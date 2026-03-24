How to find the summer child care job that’s right for you

If there ever were a perfect time for child care jobs, it’s summer. With school out, parents seek care in the form of camps, nannies, babysitters, rec centers and more. And with more options available, providers can be a bit more selective, focusing on a job they want — not just a paycheck.

“To figure out the best fit, reverse-engineer your preferences,” explains Matthew Warzel, founder of MJW Careers in Wilmington, North Carolina. “Do you want a job where you’re working one-on-one with kids? Or would you rather be in a group setting? Do you want to be inside or outside? Do you want a structured or flexible schedule? When you clarify your non-negotiables and nice-to-haves, it will help you find the right fit.”

Not sure how to find the right summer child care job? Here’s expert advice on what to keep in mind during your search.

Key takeaways Summer is peak season for child care jobs, giving candidates more options — and more freedom to prioritize roles that align with their preferences, not just their need for income. Experts recommend “reverse-engineering” your ideal role by identifying key factors like setting, schedule and group size before starting your search.

To find the right fit, reflect on your interests and connections, and don’t be afraid to think creatively or leverage your network for opportunities. Starting your search early — ideally in late winter or spring — and using a mix of platforms, referrals and outreach can significantly improve your chances.

Strengthening your resume and skill set with relevant trainings like CPR and first aid can help you stand out in a competitive market. During interviews, focus on professionalism, preparedness and demonstrating child care-specific strengths like safety awareness, calmness and strong communication.

How do I figure out my ideal summer child care job?

If you know you want to work in child care over the summer, but aren’t sure how, start by asking yourself two key questions, notes Britt Riley, founder of Haven Collective:

What do I like to do?

Who do I know?

“For example, do your parents know other parents with younger children? Did you attend camp at a specific place each summer? What are you naturally drawn to?” says Riley. “My favorite jobs started when I asked myself those questions.”

Riley also encourages folks to “follow their passion and be imaginative, which can often lead to out-of-the-box thinking.” For instance, one of her most beloved past child care jobs was surf instructor, a job she landed simply by inquiring with the owner of her local surf shop.

“Employers will generally start planning for summer and staff in April or May or even earlier. Even if you’re months away from your official start date, reach out early.” — Britt Riley, child care expert and CEO

Linda Greenfield, owner and career counselor at Essential Career Counseling in Los Angeles, adds that it’s also worth considering your overall career goals when thinking about the job that will fit you best.

For instance, if you’re looking to pursue a career in child care, consider jobs where you can “test drive particular paths, build transferable skills and meet people and make connections in an area you ultimately want to go into.”

Find child care jobs.

What’s the best way to find a summer child care job?

Don’t wait until summer to start looking for a summer job. Warzel, Riley and Greenfield all agree that starting your job search in the spring or even late winter can give you an edge.

“If you’re a student, start looking a few months before you arrive home from college or finish school for the summer,” Riley says. “Employers will generally start planning for summer and staff in April or May and even earlier.”

“Even if you’re months away from your official start date, reach out early to a camp, a child care provider, and local families in the spring to establish relationships with the hiring team,” she adds.

Where to find a summer child care job

As for where to find a summer child care job, Warzel, Riley and Greenfield recommend the following:

Job platforms, such as Care.com.

Local Facebook parent groups.

School and community boards.

Word-of-mouth referrals.

Proactive outreach to families, camps and/or religious organizations.

Pro tip: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. When you’re searching, Warzel notes, target a mix of multiple platforms.

What trainings and certifications will help me land my ideal child care job?

Trainings and certifications will absolutely give you an advantage, according to Riley. “Look for first aid and CPR training at your high school or community center if you’re looking to work in child care over the summer months,” she says.

Some child care companies, she adds, will support you as you build your experience, offering access to relevant trainings and certifications. This, Riley notes, can be helpful to both the job you’re currently applying to, as well as future jobs.

Read more:

How to make your child care resume stand out

In order for your resume to make a good impression, make sure you have all the necessary info, such as your contact information, past work experience, education and trainings, references and more.

Also, triple check your spelling and grammar, Riley notes, adding: “Programs like Grammarly can be a lifesaver.”

As for ChatGPT and AI tools? “They can be helpful,” Riley says, but always remember to do a human check too. “Your resume should be in your voice and let you shine.”

For resume tips and templates, check out:

In interviews, “highlight your ability to stay calm and positive with children, being specific about the skills that you bring to the position.” — Linda Greenfield, professional career counselor

How to ace a summer child care job interview

When it comes to interviewing, there are a few universal things job-seekers can do to make a good impression. Per Warzel and Riley, they include:

Showing up on time (or early).

Dressing professionally.

Clearing distractions (put your phone on silent!).

Having specific answers and stories at the ready for common child care interview questions.

Being prepared with references.

Greenfield adds that it’s important to keep child care at the forefront of your mind and tailor your answers to reflect that.

“With summer child care jobs, emphasize safety and cite examples of your ability to follow procedures and how you would escalate concerns,” she says. “Also, highlight your ability to stay calm and positive with children, being specific about the skills that you bring to the position, including your prior experience working directly with children and your transferable skills.”

Finally, Riley adds, let your personality take center stage, as, ultimately, it’s the star of the show. “If you’re outgoing, don’t be afraid to let that shine through,” she says.