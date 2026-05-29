How to talk to a potential nanny about their screen time

You do your best to minimize your kids’ exposure to screens, which includes putting your own phone away as much as possible. So it makes sense to want your nanny to have similar values regarding digital devices. But when is the right time to bring up nanny screen time rules, and what exactly should you say?

According to Jenn Wert, a parenting coach and educator, it’s best to introduce the topic of screen time early on. “During the hiring process, it is a good idea to discuss your beliefs around tech and screen time and make sure they are aligned,” she says. Setting expectations early on will help you avoid the need for awkward or uncomfortable conversations down the road. Here’s exactly how to talk to prospective nannies about screens, including sample nanny interview questions and some signs that you and a candidate may not be on the same page.

Key takeaways Bring up screen time expectations before you hire, not after. Having an upfront conversation during the interview process is much easier than a “something needs to change” talk down the road. Being transparent early helps you find a candidate whose own screen usage matches your expectations.

Be clear about your family’s philosophy and ask specific questions. Rather than hinting at the topic, clearly explain your own screen time values and ask direct questions about your candidate’s habits. Pay attention to non-verbal cues during the interview — including whether they put their phone away.

Put screen expectations in writing, but be reasonable. Including a media policy in your nanny contract helps eliminate ambiguity about when phones are and aren’t allowed. That said, expecting zero personal screen time during the day may be unreasonable — nannies rarely get true breaks, so clarifying when personal phone use is acceptable is just as important as spelling out when it’s not.

Why it’s best to address screen expectations before you hire

Many families have strong preferences about how they’d like to approach screen time and for good reason. There’s evidence that screen time can affect kids’ cognitive and social development, and a growing body of research is showing that caregivers’ screen time may also be detrimental. The problem is known as “technoference,” a term that refers to the fact that when an adult is on their phone when they’re watching a child, they interact with the child less.

“Especially with babies, mirroring their expressions and emotions is incredibly important,” says Niloo Dardashti, a workplace wellness psychologist in New York City. “If your head is down in your phone, it’s difficult to mirror that child.”

Around infants, technoference lowers parenting quality, and around older children, it’s also been linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety.

So, it’s reasonable to discuss screen use and even set limits on a nanny’s screen time. But it’s best practice to be clear about those expectations before you hire them, Wert says. “It’s always important to be transparent ahead of hiring so those interviewing can know from the get-go what the job entails and if they are willing and able to abide by your expectations,” she says.

If you wait until later you may find out that you and your nanny have different approaches to tech. And while it’s never too late to set boundaries around device use, it’s always more difficult to have a “something needs to change” talk than it is to have a “are we on the same page?” conversation.

“During the hiring process, it is a good idea to discuss your beliefs around tech and screen time and make sure [a nanny candidate is] aligned.” — Jenn Wert, parenting coach and educator

How to approach screen time in a nanny interview

It’s normal to feel awkward about asking a potential nanny to stick to screen time limits, says Dardashti. This person is an adult, after all. And many parents feel hesitant to potentially offend the person who could end up watching their child. Reminding yourself that conversations about screen use limits are normal, common and healthy can help motivate you to dive in, and these interview scripts can also help you find the words you need.

How to talk about your family’s screen time philosophy

Talking about your family’s approach to screen time can help frame the conversation and give context to your nanny interview questions, points out Wert. A few sample approaches:

Come at it from a “house rules” angle

“We limit screen use in our home for everyone, adults included. When we use technology, we see it as a way to support our together time and connect with our kids. We’d use our phone to look up something our child’s interested in and learn about it together, for instance. But otherwise, we try to keep our phones away.”

Bring it up from a values point of view

“We believe in having our screens away when spending quality time together. We feel that screen use makes it difficult to be fully present with our kids; we want them to know that when we’re with them, they have our full attention.”

Focus on safety

“We’re relaxed about our kids’ screen use, but we do try to keep our own phones and devices away when we’re with them and ask that their caregivers do the same. For us, it’s a safety and a bonding issue: We’ve found that having our phones out is distracting, and our kids can sense that we’re not fully present.”

“Especially with babies, mirroring their expressions and emotions is incredibly important. If your head is down in your phone, it’s difficult to mirror that child.” — Niloo Dardashti, a workplace wellness psychologist in New York City

What questions to ask a nanny about their screen time

Follow up with a few questions to give the nanny candidate a chance to respond or explain her own approach to screen use. You might ask:

We’d expect our future nanny to stick to the same ground rules we use for ourselves. How would you feel about that?

Are you OK with being offline while you’re working, barring any emergency?

How did you approach screen use in your last position?

Are you comfortable putting your phone away for long stretches, or are there any instances in which you’d need to use it while you’re with the kids?

How to talk about specific situations

After giving a candidate a general sense of your screen time philosophy and hearing about their approach to screens, it can be helpful to get specific about the scenarios in which you think it’s extremely important for phones to be away, notes Wert says. For example:

What’s expected out and about

“We’d ask for your phone to be put away whenever you’re at the park with our toddler, except in emergency situations. Does that sound OK to you?”

What’s expected at mealtimes

“We view mealtimes as one of the main times we can connect as a family, so our house rule is that no one is allowed to have phones out at meals.”

What’s expected during wake windows

“One of our top priorities is for our baby to get plenty of direct attention and engagement during her wake windows, so we’d request that you limit your personal phone time to only during naps. Does that raise any concerns for you?”

What’s expected with an older child

“My eldest has become very interested in our phones and often asks to look at them, especially if we’re using them. We’re trying to model healthy behavior around screens: keeping them away whenever possible, explaining what we’re doing when we have to use them and directing him toward non-screen activities. Is that something you’re comfortable with?”

Screen time red flags to watch for in a nanny interview

In a perfect world, if you’re straightforward about your screen time expectations, a candidate who isn’t a good match will simply say so. But there are other signs you can watch for that may indicate you aren’t aligned. Dardashti gives these examples:

Does the conversation feel one-sided? Ideally, a candidate will nod their head or otherwise indicate that they agree with your family’s expectations.

Do they ever seem defensive about the topic?

Do their references have anything to say about their screen use on the job?

Additionally, Wert suggests keeping an eye on how they handle their phone during the interview. Do they put it away or leave it out? Do they check in while you’re speaking? Are their notifications on or silent?

That said, it’s important to make sure you’re listening with an open mind. It’s fine to have your own non-negotiables, but also possible for a nanny you otherwise love to have valid reasons for needing to check in on her phone often, such as a sick family member.

How to put screen expectations in writing: What to include in a nanny contract

Not all nanny contracts touch on screen expectations, but many families find it helpful, per the International Nanny Association. Under a “Media Policy,” a nanny contract might include information on:

When screen time and phone use is absolutely off limits (for your children and your nanny).

When screen time and phone use is allowed.

When screen time or phone use is required. (For instance, you may ask your nanny to send you a certain number of pictures of your child a day, or to have a working phone on them at all times in the case of emergencies.)

Your preferences around social media confidentiality.

Keep in mind: Nannies often don’t get true breaks, because even when a child is napping, they’re on call, Dardashti says. But child care is one of the hardest jobs there is, and it’s important for them to be able to rest and recharge, which might mean texting a friend or scrolling for a few minutes.

While there are instances where it’s absolutely appropriate to have a hard-and-fast “no phones” rule—such as while driving, when watching your kids in public, around water, or during mealtimes—you may want to consider whether you’re comfortable with some phone use, and when that may occur. That’s why it can be helpful to lay out when personal screen time is allowed, in addition to when it’s not.

The bottom line on discussing a nanny’s screen time

Talking to a nanny about screen time can feel awkward, but it’s an important and healthy early boundary to set. Being upfront about your expectations from the start sets everyone up for a smoother, more trusting working relationship.

And as with most parenting decisions, the goal isn’t perfection; it’s finding someone whose values are close enough to yours that you can work through the details together.

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