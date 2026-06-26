10 early signs of Alzheimer’s and how they differ from normal aging

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and is characterized by a progressive decline in memory, thinking and decision-making skills. Recognizing Alzheimer’s early increases the likelihood of getting the care you need to stay safe, and possibly slowing the decline of the condition. Yet many people are confused about what early signs of Alzheimer’s disease really look like.

This list will help you identify common early Alzheimer’s symptoms, explain what distinguishes them from normal changes associated with aging, and provide expert advice on what to do if you or your loved one is showing signs.

Key takeaways Early signs of Alzheimer’s disease include problems with memory, logic, planning, self-care and making mature decisions. Alzheimer’s is usually distinguished from normal signs of aging by memory lapses and symptoms that persist, aren’t occasional and that impact daily life.

Many people with Alzheimer’s have noticeable changes in personality, or in their mood and mental health. People with Alzheimer’s may experience significant changes in judgement, decision making and executive functioning skills like organizing, and planning.

You shouldn’t wait to get an Alzheimer’s evaluation if you are showing signs. Earlier diagnosis ensures better health, safety, quality of life and possible treatment options.

Is there a typical “first sign” of Alzheimer’s?

You might be wondering if there’s a common first sign of Alzheimer’s disease. The truth is, early signs can differ from one individual to another. For example, some people show classic memory loss signs, such as forgetting words and names. Others may experience personality changes or issues with reasoning and making decisions. Still, others may have problems completing basic daily tasks, such as grooming themselves, paying bills and keeping their space organized.

Could it be something besides Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s symptoms can also mimic those of other ailments. Dr. Ronald Schwartz, an internist, geriatrician and senior director for continuum health services for Masonicare, says other conditions that can mimic Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline include:

Untreated cardiovascular conditions.

Depression.

Sleep disorders.

Side effects of certain medications.

Thyroid disease.

Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Hearing loss.

A note about Alzheimer’s vs. other forms of dementia

While Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, it’s important to note that not all dementias are caused by Alzheimer’s. “In some cases, symptoms may be related to another form of dementia, such as vascular dementia or Lewy body dementia,” Schwartz shares.

Each disease will have its own characteristic symptoms and expected disease progression. “Many causes of memory and thinking difficulties are treatable, and some may even be reversible when identified early,” Schwartz says. That’s why a thorough medical evaluation is essential.

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10 common early signs of Alzheimer’s

Although there isn’t one main early sign of Alzheimer’s, there are several different signs that tend to show up in the early stages of the condition. Here’s a checklist of 10 early signs of Alzheimer’s to be aware of, as well as guidance on how to distinguish these signs from normal changes related to aging.

1. Memory loss that impacts daily life

One common early sign of Alzheimer’s is memory loss that disrupts your daily life. The person may “ask the same questions [over and over again], forget recently learned information or rely increasingly on notes and/or family members to remember important details,” Schwartz says.

How age-related memory loss is different

It’s common to have your memory become a little less sharp as you get older. But in contrast to Alzheimer’s-associated memory issues, “normal aging may involve occasionally forgetting a name or appointment but remembering it later,” Schwartz explains. Memory loss that impacts your ability to function day-to-day is not considered normal.

“Normal aging may slow processing speed, but individuals can generally still manage routine tasks and adapt to minor changes.” — Dr. Ronald Schwartz, internist, geriatrician and medical director

2. Challenges completing familiar tasks

People with Alzheimer’s often have difficulty performing tasks that used to be second nature to them, says Dr. Erika Hutz, a geriatrician at Endeavor Health. For example, some early signs of the condition include “trouble following a familiar recipe or operating devices that were previously routine,” she describes.

How age-related task challenges are different

It’s normal to sometimes get flustered with daily tasks as we get older, including “needing help with a new technology or making an occasional mistake while multitasking,” says Hutz. The difference is that these mistakes should be minor and occasional, and they typically shouldn’t involve tasks you are familiar with, she says. If familiar tasks are becoming increasingly challenging or impossible to complete, it’s important to consult with your doctor.

3. Difficulty with planning or solving problems

Another early sign of Alzheimer’s is trouble with planning or solving problems. For example, a person with Alzheimer’s may experience challenges managing their finances properly or keeping track of their monthly bills, Schwartz explains. Tasks involving multiple steps, like getting dressed, cooking meals or cleaning and organizing their space, can also become extremely challenging.

How age-related issues with planning and problem solving are different

As a normal part of the aging process, people may experience minor issues with planning or problem solving. Maybe you accidentally miss the due date for a bill or feel like it’s more difficult to keep up with ongoing home maintenance than it used to be. “Normal aging may slow processing speed, but individuals can generally still manage routine tasks and adapt to minor changes,” Schwartz says.

4. Frequently struggling to find words and/or express thoughts

People with Alzheimer’s frequently have trouble with words and language. This may look like “struggling to find the right word during conversations or stopping mid-sentence because a familiar word won’t come to mind,” says Dr. Macie Smith, licensed gerontology social worker, award-winning Alzheimer’s and dementia educator and SYNERGY HomeCare gerontologist. In addition to this, people with Alzheimer’s often have difficulty expressing their thoughts clearly or sharing complex thoughts or ideas.

How age-related communication challenges are different

It’s normal to occasionally forget words, especially as we age. But usually when you’re experiencing normal age-related word retrieval issues, you will end up remembering the word later. If you’re finding that word forgetfulness persists and/or happens frequently, such as on a daily basis, Smith says, that could be an indication of a more serious problem. Normal aging should not diminish your ability to express your thoughts clearly and thoroughly.

5. Misplacing things and not being able to retrace steps to find them

People with Alzheimer’s tend to misplace items frequently. They may also misplace them in illogical places, such as leaving their hairbrush in the microwave or throwing their phone in the trash can without meaning to. Not only that, but they aren’t able to retrace their steps to find the missing items.

How age-related item misplacement is different

It’s common to misplace items from time to time, especially as you get older. The difference is that you probably leave the items in a logical place and just forget where that place was. Plus, you are able to use logic and reason to figure out where you may have lost the item. With Alzheimer’s, the locations become less logical and the ability to recall where you might have left things is diminished.

6. Changes in personality or mental health

Alzheimer’s affects more than just memory. It can also result in noticeable changes in someone’s personality, mood and mental health. “Not only is memory involved, but in some cases it is also combined with mental problems,” says Dr. Shujing Lin, geriatric doctor at Rendr. For example, a person with dementia might start to believe things that are untrue, like that their spouse is having an affair or that their child is stealing their money.

“This is heartbreaking once close family notices their beloved one slowly becoming a different person,” Lin describes.

How age-related mood and personality changes are different

People change over time, and small personality changes can be a normal part of getting older. Normal age-related personality and mood changes might include being more reluctant to change engrained daily routines, becoming slightly more irritable or experiencing mood changes related to increased loneliness or grief. A doctor or mental health provider can help you determine whether mood and personality changes are worth a deeper look.

7. Problems with judgment, decision-making and planning

People with Alzheimer’s may experience significant changes in their ability to make sound judgements, plan for the future or make decisions. Examples include making impulsive purchases, frivolously spending large sums of money or making increasingly irrational decisions.

How age-related judgement or executive functioning changes are different

As you age, you might make mistakes sometimes, act without thinking it through enough or make the occasional “irresponsible” choice. But these situations should be occasional and not impact your ability to function well in daily life. If impaired judgment and impulsivity is becoming the norm, it’s important to investigate those changes with a medical care provider.

8. Short-term memory is much worse than long-term memory

One early sign of Alzheimer’s that takes many people by surprise is that deficits in short-term memory tend to show up well before they experience long-term memory issues. Someone with early Alzheimer’s disease “probably remembers what happened when they were young better than things that have happened in the most recent years or even days,” Lin explains.

How age-related short-term memory changes are different

Some short-term memory loss can be normal with normal aging. “This can include occasionally forgetting a name or appointment but remembering it later,” Hurz says. But again, this is occasional, and doesn’t disrupt daily life. Short-term memory loss in Alzheimer’s may look like “frequent forgetting of recently learned information, appointments or conversations and needing repeated reminders,” Hurtz shares.

“Identifying Alzheimer’s early allows health care providers to address safety concerns, discuss future care preferences and connect patients with resources that can reduce caregiver stress and improve overall outcomes.” — Dr. Ronald Schwartz

9. Frequent confusion about time or place

People with Alzheimer’s often have trouble keeping track of time, figuring out what day of the week it is or understanding how soon events are going to take place. They may also frequently get lost in familiar places, including in their own neighborhood.

How age-related confusion about time or place is different

All of us forget what day it is sometimes, but the difference is that we can figure it out easily and track the passage of time throughout our week and daily life. If you aren’t able to do that, it may be something more serious than normal age-related forgetfulness. Similarly, it’s normal to get lost while trying to navigate a new place, but this problem should not extend to familiar places.

10. Visual and spatial challenges

Vision changes are a common early sign of Alzheimer’s. These changes don’t center around blurry vision or trouble seeing in the dark. Instead, people with Alzheimer’s may have trouble judging depth and distance, leading to balance issues, trouble navigating their surroundings and/or difficulty driving.

How age-related visual and spatial issues are different

Vision changes related to medical conditions like farsightedness or cataracts are commonly associated with aging; however, changes associated with Alzheimer’s aren’t necessarily related to other medical conditions, may not be easily treatable and can impact daily life.

Why is it important to detect Alzheimer’s early?

The experts we spoke to agree that a “wait and see” approach is not the best course of action if you’re concerned about potential symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. If you or your loved one does indeed have Alzheimer’s, detecting it early can lead to better treatment and a safer outcome.

“Identifying Alzheimer’s early allows health care providers to address safety concerns, evaluate driving ability, discuss future care preferences and connect patients with resources that can reduce caregiver stress and improve overall outcomes,” says Schwartz.

Although Alzheimer’s is a progressive condition and is not reversible, there are newer medical treatments that can sometimes slow disease progression. “Newer therapies are most effective in the earlier stages of disease, making timely diagnosis increasingly important,” says Schwartz.

Additionally, treating other medical conditions (mental health conditions, thyroid issues, medication side effects, etc.) that can worsen Alzheimer’s symptoms can improve quality of life for both patients and their loved ones, Lin explains.

What should you do if you notice Alzheimer’s-related changes?

If you see any early signs of Alzheimer’s in yourself or a loved one, you shouldn’t hesitate to contact your medical provider. The first health professional to go to would be your primary care provider (PCP) for an evaluation, says Hutz. If your PCP sees any glaring issues, they will refer you to a specialist, like a neurologist or geriatric doctor.

“Keep a record of specific symptoms and how they affect your life,” Hutz recommends. “Bring a family member or a trusted friend to the appointment, as they can sometimes observe things you may not notice.”

Above all, don’t assume Alzheimer’s symptoms are just a normal part of aging, Schwartz emphasizes. “While some changes are expected over time, persistent or worsening symptoms deserve attention,” he says.

Getting evaluated for Alzheimer’s is not about simply trying to label someone with a diagnosis. “It’s about understanding what is happening and taking steps to maximize health, independence and quality of life,” Schwartz concludes.

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