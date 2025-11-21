How to choose the right shelter cat for you

From companionship to cuddles, bringing a new shelter cat into your family is full of lifelong benefits. But when you choose to adopt, there are even more — for both cats and humans.

“There are so many good reasons to adopt a cat from a shelter, but the number one reason to adopt is that you get to save a life,” explains Dawn LaFontaine, founder of Cat in the Box and author of Kitty Contemplations, a science-based blog on cat behavior and health. According to the American Humane Society, 71% of cats that enter the shelter system are euthanized, and a large percentage of those killed in shelters are kittens. These cats need a home. But how do you know which cat will be the perfect fit for your home?

From picking the perfect personality match to finding a reputable shelter, consider this your guide for adopting not just any cat, but the shelter cat that is right for you and your lifestyle.

Key takeaways At a shelter, you can find a variety of cats that have already been socialized to things like kids, dogs and both indoor and outdoor life. Finding the right cat starts with evaluating your lifestyle so that shelter staff can match you with cats that will be a good fit.

The right cat for you will have a personality and temperament that matches what you are looking for in a new pet. Keep in mind that some cats get stressed and scared at shelters, so you may not see their full personality until later.

There is a rule-of-thumb that it takes a cat three months to fully settle into your home after adoption, but this timeline will vary as every cat is unique.

What to think about before you go to the shelter

Finding the right cat starts with understanding what owning a cat entails and evaluating your lifestyle before you go to the shelter. This way, staff and volunteers who have already spent time getting to know the cats you’ll meet can support you on your search.

LaFontaine recommends asking yourself the following questions to prepare:

Do you work long hours or travel a lot? Or, are you a homebody looking for a lap cat?

Do you have a busy household with lots of people coming and going? Or, do you have a quiet, predictable lifestyle?

Do you have children or dogs, or plan to in the future?

Once you arrive, be ready to share this bit of insight into your lifestyle, and staff will then direct you to cats that will be a good fit based on their own unique habits and characteristics.

Can you just go visit an animal shelter?

Yes, you can generally visit an animal shelter without an appointment, but calling ahead and asking about adoption policies and procedures will make things go smoother, LaFontaine says. It’s also smart to fill out any paperwork or applications ahead of time.

“Avoid choosing a cat based on something as ethereal as ‘connection.’ You might miss out on the perfect cat for you and your lifestyle because that cat might be feeling shy or stressed in a shelter environment.” — Dawn LaFontaine, cat expert and entrepreneur

How do you know which shelter cat is right for you?

While falling in love at first sight sounds sweet, it’s not the best way to pick a cat. “I would suggest that you avoid choosing a cat based on something as ethereal as ‘connection,’ LaFontaine says. “You might miss out on the perfect cat for you and your lifestyle because that cat might be feeling shy or stressed in a shelter environment.”

Instead, ask the staff lots of questions to gather information about each animal’s traits, then weigh your options based on these signs that you and a cat will be compatible:

1. Your personalities match

Different cat breeds are known for having different personalities. Some are social creatures by nature while some prefer solitude. Ask staff to describe how each cat likes to spend their days. Do they love to cuddle for hours on end? Or do they prefer sitting on a perch away and not being pet? This way you can be sure their habits align with yours.

2. Their temperament fits your taste

The best way to determine temperament is by interacting with the cat and listening to staff describe them, according to Stephen Quandt, a certified cat behaviorist with over two decades of experience. “Too often people make decisions based on very small data sets, like ‘male cats are friendlier than females,” Quandt says. “Even when there is a little truth to a stereotypical idea, it is only true when looking at a group, it’s not useful as a predictor for an individual.”

3. The cat’s energy level feels manageable

In general, younger cats will have more energy than older cats. “With kittens you get to experience the full growth of personality and development which can be very fulfilling, but you also get a lot of energy and neediness which for some people can be a drawback,” Quandt says. “Young kittens usually thrive with a buddy so adopting two kittens is often a plus.”

Are there red flags when adopting a cat?

Cat diseases and tricky temperaments are what most people consider “red flags” when it comes to choosing a certain animal. But experts urge potential cat owners to take a closer look at these situations rather than getting deterred off the bat. Here’s what to know:

Common health conditions for shelter cats

Just like at home, cats can get sick while living at a shelter. “Colds (URIs) and intestinal bugs are a dime a dozen at shelters, but are usually easily treated,” Quandt explains. Ringworm, a fungal infection like athlete’s foot, is also common, and cats who have it in the shelter are usually treated before the cat becomes available, he notes.

Another potential health concern for cats is Feline Leukemia Virus, also known as FeLV. “It’s one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, and a positive FeLV test should not necessarily prevent you from adopting,” LaFontaine says. “FeLV is not contagious to other non-cat pets or humans, and having FeLV is not a death sentence for the infected cat.”

Behaviors that benefit from a certain type of home

Some cats are best suited for more experienced cat owners based on behavioral and personality traits. This includes fearful or very shy cats that require extra patience, as well as undersocialized kittens or adults who will benefit from being in a loving home with other cats, especially if they have trouble bonding with people, according to Quandt.

How do you prepare to adopt a cat with disabilities?

Appearance aside, cats with disabilities, such a missing limb, are often no different than other cats. “Animals don’t tend to dwell on what they’ve lost, and tripods are often surprisingly athletic,” LaFontaine says. “Cats with other disabilities, such as deafness or blindness, often spend more time in the shelter than ‘healthy’ cats, and can make wonderful companions.”

If you’re open to adopting a cat with special needs, tell the staff and they will happily guide you, Quandt adds. “Oftentimes the most moving adoption is when you take the cat that keeps getting overlooked,” he says. “My blind-from-birth girl cat Jenny has given us the happiest 14 years so far that we can imagine.”

“Let the cat set the pace for the development of your relationship, and over time you will begin to see trust and love grow between you.” — Dawn LaFontaine

Where are the best places to adopt cats and kittens?

There are a few avenues for cat adoption, all of which depend on your situation. For example, private adoption may be a fit if you have a friend looking to re-home a cat. But in general, experts recommend adopting a cat from an animal shelter or rescue.

“At a shelter, you can find a variety of cats that have already been socialized to things like kids, dogs and both indoor and outdoor life,” explains Dr. Maggie Placer, a Louisiana-based veterinarian and veterinary science programs manager for EveryCat Health Foundation. “In a reputable shelter, these cats have been adequately vetted and prepared for their next life.

If you have your heart set on a certain type of cat, Placer recommends trying a breed-specific rescue since you’re less likely to find pedigree cats in a shelter. “But it is still possible, so I recommend visiting your local shelters or at least their websites to check,” she adds.

How do you know if an animal shelter is “good”?

Simply put, the best shelters put the welfare of the cats first which is best to determine in person. Here’s how to tell if a shelter is reputable, according to LaFontaine:

Housing is clean and spacious.

Regular veterinary care is offered onsite, including spaying, neutering and vaccines.

Cats look healthy and are happy to interact with staff and volunteers.

Staff knows the history of the cats in their care, as well as their personalities and quirks, so they can help determine if your lifestyle or home will be a good fit.

Shelter policy insists a cat can be returned if it ever needs to be rehomed in the future.

However, it’s important to note that understanding the type of care “good” shelters offer cats does not mean you shouldn’t consider adopting from a “bad” shelter. “Adopting from a poorly funded, poorly staffed ‘kill’ shelter can save not only the life of your new cat, but the one that will take the space your cat just vacated,” LaFontaine says.

Just keep in mind: When adopting from a less reputable shelter, your cat will need a vet visit and vaccinations soon after adoption, as well as spaying or neutering. “You likely also won’t get your cat’s full history or information about behavioral or medical issues,” LaFontaine says.

How long does it take to bond with a shelter cat?

After bringing your cat home, the best way to establish a bond with your cat is to take it slow. “Let the cat set the pace for the development of your relationship, and over time you will begin to see trust and love grow between you,” LaFontaine says.

In true feline fashion, your cat will be the one in charge of exactly how long this will take. But there are things you can do to facilitate a bond, according to LaFontaine. Here are her top tips:

Create a calm environment . When you first get home, place your cat in a quiet room set up with a comfortable bed, food and water bowls, a litter box, a scratching post, and some toys. Then open the carrier, and let the cat explore on its own terms.

. When you first get home, place your cat in a quiet room set up with a comfortable bed, food and water bowls, a litter box, a scratching post, and some toys. Then open the carrier, and let the cat explore on its own terms. Don’t rush things . “Some cats need just a few days in the quiet room to start settling in, but some cats might need a few weeks to get acclimated,” LaFontaine says. “Don’t force interaction or rush his introduction to the rest of the house.”

. “Some cats need just a few days in the quiet room to start settling in, but some cats might need a few weeks to get acclimated,” LaFontaine says. “Don’t force interaction or rush his introduction to the rest of the house.” Show you’re trustworthy. Let your cat know you are safe to be around by letting them control its interactions with you. For example, don’t scoop up a cat who doesn’t want to be held, but rather respect their boundaries until they feel more comfortable.

What is the 3-3-3 rule for adopted cats?

The 3-3-3 rule is a general guideline for how long it takes a new pet to adjust to a new home in terms of the first three days, three weeks, and three months after adoption. Here, Placer offers a closer look at each stage, plus tips for facilitating each transition:

3 days: Time to decompress. At the start, your cat is likely to be scared, overwhelmed or stressed which is why confining it to a single, quiet room is the best way to begin.

At the start, your cat is likely to be scared, overwhelmed or stressed which is why confining it to a single, quiet room is the best way to begin. 3 weeks: Time to learn your routine. This is when your cat should start to feel more comfortable and begin exploring their new environment. “Establish a consistent daily routine for feeding, playing and grooming to help them feel secure,” Placer says.

This is when your cat should start to feel more comfortable and begin exploring their new environment. “Establish a consistent daily routine for feeding, playing and grooming to help them feel secure,” Placer says. 3 months: Time to feel at home. By this stage, your cat should feel confident, safe, and fully part of the family. “Expect to see their full personality emerge as they trust you and have a strong bond with you,” Placer says.

A final word on finding the right shelter cat

Choosing the right cat is not going to come down to looks, gender or even initial connection. The cat of your dreams will be the cat that is right for your lifestyle, according to experts.

Evaluate your habits, home and family before going to a shelter, then share this information with staff so they can introduce you to cats with compatible habits and personalities. “No one — not you nor the cat — is going to be happy if you’re not a good fit for each other,” LaFontaine says.

And remember: Cats, like humans, take time to adapt to change. “Ask the shelter for guidance and resources to help you and the cat acclimate to each other,” Placer says.

