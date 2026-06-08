Everything you need to create a rad ’90s summer for kids

Now that ‘90s fashion, music and TV reboots have peaked, ’90s summers are finally having their moment — a trend that’s undoubtedly hitting for parents and summer child care providers alike. Influencers on Instagram and TikTok have been sharing “how to give your kids a ’90s summer” reels (often set to “Dreams” by The Cranberries), and the wistfulness is striking a chord for many.

“Parents who want to give their kids a ’90s summer are likely tapping into their own nostalgia for a simpler time,” notes Kristen Mosier, a licensed marriage and family therapist and author of the book “Restless: How to Stop Living an If-Only Life.” “They may be longing for the version of themselves that was carefree and in the present moment.”

While this carefree, present version of you was likely phone- and kid-free, it is possible to recreate the magic of a ’90s summer for kids in 2026 with activities and a slight mindset shift (spoiler alert: prepare to get a little uncomfortable).

Dust off your track suit, tune up your bike (a must!) and fire up “Boy Meets World” — we’re heading back in time with these ’90s summer activities for kids.

Key takeaways Parents aren’t just missing Capri Suns and bike rides — they’re longing for a slower, less curated childhood experience that felt more independent, present and free from constant digital connection. The trend reflects a desire to recreate some of that simplicity for today’s kids while recapturing a feeling many adults miss themselves.

From riding bikes and playing manhunt to making friendship bracelets and hosting TV watch parties, the activities share a common thread: creativity, independence and minimal adult involvement. The goal isn’t historical accuracy but giving kids more opportunities to entertain themselves and immerse themselves in the moment.

Experts note that giving kids more freedom can feel uncomfortable in an era of intensive parenting, but independence helps build confidence and resilience. While few parents want to abandon modern safety measures, dialing back constant supervision and scheduling can make room for the kinds of memorable experiences that defined many childhood summers.

Why “summer in the ’90s” is trending (see also: why were 90s summers so rad)?

Every time I personally get swept up in a ’90s summer post (like this one), it’s generally because of the slowed-down feeling it provokes. It’s unhurried, visceral and feels uncurated (ironic, I know). It invokes a time when overthinking everything — thanks to a never-ending barrage of information, opinions and suggestions — was non-existent.

On typical ’90s summer weekends, my sister and I woke up, poured bowls of Apple Jacks and watched TV while we climbed on the back of the couch (a game we called “Wall Children”) while my parents blissfully slept — and there was zero second-guessing about how any of us were living our lives.

My parents weren’t anxious about letting me ride my bike until dark during without an Airtag, Apple Watch or Life360. My friends and I spent a significant amount of time in the woods, and in addition to no one contacting me while I was out, I wasn’t checked for ticks or thrust a massive Stanley cup full of water when I got home. The overall climate was unassertive, uncomplicated and felt safe.

“The essence we’re remembering of the ’90s was less pressure on both ourselves and on our parents, because parenting wasn’t so intensive back then. Did anyone’s parents try to create a 1950s summer for them? Mine did not.”

The absence of parental anxiety (as far as I knew) and lack of a smart phone that could lure me into a trance or cut fun short with a “time to come home” text created complete presence — something Mosier says can be captured when you embark on something hands-on. ”When we involve the senses,” she notes, “we’re more present in the moment.”

With that in mind, if you’re looking to recreate a ’90s summer for the kids this year, here are a few things to include.

’90s summer activities

Outdoor ’90s activities

1. Ride bikes

Need it even be said? If kids are old enough, let them ride their bikes all day. And while you may not want to commit to the full ’90s experience of no watches or water bottles, resist the urge to check in frequently and simply give them a time to be home.

2. Backyard play

For little kids, true ’90s backyard play involves creativity and minimal adult intervention. “Leave the hose out for spontaneous water play, let them make mud pies, climb trees and catch fireflies at dusk,” Mosier suggests. “All of these things will have them feeling happily exhausted at the end of the day.”

3. Play manhunt

Best for older kids, manhunt — or team hide and seek in a large area — still gives kids the thrill you remember from your youth. Bonus points if they play at dusk or night with flashlights.

4. Outdoor sports

Wiffle ball tournaments, ultimate Frisbee, pick-up basketball games, street hockey, rollerskating (or blading) — these all stand the test.

5. Find an ice cream truck

The Scream Truck is great, but there is a semi-corporate feel to it, what with arranging a time and placing an order in advance. Old school ice cream trucks, on the other hand, provide impromptu delight and present kids with a small selection of options. (Also, is there anything more ’90s than standing barefoot in the street, staring at an ice cream truck menu?)

6. Make a slip-n-slide

There were two types of kids in the ’90s: those with slip-n-slides and those without. If you were in the latter camp, this is your summer.

7. Swim at the town pool

Swimming in and of itself isn’t necessarily a ’90s activity, but if you don’t have a pool, this is your sign to join the community pool this year — many of which are still stuck in past decades (think $1 bags of Lay’s, wet towels on the grass, Marco Polo, etc.).

If you do have a pool, please (please!) don’t let this summer pass without taking a few night swims. It’s the ultimate sensory experience for being completely present.

8. Encourage mixed age play

The outdoors have the ability to bring kids of varying ages together, which is very in line with ’90s summers, notes Mosier. (Every neighborhood had the oldest girl or boy who was the reigning queen or king of the kid group.) If your son or daughter sees the little kid from across the street staring at them while they’re shooting hoops, encourage them to invite them over.

Indoor ’90s summer activities

9. Watch a show with friends (weekly, if possible)

TV in the ’90s wasn’t something you casually did, it was something you centered your life around (i.e. Wednesdays at 8 p.m. you were home, watching 90210, no questions asked). Further, it was often done with friends. Encourage your kids to have viewing parties for shows they’re into — especially if they’re released weekly, like last year’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

10. Watch lo-fi cartoons

For younger kids, encourage older-style shows, like Arthur, Rug Rats, The Magic School Bus or — even though it’s not technically ’90s — Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (especially the crayon factory episode — the O.G. ASMR!).

To that point, consider old school video games or video game systems (they still sell the Nintendo 64!) They’re entertaining, but won’t entrance kids like Roblox or YouTube Shorts.

11. Make friendship bracelets

Whether you use embroidery floss or elastic cord, there are approximately a zillion different friendship bracelets to make. If you can find someone’s cooler, older cousin to teach you, great. If not, you may have to find a few friendship bracelet tutorials online.

“Letting up on constant supervision might require sitting with a decent amount of discomfort. But when we give kids more independence, it builds confidence, which ultimately makes them safer — and happier.” — Kristen Mosier, licensed marriage and family therapist

12. Play board games

Looking to commit to the ’90s theme? Consider Twister, Sorry or Connect Four.

Mall Madness is still available, btw… for $220!

12. Make a mix tape

Imagine having to wait for your favorite song to come on the radio in order to hear it?! Introduce kids to the art of the mix tape (as well as the radio) by encouraging them to make an old school mix tape. (Yes, radios with cassette decks are still alive and well.)

More ways to have a 90s summer

In addition to the kids’ activities above, here are some more creative ways to facilitate a ’90s summer.

13. Make dinner simple. We’re talking cereal or sandwiches on paper plates, followed by popsicles.

14. Give the kids disposable cameras. They’ll have to wait to develop the photos and see what they’ve captured.

15. Don’t pack snacks when you go out (unless there’s a health issue). They’ll live! You did!

16. Treat your cell phone like a landline. See instructions below:

@heykatieejay Summer inspo: live life like we’re back in the 90s with a twist of today 🫶🏻 ♬ originalljud – The Eleklint’s

17. Stock up on ’90s snacks. Capri Sun, Fruit by the Foot and Dunkaroos are all still sold in stores.

18. Watch ’90s movies, like “The Sandlot” or “Jumanji.” Or if you want to really embody the decade, turn a blind eye and let them watch the R-rated “The Craft” (just kidding — you probably shouldn’t do that).

For a truly ’90s summer, loosen the reins

When you’re comparing some of the most carefree days of your youth to the current responsibilities on your plate, the past, naturally, is going to seem more fun. But odds are kids will have a very memorable, very present summer no matter what — because they’re kids.

And you can update your ’90s summer ideas to work in modern times. My son rides his bike around town with his friends, but yes, he has water and wears a watch and a helmet. I also like the fact that if I drop my teenage daughter at the mall with friends, she won’t be enveloped in a cloud of second-hand smoke — progress. And my littlest plays outside after dinner every night, but I do a quick tick check after; I’m pretty sure it doesn’t ruin the experience for her. Maybe my neurosis does, though?

The essence we’re remembering of the ’90s was less pressure on both ourselves and on our parents, because parenting wasn’t so intensive back then. Did anyone’s parents try to create a 1950s summer for them? Mine did not.

To capture this carefree vibe, though, we have to let go a bit — which, Mosier notes, can be a little scary. But it can also make way for positive experiences. “In the age of intensive parenting, letting up on constant supervision might require sitting with a decent amount of discomfort,” she says. “But when we give kids more independence, it builds their confidence, which ultimately makes them safer — and happier — in the long run.”

Here’s to pool baths and Minute Maid juice bar pops all summer — and not sweating it.

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