How to find the best reading tutor for your child

Finding the best reading tutor comes down to more than experience and what works well with your schedule. There are a number of factors to consider before hiring someone, but Dr. Emily Levy, founder and director of the one-on-one tutoring program EBL Coaching in New York City, urges parents to look for a tutor who, first and foremost, gets to the root of things.

“A great reading tutor starts with curiosity,” she says. “They ask why the child is struggling. Is it limited exposure to books? Gaps in phonemic awareness? Those answers should drive instruction and intervention.”

From price points to how to evaluate a tutor’s potential effectiveness beforehand, here’s everything parents should know before hiring a reading tutor.

Key takeaways Kids who are reading below grade level or who actively avoid reading may benefit from a tutor. Signs a tutor may be a good choice include guessing at words when reading, persistent letter reversals and more.

When hiring a tutor, look for someone who has an individualized plan for your child, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all approach. You can learn more about a potential reading tutor’s style by asking the key questions below during the interview.

Signs your child is benefiting from their reading tutor include more of a willingness to read and increased confidence. Make sure to have regular check-ins with your tutor to make sure they’re making progress

What are signs my child needs a reading tutor?

Reading struggles can show up in a number of ways, but both Levy and Emily Lowe, an educational therapist, structured literacy practitioner and college counselor, agree the key is not to wait. As Lowe puts it, watch for a child who “continues to have difficulty reading despite quality instruction.”

Other signs a child may benefit from a reading tutor include:

Difficulty learning letter names and their corresponding sounds.

Trouble blending sounds together to form words.

Weak phonemic awareness — struggling to hear or isolate individual sounds in words.

Guessing at words instead of sounding them out.

Reading below grade level.

Choppy or slow reading fluency.

Difficulty with comprehension — identifying the main idea, summarizing, or making inferences.

Avoiding reading altogether.

Persistent struggles despite good classroom instruction.

Difficulty remembering sequences, like days of the week.

Confusing left and right.

Persistent letter or number reversals beyond what’s developmentally typical.

“Reading skills become increasingly important as students progress through school. Beginning in third grade, students start to experience a shift from learning to read to reading to learn.” — Dr. Emily Levy, tutoring service founder and director

How can a reading tutor benefit my child?

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A reading tutor can help fill in gaps and prevent future challenges, according to Levy. Put another way: If your child is struggling with reading, there’s a chance they’re going to struggle in other areas, as well. Tackling issues and getting a solid grasp early on lays a strong foundation for other areas and school on the whole.

“Reading skills become increasingly important as students progress through school,” Levy says. “Beginning in third grade, students start to experience a shift from learning to read to reading to learn.”

Levy goes on to explain that if a child hasn’t “grasped basic decoding and foundational reading skills, they will likely continue to struggle as this shift happens and the reading demands increase exponentially.”

What makes a great reading tutor for kids?

Being able to build a solid rapport with students, understanding their development areas and empowering students with reading-level appropriate strategies are all techniques great reading tutors employ, says Rachel Cederbaum, owner of Gold Signature Writers, an academic and enrichment tutoring service.

With this, students will “become a more confident and independent reader,” she says.

Per Levy, great reading tutors also do the following:

Avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to tutoring.

Begin with an evaluation to assess strengths and weaknesses.

Build an individualized instructional plan using research-based techniques.

Tailor instruction to the specific needs of each student.

Regularly monitor progress to ensure continuous growth.

Adjust instruction as needed if the student isn’t progressing appropriately.

What questions should I ask a reading tutor before hiring?

Experience can be great, but if a tutor’s background or teaching style isn’t the right fit, sessions aren’t going to be effective.

Parents should ask the following questions, per Levy, Lowe and Cederbaum. As Lowe puts it: “The answers to these questions will tell you more than years of experience alone.”

What is your educational background?

How many years have you been teaching reading?

How were you trained to teach reading?

Do you use specialized methodologies, like Orton-Gillingham or Structured Literacy?

Is your instruction informed by the Science of Reading?

Do you use a multi-sensory approach?

Do you understand dyslexia and other language-based learning differences?

Do you start with an initial assessment (or ask about a neuropsychological evaluation, if applicable)?

How do you determine why a child is struggling?

How do you measure or gauge progress?

Will you let me know if the intervention isn’t working?

How do you communicate with parents?

“Tutors should be able explain the specific skills they’re targeting, like phonemic awareness, decoding, fluency or comprehension, and be able to show measurable progress over time.” — Emily Lowe, educational therapist and structured literacy practitioner

How much does a reading tutor cost?

General tutors may charge up to $80 per session, while specialists with advanced training in reading intervention often charge $100-$250 or more per session, explains Lowe.

That being said, the cost of reading tutoring can vary based on geographic areas, experience and areas of expertise, notes Levy. “For example, a tutor who specializes in using the Orton Gillingham approach with students who have dyslexia and has extensive experience doing so may charge more than a traditional tutor with less experience,” she says.

For more information on tutoring costs, check out:

How can I evaluate a reading tutor’s effectiveness?

The best way to gauge whether or not a tutor is working is by looking at your child’s growth.

Your child enjoys reading more

“At home, with effective reading tutoring, parents will likely notice reading becoming easier for their child,” says Levy. “Their child will be less frustrated when reading and less resistant to reading. Ideally, they will start to enjoy picking up books and reading them independently for pleasure.”

The tutor gives clear, actionable feedback

Cederbaum adds: “Any great tutor will offer specific and targeted feedback after each session so the parent can be informed of their child’s progress.”

To that end, Lowe notes, tutors should be able to give specific details on both sessions and overall progress.

Tutoring focuses on specific skills — and progress is measured

“Tutors should be able explain the specific skills they’re targeting, like phonemic awareness, decoding, fluency, or comprehension and be able to show measurable progress over time,” she explains, adding that once a child begins tutoring, they shouldn’t dread the sessions and should grow more confident over time.

Pro tip: Before the tutoring begins, Levy urges parents to discuss with the tutor how they plan to monitor growth.

What red flags should I look for when hiring a reading tutor?

Both Levy and Lowe agree that it’s best to avoid tutors who don’t use a specialized approach. “I’d be wary of anyone who promises quick results or says the same program works for every child,” Lowe says.

If your child has a diagnosed learning disability like dyslexia, Levy notes that it’s best to go with someone who has teaching experience. “Also avoid a tutor whose personality likely won’t connect well with your child,” Levy continues. “The right personality match is a key component to successful reading tutoring!”

In addition to the above, Cederbaum recommends checking references or working with a reputable tutoring company to ensure the tutor is “experienced, effective, personable and skilled to teach reading.”

The bottom line on finding the best reading tutor

Not all reading tutors will yield improvement, so it pays to do some research before hiring one. Once you find a good match, Cederbaum says, you should know early on.

“A good reading tutor can really benefit students who are struggling by helping them gain confidence and skill,” she says. “This can be done effectively with targeted, active reading strategies and comprehension strategies.”

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