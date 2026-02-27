Hidden in-home care costs and how to plan for them

Home care for seniors is expensive as it is, but many families don’t consider some of the hidden costs of care when they calculate how much they’ll need to spend. The unexpected costs of in-home care can include medical equipment, home modifications, transportation for caregivers, overtime, inflation costs and more.

The hidden costs of in-home care vary from one caregiving situation to another, so you can’t always fully predict what costs your family will incur. Still, being aware of these possible unforeseen costs — and planning ahead for them — can ensure that you’ll continue to be able to afford the care you need. Awareness of hidden costs can also minimize stress.

Here’s what you need to know about hidden in-home care costs.

Key takeaways Hidden costs of in-home care include the cost of medical equipment, home renovation, transportation costs and cost increases due to inflation. Understanding what these costs are ensures that your family isn’t caught off-guard and that you can plan ahead.

Planning ahead may include tapping into savings, understanding health insurance coverage, looking into possible long-term care plans and discussing in-home planning with an elder care attorney or financial planner.

It’s much easier to make smarter financial decisions when you are not in a crisis, so experts recommend planning ahead instead of waiting for an emergency to strike. For those who need around-the-clock supervision and care, in-home care is often difficult to afford. Look into assisted living, as well, and understand your cost concerns going in.

What is the base cost of in-home care?

The term “home care” can mean more than one thing, depending on your situation and care needs. There are essentially three main types of home care: companion care, home health aide care and skilled nursing care. Each of these has different costs.

Companion care

Companion care is typically the least expensive type of home care. “It is mainly companionship, support and help with everyday chores and tasks,” says Amy Pelegrin, home health and palliative care director at The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com.

According to Pelegrin, the cost of companion care is typically $15 to $35 an hour, depending on location. This comes out to about $1,500 to $3,000 per month, if you average between 10-20 hours of help per week.

Read more:

Home health aide care

Home health aides can help with activities of daily living (ADLs). ADLs include mobility support, bathing, eating, dressing, toileting and basic health monitoring. Home health aides “are not registered nurses, but some aides may have specific certifications and can assist with more complex situations,” Pelegrin explains.

Pelegrin says the cost of home health aides is usually $20 to $40 per hour. “The monthly cost will range from $1,500 to $4,000,” she says. This will depend on the number of hours you need care, your location and the experience level of the caregiver. “Usually, patients have anywhere from 20 to 40 hours of help per week,” Pelegrin adds.

Skilled nursing care

“Skilled nursing is the most expensive because care is provided by an RN or LPN,” Pelegrin says. Skilled nursing care includes:

Medication administration.

Wound care.

Catheter use.

IVs.

Injections.

Post-surgery monitoring.

Medical assessments.

The cost of skilled nursing care varies, between $45 to $90 an hour or about $1800 to $1500 a month, Pelegrin says. “When there are real medical conditions and clinical requirements, the cost is the highest,” she says.

“Families are frequently surprised that ongoing help with daily living is not typically covered by Medicare.” – Frank Guerrieri, home care expert

Does insurance cover home care?

It may surprise you that health insurance, including Medicare, doesn’t cover home health aides to help with ADLs, nor does it cover companion care.

Of all the types of home care, skilled nursing care is most likely to be covered by insurance, though this is not always the case. Also, even when care is covered by insurance, there may be coverage limits or gaps, and you may have to continue to provide documentation to your health insurance carrier to prove that the coverage is medically necessary.

Medicare can cover in-home skilled nursing care in certain situations, but usually on a limited basis, and only as long as the care is deemed “medically necessary” and eligibility requirements are met. Medicare will not cover non-medical in-home care. “Families are frequently surprised that ongoing help with daily living is not typically covered by Medicare,” says Frank Guerrieri, president and co-founder of Preferred Care at Home.

What are some unexpected costs of home care?

While unexpected costs of in-home care can vary from one situation to another, there are certain expenses that you can try to be prepared for ahead of time. Here are some hidden costs to look out for.

1. Medical supplies

One frequent cost that families need to foot the bill for are medical supplies, says Stacey Eisenberg, owner of A Place At Home – North Austin. “Medical supplies such as gloves, incontinence products and wound dressings, special nutrition or mobility aids can add hundreds of dollars per month,” she says. “Medicare does not cover long-term personal care supplies.”

2. Technology and monitoring

When you hire in-home care, it is often advisable to monitor what is happening inside the home. Additionally, if your loved one is a fall risk or has dementia, having medical alert systems in place is essential. “Technology and monitoring (medical alert systems, security cameras) are all some hidden and unexpected costs that families do not count on,” says Pelegrin.

3. Transportation and travel

If caregivers drive your loved one to appointments or even grocery shopping, it’s important to be aware that you will be responsible for gas mileage and/or bills for drive time, Eisenberg says.

4. Yearly increases, overtime and holiday pay

Families should plan on increasing pay rates for their caregivers each year, Eisenberg says. This is frequently due to inflation and cost-of-living increases, but also as a courtesy to your caregiver.

You will also need to pay overtime to your caregivers, whether you pay them through an agency or out-of-pocket. “If a caregiver works more than 40 hours per week, or on a major holiday, overtime laws apply in most states, usually at time-and-a-half,” says Eisenberg.

5. Home safety renovations

“Home safety improvements are often overlooked but can make a major difference in preventing injuries and maintaining independence,” says Guerrieri. For example, simple changes like adding grab bars, improving lighting and fall prevention measures can reduce risk, Guerrieri shares.

Read more:

6. Missed work and lost income during training

Among the many roles a family caregiver already has, you can add the roles of hiring manager and trainer. “An impactful hidden cost when considering home care is the time it takes a family caregiver to show a home care professional or other professional the ropes around the home and to share insights into their new client,” says Elizabeth Miller, acertified caregiving consultant and certified senior advisor at Happy Healthy Caregiver, LLC.

Not only does doing this take time and energy, but it may mean having to take time away from your own work and your own family. Missed work and lost income can not only increase your family’s overall caregiving expenses, but also cause significant stress and can lead to caregiver burnout.

Is in-home care less expensive than assisted living?

One question families often have is whether in-home care or assisted living is more expensive. The answer is: it depends on several factors, including the amount of care needed, the type of care and your location.

“For seniors who only need part-time support, in-home care is often more affordable and allows them to remain in familiar surroundings,” says Guerrieri. But if you or your loved one require around-the-clock care and/or supervision, assisted living may become the less cost-prohibitive option because staffing is shared across residents.

The median monthly cost of assisted living is around $4,500 to $5,500. If you need memory care (for dementia or other conditions), this type of care is often more expensive than home care, though costs will still vary by location and facility.

How can families plan for in-home care costs?

It’s much easier to make smarter financial decisions when you are not in a crisis, which is why Guerrieri highly recommends planning ahead instead of waiting for an emergency to strike. “The most expensive decision is often waiting until there is a crisis,” he says. “When care starts after an emergency, recovery frequently requires more intensive support. Beginning earlier with light assistance can help prevent incidents that lead to higher care needs.”

Plan for in-home care costs

Eisenberg shared some tips for how to plan ahead for both expected expenses and well as those sneaky hidden costs of in-home care:

Track how much help you need.

Multiply the hours of care needed by local hourly rates to get an idea of monthly cost.

Review income sources, which might include: social security, savings, pensions, retirement accounts, long-term care insurance and veterans benefits.

Meet with a financial planner who understands aging expenses.

Determine Medicaid eligibility

Medicaid can often cover home care expenses that Medicare doesn’t cover, such as help with non-medical tasks or tasks of daily living. To be eligible for ongoing long-term care services, you must qualify for your state’s Medicaid program and then meet additional financial requirements, as well as what Medicaid calls functional requirements (meaning you have a demonstrated need for help with things like bathing, dressing, eating or using the toilet).

Learn more:

Even if you think you aren’t eligible for Medicaid, there are often loopholes and ways that you can qualify, especially when you plan ahead. To evaluate your potential options, consult with an elder law attorney who is familiar with federal programs as well as the regulations of your state. “Elder law attorneys also help families protect assets and understand Medicaid planning rules,” Eisenberg.

The bottom line is that health care costs are rarely straightforward, and there can be hidden or unexpected costs associated with every option. Waiting until there is an urgent need for care means that it may be extremely stressful or impossible to have a plan for how you’ll cover care. “So, have the hard conversations now,” Eisenberg advises. Make sure your loved ones know your wishes, talk about theirs and review all of your documents and plans to assure you are ready when it’s needed

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now