect their work — and that’s a reasonable request.

What’s the best way to bring up nanny cams with parents?

There are a few different reasons a nanny might want to bring up cameras with parents. Maybe you knew cameras were there but are finding that being monitored all day makes you feel distracted, anxious or just plain weird. Maybe parents are regularly texting you based on what they’re seeing in real time. Or maybe you simply want to better understand why the cameras are there and how the family uses them.

Focus on communication and trust

Rather than framing the discussion as “I don’t want you watching me,” Conover recommends focusing on communication and trust. For example, if parents frequently text about routine caregiving decisions based on what they’re seeing on camera, a nanny might explain that real-time feedback makes it difficult to feel trusted to do the job they were hired to do. They could then ask that non-urgent feedback be saved for a regular check-in rather than delivered throughout the day, suggests Conover.

Be prepared to find a compromise

If you’re hoping to make a change to the camera setup, consider whether there’s room to meet in the middle. “If you feel that there are too many cameras or you feel uncomfortable being monitored and are worried about being judged, explain that,” Gold says. “See if there’s a way you can meet in the middle by having one or two cameras in main areas.”

If parents aren’t comfortable with that, she says, ask why — and then decide whether the arrangement is one you’re comfortable continuing with.

Should nannies ask about nanny cams during the interview?

Yes, particularly if cameras are something you feel strongly about. In fact, Conover believes camera use should be part of the standard conversation for every nanny job, whether or not a caregiver has strong feelings about being recorded.

You can simply ask: Do you currently use cameras in your home, or do you anticipate using them while I’m working?

If the answer is yes, follow up by asking:

Where are the cameras located?

Do they record audio?

How does the family typically use cameras?

“Neither the nanny nor the parents should feel uncomfortable having this conversation,” Conover says. “Parents have the right to establish the environment they want for their children and home, and nannies have the right to decide what type of work environment they are comfortable accepting.”

Gold notes that the conversation should be less about the camera itself and more about how a family responds when things go wrong — “since even the best nannies will make mistakes, and kids will get hurt sometimes no matter who’s watching.”

”If a nanny is positive, honest and transparent, that’s the best employee mindset,” she says. “And hopefully they have a partner in the parents that they can openly and freely talk to, as opposed to parents feeling like they need to check the camera.”

Anthony Michel, an employment law attorney at Michel, Allen & Sinor in Birmingham, Alabama, also recommends getting the terms of employment in writing, including expectations around surveillance where appropriate.”

“The goal isn’t to determine whether cameras are inherently good or bad. It’s to make sure everyone enters the employment relationship with the same information and expectations.” — Michelle LaRowe Conover

What are the laws regarding nanny cams?

While communication and trust may be most nannies’ biggest day-to-day concerns about nanny cams, it’s still important to know the legal basics.

In all 50 states, video-only recordings are generally allowed in shared family areas, such as kitchens and living rooms, explains Yury Byalik, founder of Civil Case, a platform that offers individuals the capability to represent themselves in legal matters.

That means nannies may not necessarily have a legal right to object to a camera in a common area simply because it makes them uncomfortable. But there are limits — particularly when it comes to audio and private spaces.

Where are nanny cams not allowed?

Cameras are generally not allowed in places where a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, explains Michel. “This includes places like bathrooms, changing areas or, if the nanny is live-in, their bedroom,” he explains. “If a nanny finds a camera in one of these places, it’s a big red flag and they should document what they found and seek legal help.”

Do parents have to tell nannies they’re being recorded?

For nannies, one important question is whether a camera records audio as well as video. “Video surveillance and audio recording are governed by their own set of legal rules,” Michel says. “A camera that silently records is usually treated very differently from any device that can record private conversations.”

Currently, these are the states that require both parties to consent before recording with audio:

California.

Delaware.

Florida.

Illinois.

Maryland.

Massachusetts.

Montana.

Nevada.

New Hampshire.

Pennsylvania.

Washington.

In other words: If you work in one of these states and discover that a camera has been recording conversations without your knowledge or consent, you may have additional privacy concerns (and a privacy claim) — even if the video portion was perfectly legal.

Other states may also have their own variations of these guidelines, so it’s important to check local laws and speak with a legal expert regarding any concerns.

Michel’s advice for nannies: “Don’t assume that just because there are cameras in the home, the parents are also legally allowed to record any conversations that happen in front of the cameras.”

What should a nanny do if they find a hidden camera?

Finding an unexpected camera can feel particularly uncomfortable — even if it’s in a perfectly legal, neutral space like a living room.

“When a nanny discovers a camera they weren’t told about, the bigger issue is often not the camera itself but the perceived breach of trust,” Conover says. “If the nanny believed cameras would be disclosed and then discovers one unexpectedly, they may understandably wonder why they weren’t told about it and whether there are other cameras they don’t know about.”

If the nanny cam is in a neutral space

The best first step, Conover says, is a straightforward, non-accusatory conversation rather than immediately assuming the worst.

You might say: “I noticed what appears to be a camera in the living room, and I didn’t realize cameras were being used in the home. Can we talk about your camera policy and where cameras are located?”

This gives the parents an opportunity to explain the device and how it’s used while allowing the nanny to get clarity about the working environment.

If the nanny cam is in a private space

If you find a camera in a place where you would reasonably expect privacy — such as a bathroom, changing area or for live-in nannies, your bedroom — that’s a different situation.

First, Michel recommends not destroying or removing the device. Instead, immediately document what you found and where. Then, seek legal guidance from an attorney and/or local authorities.

Can a nanny ask parents to turn nanny cams off?

Technically, yes, but that doesn’t mean the parents are legally obligated to do so, says Michel. If the camera is in a space where it’s allowed and parents are adhering to local laws, they aren’t required to stop using it.

“If it’s simple discomfort with otherwise lawful monitoring, the decision becomes whether the job is the right fit,” Michel explains.

It’s completely understandable for nannies to feel uncomfortable being recorded, even when nanny cams meet legal standards and are in common areas. But cameras don’t have to be a dealbreaker if both sides are transparent about how they’re used.

“The goal isn’t to determine whether cameras are inherently good or bad,” Conover says. “It’s to make sure everyone enters the employment relationship with the same information and expectations.”