How to get started as a mother’s helper and land your first job

Becoming a mother’s helper is a great way for tweens and young teens interested in child care to earn money, while taking on more responsibility. Given the job scope, mother’s helpers are among the lower-paying child care jobs, but in addition to being extremely helpful to busy parents, the job is an opportunity to gain useful knowledge that can translate to babysitting or nannying gigs.

“Many mother’s helpers are responsible teens looking to gain child care experience,” explains Betina Mele, founder of Caring Connections in Yorktown, New York. “With clear guidelines, they make the day run more smoothly by assisting with child care and age-appropriate tasks, while keeping child care costs lower for parents.”

Whether you’re looking for yourself or trying to help your child get started, here’s what you need to know about becoming a mother’s helper.

Key takeaways A mother’s helper role is a great entry point for tweens and teens who want to gain child care experience, earn money and build skills for future babysitting or nannying jobs. While the position typically involves supporting a parent rather than providing solo care, duties can include entertaining children, helping with routines, preparing snacks and tackling light child-related tasks.

Finding a mother’s helper job is often about making connections and showing initiative. Many opportunities come through word of mouth, so teens should let families, coaches, teachers and community members know they’re interested and be prepared to share references or relevant experience.

To stand out as a mother’s helper, focus on reliability, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn. CPR/First Aid certification, recommendation letters and a thoughtful introduction that highlights a love of working with children can help families feel confident choosing someone with limited experience.

What are the basics of being a mother’s helper?

Mother’s helpers are an extra set of hands helping out with child care while one or more parents are home. Typically middle or high school students with little to no babysitting experience, mother’s helpers technically don’t need any official training or certification. However, notes Paige Burlew, founder of Lone Star Nannies in Texas, “every person caring for children should be CPR and first-aid certified to ensure they can react in emergency situations.”

General duties will vary based on family, but typical mother’s helper duties, per Mele and Burlew, include:

Entertain and engage with children while a parent is present.

Prepare simple snacks and help with basic meal cleanup.

Tidy toys and children’s play areas.

Assist with children’s laundry and other light child-related household tasks.

Help with daily routines, outings, or caring for a newborn while the parent tends to other responsibilities.

Support the parent as an extra set of hands, rather than serving as primary caregiver.

Mele also notes that, while mother’s helpers are typically tween- or teen-aged, in some cases, “mother’s helpers may be adults who simply prefer a support role.”

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How much do mother’s helpers make?

The average hourly rate for a mother’s helper starts around $15-20 an hour, according to Burlew. But, as is the case with all child care positions, pay varies based on a number of factors, including duties involved, number of kids and, most of all, location.

As an example, using Care.com’s Cost of Care Calculator, the average starting asking rate for a mother’s helper in San Francisco is $29.78 an hour, whereas in Orlando, the rate is $18.68.

“Let parents know you’re offering help around the house or would love to entertain their children while they tend to the house. You may be surprised by how many take you up on your offer!” — Paige Burlew, child care expert and agency founder

How can people find their first mother’s helper job?

While you can post for a mother’s helper role online (for Care.com, you need to be at least 18), this is often a word-of-mouth position.

Burlew agrees, saying: “As a mom with children who are heavily involved in activities, many find these types of roles by meeting moms at the dance studio they go to, church they attend, leading a cheer camp, assisting at summer sports camps, etc.”

And if no one outright asks you, share your information with them anyway.

“If children are having an awesome time and you were their favorite counselor at camp or their role model at their dance studio, etc., hand out your number at the end of the week,” she says. “Let parents know you’re offering help around the house or would love to entertain their children while they tend to the house. You may be surprised by how many take you up on your offer!”

What should a potential mother’s helper say when reaching out to a family?

When reaching out to families for work, Burlew suggests briefly introducing yourself, sharing why you enjoy working with children and explaining what draws you to the role. By doing this, families can get a sense of who you are beyond your experience.

She also recommends mentioning long-term goals if they’re relevant. “For example, if you hope to become a teacher, coach, nurse or another professional who works with children, share it,” she says. “That paints a picture that you are wanting to spend your life working with children or helping others, while showing that the experience aligns with your future aspirations.”

How can someone set themselves apart as a mother’s helper?

If you’ve completed any pertinent training and/or have references, be sure to present that, Burlew says.

“If you have a CPR certification and recommendation letters from coaches, teachers or anyone else who has oversight of your ability to take initiate and your love for children, bring them with you,” she notes, adding: “You may not have babysitting or nanny experience yet, but these can help paint a picture of your character, ability to show up on time and willingness to learn.”

“Families are looking for someone who is responsible, dependable, enjoys being around children and eager to learn.” — Betina Mele, child care expert and agency founder

Tips for making a great first impression

First impressions are particularly important for roles built on trust. “Many forget that the interview is with the parents, but the children often have a big say in who they want to spend time with,” says Burlew. To help set yourself up for success, she recommends:

Arriving 10–15 minutes early.

Dressing neatly, but wearing comfortable clothes that allow you to play and interact with kids.

Greeting and engaging with the children, not just the parents.

Showing enthusiasm, a positive attitude and a willingness to jump in.

Asking parents what tasks or responsibilities would be most helpful to them.

Highlighting your experience with kids and any household tasks you’re comfortable helping with.

Letting families know you genuinely enjoy helping others and are happy to support them in whatever way makes their day easier.

The bottom line on becoming a mother’s helper

Becoming a mother’s helper is completely possible, even with limited child care experience. “Families are looking for someone who is responsible, dependable, enjoys being around children and eager to learn,” Mele says, adding that the extra set of hands is particularly useful for parents with a “newborn, multiple children or during summer break.”

Ask around and see who’s looking, and be sure to have references ready. “Ask teachers, coaches, neighbors or families you’ve helped out before,” she says. “They can provide valuable insight into your maturity and reliability to help you land the role.”

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