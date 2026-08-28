How to support sedentary seniors in getting more active

Exercise is important for everyone, but it is essential as we age and our bodies begin to lose strength and mobility. Yet it can be difficult to motivate aging loved ones or seniors we care for to keep moving, especially as the pace of their lives naturally starts to slow down.

If a senior in your life has become more sedentary recently, you might be unsure how to help them feel motivated and how to encourage healthy movement. Here, experts tackle the question of why exercise is so necessary as we age, how much exercise seniors need and how to support a sedentary senior to start moving their body more regularly.

Key takeaways Seniors lose muscle and flexibility as they get older, and balance and endurance can become serious issues. Exercise can protect seniors as their bodies age, and allow them to continue living full, independent lives.

Many less active seniors need social support to feel motivated to exercise. Finding ways to incorporate exercise into social activities and everyday life can help them to establish an active routine.

If a senior is reluctant to get moving, you can try exercise “snacks” to get them moving, such as taking the stairs more often, light gardening or short, five-minute walks. Every little bit counts.

Why do seniors become less active?

Getting enough activity can be challenging for people of all ages. Seniors usually become less active as a result of a combination of factors, says Dr. Alan Rozanski, professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “These can include physical changes such as loss of strength, joint pain, declining balance and fatigue, as well as lifestyle changes such as retirement or social isolation.”

Let’s take a closer look at some of the more common reasons and why they can be difficult to overcome.

Age-related body changes

There’s no way around it: our bodies change as we get older. “As we age, we have changes in our strength, endurance and flexibility because our muscles, bones and joints change,” says Angela Petree, cardiopulmonary rehab clinic supervisor at UToledo Health.

As a result, seniors may experience issues with balance, stability and coordination. All of this can make it more challenging to exercise comfortably and confidently.

“If someone has never exercised before, it can be overwhelming to know what to do or what is safe to do.” — Angela Petree, cardiopulmonary rehab clinic supervisor

Chronic pain or health concerns

Health problems and pain issues also increase in old age. “Many people face health conditions that make it more challenging to be active, like arthritis, heart disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” says Petree. These conditions can increase pain in the body during exercise, as well as symptoms like shortness of breath, making it harder to exercise with ease.

Fear of falling or getting injured

Falling is a legitimate concern for seniors, as it’s quite common and can lead to serious injuries. But it’s not just the injuries themselves that can be problematic — fear of falling can make it hard for seniors to take up exercise. “Fear of falling can also create a vicious cycle in which people become less active, which can further reduce their strength, balance and confidence,” says Rozanski.

Retirement and lack of motivation

Retirement can be a special and meaningful time for many seniors, but it’s also a time when routines change dramatically and seniors might feel less motivated to be active. Retired seniors who don’t already have an exercise routine built into their lives, or who don’t seek out activities that include physical exertion, might end up being sedentary a lot of the time.

Depression, anxiety or low motivation

Depression and anxiety can fuel cycles of inactivity, says Petree. “Some of our patients with COPD get into an ‘avoidance cycle’ where they don’t exercise or skip pulmonary rehab sessions because they fear getting short of breath,” Petree shares. “Their symptoms may get worse and their anxiety increases with the thought of exercising. Over time, their fitness level decreases.”

Transportation and accessibility challenges

Many seniors either don’t drive or may live in areas with fewer opportunities to exercise. This can create a loss of motivation due to lack of accessibility, says Winston Loza, director of rehabilitation, skilled nursing and rehabilitation at United Hebrew Senior Living. “A person, let’s say, who has access to a safe park to walk tends to be more active than an individual who lives in a busy area with limited access to an open space.”

Lack of resources, like exercise equipment or fitness facilities, also plays a role, says Petree. “If someone has never exercised before, it can be overwhelming to know what to do or what is safe to do.”

Why physical activity matters for older adults (and how much they need)

“Physical activity and exercise are very important for the overall health and wellness of everyone, older adults included,” says Petree. “Regular exercise reduces the risk of cardiopulmonary problems and helps maintain a healthy weight, control or improve other health conditions, and increases muscle strength and endurance.”

Older adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week, as well two days of low to moderate strength training each week, Petree adds. This is in line with what the CDC recommends for all adults.

The exercise doesn’t have to happen all at once, of course. For example, to get 150 minutes of aerobic exercise a week, you’d need about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. This could even be broken up into smaller chunks, like going for three short 10-minute walks each day.

And it’s not just formal exercise that’s important. Seniors should try to stay active throughout their day, Petree recommends. “For example, instead of sitting for long periods of time watching TV, try setting up a timer to get up every 30 minutes or move around during commercial breaks.”

How to gently encourage a senior to be more active

If you’re caring for a senior or just worried about a loved one who isn’t getting enough activity, then you already know it can be super challenging to nudge someone to become more active. Older folks may be set in their routines or resistant to making changes, and it can be hard to convince them to get moving.

Here are some ways to address concerns seniors might have about being more active and gently encourage them to begin exercising more.

1. Keep it light, easy and short

“The beautiful thing is that exercise science has now established that any amount of physical activity, even if it lasts only a few minutes, can contribute to better health,” says Rozanski. As a result, he encourages small steps to get a sedentary senior more active. This could include:

A five-minute walk.

Light gardening.

Doing a few basic chores.

Simply getting up and moving more often throughout the day.

2. Infuse exercise into their daily interests

One challenge for sedentary seniors is that they don’t have the pressure of a busy daily routine, such as getting up in the morning to go to work. As such, you have to figure out ways to include exercise as part of their day in more creative ways, says Loza.

“I advise seniors and their family members to find activities in the community that are of interest — and add a social component whenever possible,” he says. This could mean attending a walking tour of a local museum, going to a gardening class or even meeting up with a friend for a swim or stroll through the park.

“Increasing their activity really hinges on their interests and using those passions to incorporate movement,” Loza explains.

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3. Find a way to monitor progress

It can be helpful and motivating to monitor progress. “Sometimes people need something visual to help keep them on track,” says Petree.

There are plenty of gadgets that can track steps, mileage, etc. But you can also use old-fashioned pen and paper tracking, too. “Utilize a calendar and highlight the days of the week that you exercise,” Petree offers. This way, they can see the progress they’ve made.

4. Build an exercise support network

Perhaps most importantly, any senior trying to commit to a new exercise routine will need a strong support system. “If you have family or friends that can encourage you to exercise or exercise with you, it helps increase motivation and keep you on track,” Petree says.

“The goal at first is not fitness, but simply creating a small success that can build confidence and open the door to doing more.” — Dr. Alan Rozanski, physician and professor of medicine

What if seniors simply don’t want to exercise?

No matter how gently you try to push a loved one off the couch and out for a walk, there are going to be people who simply won’t budge. You can’t always talk someone out of their anxieties or resistance to changing things up. So, what should you do in this situation, especially if lack of exercise is becoming a health concern?

Start with a conversation

Make it a discussion, not a lecture.

It’s important to recognize that the person that you’re talking to is older and may be retired, says Loza. They have their own interests and ideas about how they’d like to spend their time. “The last thing they want to hear is someone giving them orders to exercise,” Loza says.

So, consider where their interests lie, and use that as a jumping board to an activity or to keep them moving. Invite them somewhere or offer to plan a day around something they enjoy. “Preaching about exercise may be perceived as nagging rather than helpful, and they will likely tune out,” says Loza.

“Look for the smallest step they might be willing to take, even a five-minute walk each day,” Rozanski suggests.

Make it about movement, not ‘exercise’

Sometimes the word “exercise” has bad connotations or your loved one may have negative experiences with it. Making it more about incorporating movement into daily life might sound more palatable. In these cases, you want to emphasize that being physically active is what counts, and it doesn’t have to happen in a formal way.

“Dancing, taking the stairs, going on short walks, gardening, practicing standing on one foot, etc. would still provide benefits even if you aren’t going to go to the gym,” Petree says.

Try ‘movement snacks’

“Movement snacks” are another concept that might be more palatable for a reluctant senior, says Rozanski. These are strength, balance and mobility activities that are built into everyday life. Examples include:

Getting up from a chair without using your hands.

Carrying groceries.

Taking the stairs.

Doing heel raises while standing at the kitchen counter.

Standing on one leg while brushing your teeth.

“These small activities can help preserve the strength and balance needed to remain mobile and independent,” Rozanski explains.

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When should you seek support for a senior who doesn’t want to exercise?

It’s normal for people to not want to uproot their entire daily routine and to be resistant to trying new things. But if they are “not open to any activity suggestions and seem to have lost interest in things they previously enjoyed, I would recommend discussing that with their physician or mental health professional, as it could be a sign of depression,” says Loza.

“Unfortunately, depression among seniors is not uncommon,” he adds, and it should be ruled out or treated. A doctor can also help rule out any new or existing health concerns that might make exercising difficult.

Whatever exercise ends up looking like for a senior you love or care for, support them in doing it safely, slowly and carefully. Make sure they check in with their doctor before starting an exercise routine, and if they are brand new to exercise, encourage them to start slow, stay hydrated and be mindful of not overexerting themselves.

“The goal at first is not fitness, but simply creating a small success that can build confidence and open the door to doing more,” Rozanski says.

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