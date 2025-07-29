Does tutoring count as child care? What to know

The expenses related to kids can feel endless. Early on, it may be child care in the form of a nanny, sitter or daycare, and then as kids get older, finances shift to sports, extracurriculars, and in many cases, tutors. But does tutoring count as childcare, from a financial and tax perspective? Afterall, tutors can be integral in helping students grasp what’s being taught, and in some cases, they’re recommended by teachers.

From the IRS’s standpoint, unfortunately no, tutoring is not considered child care, notes Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and TurboTax spokesperson. “Tutoring is not considered care in the sense that it’s for the purpose of parents being able to go to work,” she notes. “Because of that, the cost is not considered work-related and the Child and Dependent Care Credit doesn’t apply.”

From what the Child and Dependent Care Credit covers to the umbrella tutoring falls under and more, here’s what to know about tutoring and childcare from a financial and tax perspective.

Key takeaways Tutoring is not considered child care for tax purposes and doesn’t qualify for the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Only care that enables parents to work — like daycare or day camps — is eligible.

An exception may apply if tutoring is medically prescribed for a diagnosed learning disability.

What is the Child and Dependent Care Credit?

The Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCC) is a tax credit that helps working families pay for the child care expenses incurred during hours they’re working — i.e. the cost of daycare, camp or a nanny (so long as they’re paid on the books).

“You may be able to claim for child care expenses you paid for your dependent child under 13, so that you — and your spouse, if filing a joint return — can work or actively look for work,” Greene-Lewis notes, adding: “There is no age limit for a disabled dependent.” (The CDCC also applies to parents who are full-time students.)

“Expenses for child care are expenses you pay to a child care provider so you can work or look for work. But expenses for education, like tutoring, do not count.” — Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant

How much can the Child and Dependent Care Credit save you on child care? It depends. “The CDCC is up to 35% of expenses up to $3,000 for one child and up to $6,000 for two or more kids,” explains Greene-Lewis. “So the credit is up to $1,050 for one child and up to $2,100 for two or more kids.”

It’s also important to note that the CDCC is a tax credit, not a deduction, meaning the money is shaved off of your tax bill when it’s time to file.

The CDCC is also set to increase in 2026 (for the 2027 tax season), Greene-Lewis notes, to up to 50% of expenses for child care.

Does tutoring count as child care? Educational vs. care expenses

When it comes to the Child and Dependent Care Credit, it’s child care costs that are covered, not educational costs. “Expenses for child care are expenses you pay to a child care provider so you can work or look for work,” Greene-Lewis notes. “But expenses for education, like tutoring, do not count.”

That being said, the IRS notes that “expenses for a child in nursery school, preschool, or similar programs for children below the level of kindergarten are expenses for care.” From kindergarten through age 13, before- or after-school care costs for working parents may qualify, but summer school and tutoring programs do not, as they “aren’t for care,” per the IRS.

Camps, count, too. “If you drop your child off at summer day camp and even a sports camp so that you can work or look for work, then the expenses you pay would count for the Child and Dependent Care Credit,” Greene-Lewis says. “However, overnight camps do not count.”

Can you count tutoring costs as incidental expenses?

In general, tutoring costs cannot be tax deductible, Greene-Lewis notes. However, there may be cases where your child care credit is going towards educational services — examples could be pre-school or an after-care program, where your child may, at no extra cost, receive help with their homework.

Since the cost of the educational services can’t be separated from the overall cost, it still qualifies for the CDCC, per the IRS. That being said, a one-on-one tutoring session, in most cases, would not qualify.

“You may be able to deduct your expenses for special education tutoring as a medical expense deduction if you have a medical diagnosis and you can claim itemized deductions.” — Lisa Greene-Lewis

Is special education tutoring tax deductible?

An outlier to child care and tutoring costs staying separate is in the case of special education, where tutoring may be “prescribed” or recommended by a medical professional.

“Special education tutoring for a medically diagnosed learning disability, such as ADHD or dyslexia, is an exception to the rule,” says Greene-Lewis. “You may be able to deduct your expenses for special education tutoring as a medical expense deduction if you have a medical diagnosis and you can claim itemized deductions.”

A final word on tutoring and child care expenses

In almost every case, tutoring is not, from a financial standpoint, considered any form of child care. That being said, there are a number of low-cost or free tutoring options for families to consider, including programs through school and a number of non-profit organizations.

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now