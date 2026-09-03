How to talk to your nanny about their performance slipping

A great nanny becomes part of a family’s daily rhythm. They know how your preschooler likes their sandwich cut, which music playlist can avert a meltdown and your toddler’s favorite place to hide your car keys. You trust your nanny with your children and your home, and you wouldn’t question that trust lightly. So when something starts to feel off — late arrivals, forgotten tasks or even just a general sense that they’re not their usual self — it can be unsettling.

You may want to give it time or not read too much into it, but you also can’t ignore what’s happening. “Open communication is essential for any employer-employee relationship, but it becomes even more important when your employee is working inside your home and caring for your children,” says Megan Metzger, a nanny agency owner who has employed nannies in her home for 18 years. Waiting too long to say something, she says, can cause resentment to build.

Here’s how to prepare for this kind of conversation with your nanny, what to actually say and how to know when the relationship has reached the point that it’s time to part ways.

Key takeaways If you notice a sudden dip in your nanny’s performance, address it directly and early. Waiting rarely helps, and it usually makes the eventual conversation harder for everyone.

When talking about your nanny’s performance, come prepared with specific, observable examples rather than vague complaints. Have the talk privately, one-on-one and away from the kids.

Start with a genuine strength, describe the specific problem and close with reassurance. This “sandwich” approach can make difficult feedback easier to hear.

If safety is ever a concern or a nanny gets defensive and nothing changes after a clear conversation, it may be time to end the working relationship.

When should you bring up problems with your nanny’s performance?

A single rough day isn’t cause for alarm. What matters is when you start to see a pattern. Olivia Fountain, a former nanny of more than 13 years who now works with families at Household, offers a simple starting point: “Review the nanny’s job duties and determine if there are gaps in what’s being asked and what’s actually being done.”

Some signs of declining performance that Fountain says to watch for:

A pattern of running late.

Missed pickups or drop-offs.

Requested errands or tasks regularly not being completed.

An uptick in last-minute call-outs.

Once a few of these start showing up together, Fountain says, you may have an issue to address.

“The hardest expectations to meet are the ones that were never communicated. When responsibilities are clearly outlined in the job agreement, the conversation feels less personal.” — Megan Metzger, nanny employer and agency owner

How to prep before you talk to your nanny

Before sitting down to talk with your nanny:

Identify the exact issues you want to address.

Gather specific examples.

Think through what improvement should look like.

Fountain recommends keeping the conversation to one parent and the nanny, rather than having both parents present. “I prefer this to be a one-on-one conversation,” she says. “That way it feels fair and doesn’t feel like they’re getting ambushed.”

She also suggests choosing a time when kids aren’t around to talk, such as during nap time or independent play, and letting the nanny know in advance that you’d like to talk. Fountain says you might send a quick text that says something like, “Hey, do you have a minute to chat during nap time today?”

Most importantly, Metzger says the best preparation happens long before issues arise.

“The hardest expectations to meet are the ones that were never communicated,” she says. “When responsibilities are clearly outlined in the job agreement, the conversation feels less personal. A parent can refer back to what both parties agreed upon and explain where the expectation is not being met and what improvement should look like.”

How to bring up nanny problems without it feeling like an ambush

The first few sentences you say set the tone for what follows. Fountain suggests starting with something direct but warm, such as:

“Hey [nanny’s name], I’ve noticed there’s been a few times when you [specific example of the problem]. I want to check in, make sure everything’s OK and ask whether there’s anything you need from us.”

Framing it this way, she says, makes it feel like “a collaborative thing” rather than a reprimand, and also allows room for a nanny to open up if something personal is affecting their work.

Sample talking points and conversation starters

Having a few planned talking points ready can help ensure you phrase things exactly how you want.

Use the “sandwich” method

Metzger recommends what’s often called the “sandwich” approach: Open with a genuine positive observation, name the specific concern, then close by reaffirming the relationship. Metzger says your early check-in might sound something like:

“We love that you’re so engaging with the children; they’re truly thriving with you in their lives. I do need to talk with you about arrival time. Even being five minutes late is causing me to be late for my first morning meeting. Beginning tomorrow, I need you to be here and ready to work at 8 a.m. We appreciate how much initiative you take throughout the day, especially with keeping the children’s spaces organized, and we want to make sure we address this issue now because we enjoy having you as a part of our family’s team.”

Bring a list

Sometimes it’s not a script, but a simple written list. Stephanie Giese, a former nanny and now mother of four, recalls how a past employer handled it when she was unknowingly missing details her employer cared about. “It was all very small stuff, like, ‘wash the dishes the kids use while you’re here instead of leaving them in the sink,’ or ‘put wet towels in the washing machine or on a hook rather than leaving them on the floor,'” she recalls.

Giese says the conversation felt like a reprimand at first, but looking back, she realizes it was just clear communication. “After that, it was much better for both of us, and I loved working for them until I graduated.”

How to listen if your nanny opens up about something personal

Sometimes the conversation may lead somewhere you don’t expect. Fountain says how you respond depends a lot on the relationship you already have. “Do they talk about personal issues often? Would pushing further make the relationship uncomfortable?” says Fountain. “And if it is something personal, what can be done about it? Do they need a day or two off for a mental break?”

Ultimately, she says, the conversation should resolve with a shared plan to move forward.

“These conversations should not be designed to scold the nanny. They are intended to ensure there is clarity and give the nanny a reasonable chance to succeed.” — Megan Metzger

How to set clear expectations without it feeling like an ultimatum

Once you’ve identified and discussed the gap in your expectations and your nanny’s performance, come to an agreement on:

What needs to change.

When the change should begin.

How you’ll measure progress.

Also, be sure to let your nanny know when you’ll revisit the issue. “A follow up conversation should be scheduled,” says Metzger. “Depending on the concern, 14 to 30 days should be enough time to see meaningful change.”

How to document performance conversations with your nanny

Once you’ve talked, putting the details in writing can help everyone avoid confusion. Metzger recommends sending a brief email to summarize what was discussed, the specific expectation that needs improvement and any support or changes the family agreed to.

“We don’t always hear or remember every detail in a conversation when emotions are involved,” she notes.

Check-in vs. formal warning: What’s the difference?

The first talk doesn’t have to carry the weight of a warning. Metzger says families should be having low-stakes check-ins anyway, long before small issues have a chance to become larger problems. Here’s how they differ from a formal warning:

Casual check-ins: should happen regularly, starting at the end of the nanny’s first week and continuing around 30 days, 90 days, six months and one year.

should happen regularly, starting at the end of the nanny’s first week and continuing around 30 days, 90 days, six months and one year. A formal warning: is appropriate when a nanny “is not performing the duties outlined in their employment agreement,” especially if the issue has already come up once or is significant enough to need immediate attention.

A formal warning should clearly identify the expectation, explain how it wasn’t met and communicate what needs to change going forward, Metzger explains. And while it is intended to improve the nanny’s performance, “these conversations should not be designed to scold the nanny,” she says. “They are intended to ensure there is clarity and give the nanny a reasonable chance to succeed.”

What to do if your nanny’s performance doesn’t improve

If you’ve had a conversation about your nanny’s performance, given a fair window for improvement and things still haven’t changed, it may be time for a more formal step.

At that point, Metzger advises documenting the concern in writing, referring back to the previous discussion and being very clear with your nanny that continued employment may depend on the expectation being met.

A progressive approach — moving from conversation to written warning to a defined improvement period — can make sense before a termination becomes necessary. “The goal is not to surprise a nanny with termination,” says Metzger. “Unless there’s a serious trust or safety concern, they should already understand their job is at risk because of the conversations that came before it.”

How do you know when it’s time to let a nanny go?

If a nanny returns to their normal self after a check-in conversation and expectations are being met, that’s usually a good sign to move on and let the issue go, says Fountain. “But if they become defensive or don’t change, the relationship has run its course,” she says.

Importantly, she adds, “if safety is a concern, it’s time to move on.”

Amber Leventry, a parent of three in Vermont, unfortunately knows the reality of having to let a nanny go due to safety reasons. After a great first few months, Leventry started noticing small but concerning changes — the nanny was showing up a little late, seemed less attentive and was missing other minor things.

On their own, the lapses were small, but they added up. Because the nanny had previously been a reliable caregiver, Leventry gave her the benefit of the doubt and spoke with her directly. For a while, that seemed to work. Then came an incident that changed things: Leventry got a call from a neighbor who’d noticed the children weren’t being properly supervised outside the house.

It became clear the nanny hadn’t handled the moment safely. “I didn’t trust her to make good decisions if there were to be future situations when the risks were higher,” Leventry explains. They let the nanny go that same day. “I explained why I could no longer trust her and hoped it was a learned lesson for her.”

A note on severance and ending nanny employment with care

Before ending a nanny relationship, Metzger recommends reviewing the employment agreement, since notice and severance terms should already be spelled out there. You should also check your state’s employment termination requirements, since they can vary.

Beyond the logistics, she says it’s worth remembering who you’re letting go of.

“This is someone who has likely become an important part of your children’s lives,” she says. “Whenever possible, handle the ending with kindness, respect and care.”

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