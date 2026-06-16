First-time nanny employer: A 30-day onboarding checklist

If it’s your first time hiring a nanny and you’ve found “the one,” congratulations — that’s no easy feat. Your work isn’t done, though. Now it’s time to organize and execute your nanny onboarding tasks in order to create a smooth transition for both you as an employer, as well as your new nanny.

“Onboarding is everything that happens between the moment the family finds the nanny and the moment the nanny is running the day confidently on their own,” says Allie Moya, owner of Brooklyn Nanny and Manny agency. This, Moya explains, includes everything from completing background checks to reviewing household rules to benefits and more.

If you’ve recently hired a nanny for the first time (or are close to making a decision), read on to learn everything you need to include in your nanny onboarding checklist.

Key takeaways Hiring a nanny doesn’t end with making an offer — a thorough onboarding process helps set expectations around pay, policies, responsibilities, safety and communication from the start. Experts say a detailed work agreement is the foundation of a successful nanny-family relationship and can help prevent misunderstandings later.

During the first 30 days, families should complete key administrative and legal tasks, including payroll setup, tax forms, guaranteed hours, overtime policies and emergency documentation. Establishing clear routines, household rules and care guidelines also helps a new nanny transition confidently into the role.

Frequent communication is especially important in the early weeks, whether through weekly check-ins, shadow days or trial periods. While onboarding requires effort upfront, experts note that clarity, consistency and patience help create a smoother adjustment for both families and nannies.

What is nanny onboarding?

Just as it is in other fields, nanny onboarding is the process of laying everything out for your new hire after you’ve made an offer and they’ve accepted — compensation, sick day policies, expectations, tax info. This typically is both discussed in person and written out in a formal work agreement, Moya notes.

Additionally, the onboarding process often includes an orientation (getting the lay of the land), as well as a few training days.

Jenifer Becker, a Boston-area full-time live-in/live-out and rotational nanny with 29 years’ experience, notes that you can also opt for a paid trial after the initial interview (meaning, you haven’t officially hired them yet).

“This can be anywhere from a couple of hours to several days,” notes Becker. “During this time the nanny and parents can get to know each other, discuss scheduling preferences, rules, etc., and the parents can observe their interaction with the children.”

A trial doesn’t guarantee a job offer, explains Becker, adding: “If either party doesn’t think it’s going to be a good long-term fit, they have a chance to part ways amicably.”

Find a nanny near you.

30-day nanny on-boarding checklist

Here, Moya, Becker and more share everything you need to do in the first 30 days (or so) of hiring a new nanny.

Administrative tasks

This essentially will be your nanny/family work agreement, and, per Moya, is the “cornerstone” of the relationship. “This is the document that protects everyone and gets the family and the nanny on the same page from day one,” she explains.

Here’s what administrative paperwork should include:

Job responsibilities, including daily routines, schedule, meals, enrichment and light child-related household duties.

The weekly schedule and guaranteed hours.

Compensation, including the hourly rate, pay day, overtime terms and overnight and travel rates (more on this below).

Stipulations around paid holidays, vacation and sick and safe leave.

Termination and notice policies, which outlines the process for formally ending an employment relationship (expectations around notice periods, severance arrangements, etc.).

A confidentiality agreement and code of conduct.

A completed background check and references.

A recording acknowledgement, if you have cameras in the home. “This needs to be disclosed and signed by the nanny,” notes Moya.

Supervision and safety guidelines, including a list of who is approved to care for the children.

An emergency contact form and any medical or allergy authorizations for the children.

“Depending on how you prefer to communicate — text, email, in-person — I would suggest a quick weekly check-in in the beginning. This can help ensure that everyone is happy with the way things are going.” — Jenifer Becker, professional nanny with 29 years’ experience

Tax and legal setup

This is a biggie. It’s important you set-up your tax and payroll paperwork in a way that declares your nanny as a household employee, as opposed to a contracted employee.

“Nannies are W-2 employees, not 1099 contractors,” explains Carolyn Livingston, director of business development for HomePay. Livingston also adds that nanny tax requirements vary by state, so it’s important to make sure you’re compliant with your state’s household employment taxes and labor laws.

Here’s what else you need to do:

Have the nanny sign an I-9.

Have the nanny complete a W-4.

Get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. It’s free and you need it for everything from tax reporting to hiring employees and more.

Payroll setup and pay guidelines

When it comes to payroll and payment, here’s what to do:

Determine a payroll system that keeps track of hours, overtime, etc. This can be as simple as a spreadsheet or you can use HomePay, which takes care of both tax and payroll requirements, while staying completely compliant.

Decide pay frequency (weekly or biweekly) and overtime. “You cannot include unlimited hours in one fixed amount,” says George Dimov, C.P.A. and founder of Dimov Tax in New York City. “If a nanny works more than 40 hours a week, you must pay overtime at one and a half times their regular rate. This is why tracking hours from day one is key.”

“For a live-in nanny, overtime may vary,” says Moya. “For instance, in New York, overtime begins after 44 hours.”

Determine how the nanny will be paid. “Ideally,” Moya notes, “you’ll have direct deposit or banking authorization.”

Establish guaranteed hours. “This is a guaranteed set number of weekly hours that are paid regardless of use, including when you’re on vacation,” Moya says. “This gives the nanny financial stability, and it is one of the biggest reasons great nannies stay.”

Set rates for overnights and travel. “It’s important to agree on these rates in writing ahead of time so there are no awkward conversations later,” Moya explains. “If travel is not a stated part of the job description, expect a flat ‘away from home’ fee on top of your nanny’s regular hourly and overtime rate.”

“Nobody can follow a rule they did not know existed, so the more you put in writing up front, the smoother things will go.” — Allie Moya, nanny agency founder

Routine and care guidelines

Here’s where your new hire will learn the ropes and see how the day-to-day runs. Moya suggests putting these in a family handbook or routine sheet. Here’s what she and Becker suggest including:

Schedules, including activities, sports, etc.

Meals and snacks.

Nap schedules and bedtimes.

Homework and study expectations.

Key emergency information, including the pediatrician, allergies, emergency contacts and the nearest ER.

Since this portion of onboarding is more hands-on, Moya suggests doing a walk-through of your home with your new nanny. “Show them where to find supplies, snacks, the first-aid kit, etc.,” she says. “Also, show them the wi-fi password, alarm code, how to work the thermostat [and] parking.”

“A paid trial or shadow day during which the family is home and working alongside the nanny is a good idea,” she adds. “You also want to facilitate a warm introduction to the children while you’re still present.”

House rules

These big picture expectations should be discussed before day one (and put in writing), notes Moya, who recommends covering the following:

Screen-time rules for the children.

Food rules.

Phone use on the clock.

Social media and photo policy.

Dress code.

Visitors.

“Nobody can follow a rule they did not know existed,” says Moya, “so the more you put in writing up front, the smoother things will go.”

How to establish your check-in style

Early on, it’s best to check in frequently, Becker says. “Depending on how you prefer to communicate — text, email, in-person — I would suggest a quick weekly check-in in the beginning,” she says. “This can uncover any issues and help ensure that everyone is happy with the way things are going.”

Moya agrees that, in the beginning, more is more. “Over-communicate early on and then loosen up,” she says. “Plenty of detail in week one builds the nanny’s confidence, and by week three the family and the nanny will settle into a rhythm.”

A final tip for nanny onboarding

While there’s a lot to do in the beginning, these tasks help mitigate issues from cropping up later and facilitate a smoother start for all. Consider bookmarking this page for reference if you’re new to the nanny hiring process.

And if the first few weeks aren’t exactly as you envisioned, keep in mind, it’s an adjustment all around. “The first weeks are a learning curve for everyone,” Moya says, “so a little grace goes a long way.”

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now