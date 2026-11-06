Does Medicaid pay for memory care? What families need to know

When a loved one with dementia needs more support than family can provide at home, figuring out how to pay for memory care only adds to the stress. After all, memory care is one of the most expensive types of senior care, with a national median cost of $8,019 per month.

Families may assume Medicaid will cover much of the cost, only to learn the reality is much more complicated.

“Knowing what Medicaid will pay is only half the picture. Families also need to know whom the facility expects to pay the rest,” says Jasmine Mines, an attorney and founder of Mines Law Firm who previously worked in public health quality improvement at L.A. Care Health Plan, a health plan serving Medicaid members.

Here’s what families need to know about Medicaid coverage for memory care, how eligibility works and other ways to pay when benefits don’t cover everything.

Key takeaways Medicaid may cover care services in some assisted living memory care communities, but it generally doesn’t cover room and board through home- and community-based services programs. Coverage depends on the state program, the person’s eligibility and whether the community participates.

Qualifying for Medicaid involves more than just having a dementia diagnosis. Families may need to document their loved one’s care needs and meet financial requirements, as well as understand how transferring assets can affect eligibility or delay coverage.

If Medicaid doesn’t cover the full cost of memory care, families can explore options such as long-term care insurance, veterans benefits, private pay and community resources. An elder law attorney can help them understand state-specific rules before they make any major financial decisions.

Does Medicaid pay for memory care?

Yes, Medicaid may help pay for memory care, but what it covers depends on where your loved one lives, their eligibility and the services available through their state’s program.

“The words ‘memory care’ on a brochure do not establish what Medicaid will pay,” says Mines.

For example, for someone living in a Medicaid-certified nursing home, Medicaid generally covers the cost of care, including housing, meals, nursing and help with daily activities. However, residents usually still contribute income toward the bill, Mines explains. Some nursing homes also offer specialized dementia care.

In an assisted living memory care community, Medicaid may cover approved care services, such as help with bathing and dressing, while residents pay for room and board.

“States have flexibility in which community-based services they offer and whom those programs serve,” says Mines.

That means you can’t assume Medicaid will pay for a particular community simply because it offers memory care. Mines suggests starting with your state Medicaid agency. Ask about long-term care eligibility, a care-needs assessment and which programs could cover your loved one’s care. Then ask any community you’re considering whether it participates in those programs and if it has an opening.

For nursing homes, you can also use Medicare’s Care Compare tool, where each facility’s profile shows whether it participates in Medicare, Medicaid or both.

“Knowing what Medicaid will pay is only half the picture. Families also need to know whom the facility expects to pay the rest,.” — Jasmine Mines, attorney and founder of Mines Law Firm

What does Medicaid cover in a memory care setting?

Coverage depends on the state program and the services authorized for the individual, Mines says. She recommends checking what’s included in their approved care plan, not just what the community advertises.

What Medicaid may cover

For example, in an assisted living memory care setting, covered services may include:

Help with bathing, dressing and other daily activities.

Medication assistance.

Safety supervision.

Certain nursing services.

Find memory care communities

What families may still have to pay

Room and board, services outside the approved benefit and optional upgrades may remain the resident’s responsibility, says Mines.

Even when Medicaid covers a nursing home stay, your loved one will usually have to put most of their monthly income toward the cost of care. They can keep a small amount for personal expenses, called a personal needs allowance. They may also be able to set aside some income for a spouse living at home, Mines explains.

However, extras will likely cost more. Medicaid generally pays for a shared room, so a private room may come with an extra charge unless it’s needed for medical reasons, such as isolating a resident to control an infection.

“‘Medicaid approved’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘nothing left to pay,’” Mines says.

How to figure out your actual cost

Ashley Edwards, director of communications at CHI Living Communities, says to start with the community’s fee disclosure statement. She recommends using it, along with conversations with staff, to find out:

More about the base fee. What does it include, and which services or extras cost more?

What does it include, and which services or extras cost more? How care tiers work. Many communities charge more as a resident needs more help with activities of daily living.

Many communities charge more as a resident needs more help with activities of daily living. How often rates go up. Families can typically expect a moderate increase each year, often 2% to 8%.

Families can typically expect a moderate increase each year, often 2% to 8%. What the patient’s responsibility is. What will your loved one still owe each month once Medicaid starts paying?

How does Medicaid eligibility work?

To qualify for Medicaid long-term care, your loved one generally has to meet financial requirements and show through an assessment that they need a certain level of care, says Mines.

What are the financial requirements?

Medicaid looks at income, such as Social Security or a pension, and countable assets, meaning savings and other resources, Mines explains. Income limits vary for Medicaid by state, but in most states the 2026 income limit for long-term care is $2,982 a month and the asset limit is $2,000 for a single person. A home is often exempt, within limits.

If your loved one is married, there are protections for a spouse who still lives at home. In 2026, depending on the state and the couple’s finances, that spouse can keep between $32,532 and $162,660 of the couple’s assets. Mines advises asking about these protections before assuming your savings must be used up.

What happens in a care-needs assessment?

A dementia diagnosis alone doesn’t establish eligibility, explains Mines. Assessments look at how a person’s memory, cognition and behavior affect daily life. She recommends describing the help your loved one needs, including situations such as unsafe wandering, missed medications or difficulty bathing and dressing safely. A dated log of care needs can help, but don’t delay an assessment in order to gather extensive documentation, she cautions.

What does spending down assets mean?

If your loved one’s countable assets are over the limit, they generally need to bring them down before Medicaid will pay. Spending down means using their money for legitimate expenses at fair value, such as care bills, valid debts or necessary expenses, until their assets meet the limit, says Mines. She recommends keeping receipts for these expenses.

Some states also offer a separate pathway for people whose income is too high to qualify, Mines explains. It lets them count qualifying medical expenses toward eligibility. Check your state’s rules to see whether this option is available.

Why giving away assets can backfire

Mines warns that families should be careful about giving money away or transferring property. Gifts or transfers at less than fair market value during the look-back period, which is generally five years, can trigger a penalty period during which Medicaid won’t pay for long-term care.

Rules vary by state. California, for example, uses a 30-month look-back that’s being phased back in after the state reinstated its Medi-Cal asset limit in January 2026.

The penalty can apply even to gifts that are fine for tax purposes. In 2026, you can give up to $19,000 per person without filing a gift tax return, but Medicaid has its own rules and can still count those gifts.

“A gift can be tax-free and still delay Medicaid coverage,” says Mines.

Mines also recommends asking about estate recovery. After a Medicaid recipient age 55 or older dies, states must try to recoup what Medicaid spent on their long-term care from their estate, which can include a home that didn’t count against them when they applied. Protections apply for surviving spouses and certain children, and states must offer hardship waivers.

“The biggest mistake is waiting too long to have these conversations.” — Ashley Edwards, director of communications at CHI Living Communities

How can HCBS waivers help pay for memory care?

Home- and community-based services (HCBS) waivers allow states to provide certain long-term care services in homes and approved community settings, which may include participating assisted living or memory care communities, says Mines. Services may include personal care, home health aides, adult day health services, care coordination and respite care.

Who qualifies for an HCBS waiver?

Under the common 1915(c) waiver framework, applicants must fit the population the waiver serves, need the level of care typically provided in a nursing home and meet financial requirements, Mines explains. In most states, that means your loved one’s income can’t exceed $2,982 a month in 2026, the same limit that applies to Medicaid coverage for nursing home care.

What to know about HCBS waiver waiting lists

Qualifying doesn’t guarantee immediate services. States can cap how many people they enroll, so many waivers have waiting lists and your loved one may also need to find a participating provider with an opening.

California’s Assisted Living Waiver, for example, has a waiting list and is only available in certain counties, Mines notes. Ask your state Medicaid agency how the list works, whether urgency affects waitlist priority and what help is available while you wait.

Nursing home coverage works differently. Because states must cover nursing home care for anyone who qualifies, there’s no enrollment cap, says Mines, though she adds that families would still need to find a Medicaid-certified nursing home with an open bed.

What if your loved one doesn’t qualify for Medicaid or is on a waiting list?

While you wait, the goal is to keep your loved one safe while preserving their independence, says Edwards. She suggests exploring:

Adult day programs: These can provide daytime supervision and social engagement while giving family caregivers a break.

These can provide daytime supervision and social engagement while giving family caregivers a break. Area Agency on Aging resources: Your local agency can connect you with adult day programs, home care, respite grants or volunteer companion programs. Find yours through the federal Eldercare Locator or by calling 1-800-677-1116, says Mines.

Your local agency can connect you with adult day programs, home care, respite grants or volunteer companion programs. Find yours through the federal Eldercare Locator or by calling 1-800-677-1116, says Mines. Private home care: Hiring an aide for a few hours a week can ease the load on family caregivers.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, “Don’t focus on trying to solve the next five to 10 years all at once. Just focus on trying to get through the next 30 to 60 days,” Edwards says. “You are not failing your loved one by asking for help.”

What are some other ways to pay for memory care?

If Medicaid doesn’t cover the full cost of memory care, Edwards recommends reviewing finances and insurance policies with a qualified professional, such as an elder law attorney or financial planner. Here are some other ways you can pay for memory care.

Long-term care insurance

Check the policy early to understand which services it covers and what conditions must be met before benefits begin. Edwards notes that some long-term care insurance policies require that your loved one need assistance with two or more activities of daily living, though requirements vary by policy.

Veterans benefits

Eligible wartime veterans and surviving spouses may qualify for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Aid and Attendance benefit, which can provide additional pension payments to help with care costs.

Private pay

A loved one’s income and savings may help cover costs Medicaid doesn’t. But paying privately doesn’t guarantee Medicaid will later cover the same facility or reimburse earlier bills, Mines says. Ask the facility whether it participates in Medicaid and what happens if private funds run out first. And before signing an admission agreement that names you a “responsible party” or “guarantor,” she recommends getting legal advice so you don’t end up personally responsible for the bill.

Reverse mortgages

Edwards urges caution with this strategy. These loans generally require the home to remain the borrower’s primary residence, so moving to a care community may make the loan due, and loan funds left in an account may count against Medicaid’s asset limit. She recommends talking with a financial planner before relying on a reverse mortgage to pay for care.

Financial assistance from the community

Edwards suggests asking the community’s administrator whether it offers financial assistance through charitable giving or can point families toward relevant state programs that supplement Medicaid.

How can families prepare for memory care costs?

Edwards recommends having financial and care conversations before a crisis, when your loved one can still take part in decisions, and making sure a durable power of attorney and health care proxy are in place.

“The biggest mistake is waiting too long to have these conversations,” she says.

Mines recommends gathering income and account records, property information, records of recent transfers, insurance policies, medical records and details about daily care needs.

Finally, before you make any major financial decisions or sign an agreement, consider meeting with an elder law attorney who knows your state’s rules. You don’t have to figure this out alone, and getting good advice now can help protect both your family’s finances and your loved one’s care.

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