Here’s how to hire a house manager from start to finish

From balancing multiple family members’ schedules to keeping the fridge and pantry stocked, running a household can easily consume upward of 20 hours a week — and that’s on top of a full-time job for working parents. For a growing number of high-earning professionals and busy families, the solution isn’t more organizational hacks or a better app. It’s hiring someone to own it.

“A house manager is someone who owns the day-to-day operations of your home, things like laundry, grocery shopping, meal planning, restocking supplies, coordinating vendors and keeping household projects moving,” explains Kelly Hubbell, founder and chief executive officer of Sage Haus. “They’re the behind-the-scenes person who brings order to the chaos so the home runs without you carrying it all in your head.”

In other words, choosing to hire a house manager is much more than simply handing over a list of chores. It’s a choice to delegate personal priorities to a professional, which is why hiring one is a bit different than hiring a housekeeper or a babysitter.

Here, experts who live and breathe household staffing walk through everything families need to know about hiring a house manager, from defining the role to putting an agreement in writing.

Key takeaways A house manager is hired to own the day-to-day operations of a private household, including laundry, grocery shopping, meal planning, restocking supplies, coordinating vendors and keeping household projects moving.

In general, a house manager handles a broader scope of tasks than a housekeeper, who primarily cleans, and is more home-focused than a personal assistant, who primarily supports one individual. However, it is smaller in scope than an estate manager, who typically oversees multiple properties and staff.

There’s no standard house manager arrangement, and compensation varies by market and scope. A house manager can earn anywhere from roughly $30 an hour in a part-time position to six figures annually in a senior full-time role.

Hiring a house manager is a formal employment relationship, not an informal favor. A detailed job description, a written work agreement, background checks and professional legal and payroll guidance are essential for finding a match.

What does a house manager do?

A great house manager is essentially the operational center of the home, explains corporate staffing expert Rachel Zaslansky Sheer, co-founder of The Grapevine and co-author of “Straight from the Grapevine: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Landing the Job.”

According to Sheer, a house manager’s key tasks include:

Keeping the household organized.

Anticipating needs of family members.

Managing vendors, such as lawn crews, housekeepers, chefs, etc.

Maintaining household calendars and systems.

Overseeing house maintenance.

Making sure the home runs smoothly from day to day.

Since the house manager role covers a lot of ground, it’s easy to confuse it with adjacent positions. But in general, a house manager’s scope of responsibilities is broader than a housekeeper’s and more home-focused than a personal assistant’s.

“A housekeeper is primarily responsible for the cleanliness and physical upkeep of the home,” Sheer says. “A personal assistant generally focuses on the principal’s personal calendar, appointments, travel and administrative needs.”

House manager vs. estate manager

A house manager runs a single home, while an estate manager runs a larger portfolio of properties and staff, Sheer explains. In general, an estate manager is considered a more senior position since it oversees multiple residences, more staff and more complex operations, all of which also require managing a higher budget.

When does hiring a house manager make sense?

When the logistics of running the home have started to feel like a full-time job, a house manager makes sense. This is especially true for busy working parents, families with multiple residences or households with complicated schedules, Sheer explains.

Wondering if it’s right for your own family? Hubbell’s advice is to tally the hours you spend each week on household responsibilities, from planning to physical tasks. If the recurring work of running your household is over 20 hours, there’s a good chance it’s eating up too many hours you need for your family, your career or yourself.

“That was the lightbulb moment for me,” Hubbell says when she completed her own tally. “If just running the home was a job, I could define the role and hire the right person to help own it. So, I did just that, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Things to consider before hiring a house manager

Hours in the day aside, hiring a house manager isn’t always the right fit for everyone. Here are three more key factors to consider:

Scope of work needed. If you only need cleaning, child care or monthly errands, you likely don’t need to fill the role of a house manager because it would be less cost-effective than just hiring occasional or more specialized help, Hubbell says.

If you only need cleaning, child care or monthly errands, you likely don’t need to fill the role of a house manager because it would be less cost-effective than just hiring occasional or more specialized help, Hubbell says. The financial commitment. When her own family hired a house manager, Hubbell made a trade-off: choosing to keep an older car rather than upgrade, to put that money toward household support instead.

When her own family hired a house manager, Hubbell made a trade-off: choosing to keep an older car rather than upgrade, to put that money toward household support instead. Your willingness to delegate. If you’re not comfortable delegating or allowing someone access to the information required to do the job well, a house manager may not be right for your family. “A house manager cannot be effective if every small decision still requires multiple layers of approval,” Sheer says.

Types of house manager arrangements and what they pay

The most common arrangement for a house manager is a full-time, live-in position, according to Olivia Fountain, operations director for Household Staffing. “We consider full-time as any arrangement over 32 hours,” Fountain notes. “However, we do see part-time and even remote positions requested. The differences really reflect the comfort or need of each household more than the regular duties of the position.”

Salary ranges for house managers

Compensation for house managers varies based on location, schedule and scope of work. Here’s a closer look at ranges to expect, according to staffing experts:

Part-time house manager salary : $30 to $50 an hour, with more experienced candidates earning more, according to Hubbell.

: $30 to $50 an hour, with more experienced candidates earning more, according to Hubbell. Full-time or live-in house manager salary : $35 to $65 an hour, depending on responsibilities, location and experience, according to Fountain.

: $35 to $65 an hour, depending on responsibilities, location and experience, according to Fountain. Senior house manager annual salary: $150,000 and higher, according to Sheer. These experienced house managers tend to oversee larger residences; supervise more staff; and manage more operational tasks, including travel, financial and administrative duties layered on top of day-to-day schedules.

“Start by writing down everything it takes to keep your home running, including the invisible work of noticing, anticipating, planning, scheduling and following up.” — Kelly Hubbell, house manager expert

Key steps to hiring a house manager

Ready to hire a house manager? Consider taking the following steps.

1. Define what your household actually needs

Before writing a job posting, get specific about the job itself. “Start by writing down everything it takes to keep your home running, including the invisible work of noticing, anticipating, planning, scheduling and following up,” advises Hubbell.

Sheer then recommends organizing your list by frequency: daily, weekly, monthly and occasional. Lastly, answer these structural questions to get a complete vision for what your family really needs from a house manager:

Which responsibilities are essential versus simply helpful?

Who would the house manager report to?

Will they supervise other staff?

What types of decisions can they make independently?

What budget authority will they have?

Will any personal assistant, childcare, or housekeeping duties be involved?

2. Set a realistic schedule and budget

With the scope defined, decide on the job arrangement (part-time, full-time or live-in) that best suits your needs. While there’s no single template for a house manager’s schedule, here are some things to consider, according to Hubbell:

Part-time arrangements : Typically 8 to 20 hours a week, a part-time schedule works well for families with recurring household needs, but not daily coverage.

: Typically 8 to 20 hours a week, a part-time schedule works well for families with recurring household needs, but not daily coverage. Full-time arrangements : Best for families that need help managing more complex logistics or a mix of household management and family assistance.

: Best for families that need help managing more complex logistics or a mix of household management and family assistance. Live-in arrangements: Live-in schedules offer more flexibility and broader ownership, but they require more boundaries for working and non-working hours.

From there, set a budget that matches the schedule that best suits your needs, according to Sheer. “Families should not choose the title first and then, force the budget to fit it,” Sheer stresses. “They should define what they truly need and compensate appropriately for that level of responsibility.”

3. Write a detailed job description

With responsibilities defined and a schedule chosen, pull everything together in a job description that includes both the practical responsibilities and desired qualities based on your unique family dynamic. For example, if you need someone who will be super hands-on with your kids or comfortable cooking three vegan meals a day, say so.

The key here is honesty and clarity to help you find a personality match and prevent “role creep,” the most common pitfall for families. “When expectations are not clearly defined, the position can slowly become house manager, personal assistant, family assistant, nanny, housekeeper and event planner all rolled into one,” Sheer says.

Families can post the role on job boards and manage recruiting themselves, or work with a professional staffing agency. Fountain recommends the latter for busy families. “We recommend working with an agency that has outstanding reviews,” Fountain says. “Tell them exactly what you’re looking for and let them do the heavy lifting.”

Whichever route you take, Sheer advises looking beyond skill set and screening for private home experience, personality and a stellar track record with former employers.

“This person will have access to your home, routines and private family information, so discretion and emotional intelligence are essential,” Sheer says.

5. Conduct thoughtful, scenario-based interviews

Sheer suggests using real-life scenarios in interviews rather than relying on a résumé alone. For example, ask how a candidate would handle an urgent repair, a vendor who repeatedly misses deadlines, competing requests from family members or a confidential household matter.

6. Check references and run background checks

No matter how you source candidates, running a background check is non-negotiable. Within agencies, candidates are generally required to pass a comprehensive background check after receiving a conditional offer of employment, Fountain explains.

If you’re conducting your own background check, be sure to get permission first and check on applicable laws in your area, Sheer advises. When it comes to references, prioritize verifying former responsibilities and reliability. It’s also smart to ask references about the reason the previous position ended, Sheer adds.

7. Consider offering a paid work trial

Before making things official, a trial period can help both sides confirm the fit. “A paid trial can help both sides evaluate communication, pace and chemistry,” Sheer says. “It should involve genuine work, clear hours and proper compensation.”

8. Put the arrangement in writing

A clear written work agreement protects both the employer and the employee, Hubbell explains, and skipping it is the most common mistake she sees families make. The big things it should clearly define are:

Recurring duties : Define regular daily, weekly and as-needed responsibilities.

: Define regular daily, weekly and as-needed responsibilities. Schedule : Set expected hours and evening/weekend availability.

: Set expected hours and evening/weekend availability. Compensation : Specify salary/hourly rate, overtime policy and pay schedule.

: Specify salary/hourly rate, overtime policy and pay schedule. Benefits : Outline insurance, retirement plan and other perks.

: Outline insurance, retirement plan and other perks. Time off : Define PTO and sick days and the approval process.

: Define PTO and sick days and the approval process. Confidentiality : Set expectations around family privacy and shared information.

: Set expectations around family privacy and shared information. Reimbursements : Clarify covered expenses and spending limits.

: Clarify covered expenses and spending limits. Travel : Address travel expectations, accommodations and additional pay.

: Address travel expectations, accommodations and additional pay. Termination procedures: Establish notice, final pay and ongoing confidentiality.

9. Hire an employment lawyer to review legal and financial details

Staffing professionals are not employment attorneys, so Sheer always recommends that families speak with a qualified household employment attorney and payroll professional regarding their specific situation before making a work agreement official.

“From a staffing perspective, we encourage families to address worker classification, payroll and tax registration, minimum wage, overtime, meal and rest periods, paid sick leave, workers’ compensation, recordkeeping, background-check consent and all applicable household-employment requirements,” Sheer says.

10. Build an onboarding plan

To set everyone up for a successful long-term relationship, Sheer recommends providing a new house manager with the following on their first day of work:

Household manuals detailing where things are, how they work, etc.

Vendor lists.

Emergency contacts.

Preferred communication methods.

Clear list of priorities for the first 30, 60 and 90 days.

“The goal is not simply to add another set of hands. It is to meaningfully hand off physical work and mental load so your family has more time for what matters.” – Kelly Hubbell

Final advice before you hire

Hiring a house manager is not just about outsourcing chores. When done right, it’s about redesigning how your household runs by putting your faith in someone else.

That’s why experts agree that finding an employee you trust and who fits into your personal family dynamic is more important than a polished résumé. “The goal is not simply to add another set of hands,” Hubbell says. “It is to meaningfully hand off physical work and mental load so your family has more time for what matters.”

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