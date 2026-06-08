Dementia wandering prevention: Critical tips to keep seniors safe

One of the most challenging dementia behaviors to deal with is wandering. While wandering is a known behavior and common part of dementia progression, it can be difficult to manage, and if it’s not managed well, it can lead to serious consequences. The risks of wandering, such as the person getting lost and not being able to find their way home, can create significant stress for caregivers.

If you’re caring for someone with dementia, wandering prevention is likely a top priority for you. You may have questions about what tools you can use use to prevent wandering, what plan to have in place if an emergency arises, and what to do if your prevention strategies aren’t working.

Here, we will cover what caregivers need to know about dementia wandering prevention, along with input and advice from three dementia caregiving experts.

Key takeaways As the dementia disease process moves forward, most people will experience bouts of wandering. In fact, 6 out 10 people with dementia wander at least once, which is why it’s important to take a preventative approach.

Dementia wandering prevention may include securing your home using special locks, placing reminder signs near entrances door, using electronic alert systems and working to reduce the person’s agitation and overstimulation.

If your current wandering prevention practices aren’t working, it may be time to look into alternative care plans or discuss medical options with your loved one’s health care provider. Memory care is designed to help those with dementia stay safe.

Why is wandering common with dementia?

“The cause of wandering is not well understood,” says Jill Shutes, a geriatric nurse practitioner and director of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Program at Jupiter Medical Center, “but it may have to do with visual-spatial issues, as well as [declining] motor and memory functions.”

In some cases, wandering may be a type of non-verbal communication by the person with dementia, says Michelle Retsky, a speech language pathologist who works with the geriatric population and owner of Words in Motion Therapy. “A person with dementia… is losing skills that are important for everyday life,” Retsky explains. “They are going through something that they either cannot explain, don’t understand or cannot problem solve — so a pain, a hunger, an anxiety, really any discomfort can lead to wandering.”

“I tell support group members that it is not if their loved one will wander, but when.” — Jill Shutes, geriatric nurse practitioner and dementia support leader

Often, a person with dementia wanders because of an unmet need they have, or because they are looking for a specific object, person or place. “Maybe they need to go to the bathroom and cannot read the internal map of their home,” Retsky describes. “Maybe they are missing an old friend and don’t know where to find them. The list can go on and on.”

Coupled with spatial misperceptions, confusion about dates and times, and overall disorientation, this “seeking” behavior can lead to wandering and getting lost. No matter the cause, wandering is a common behavior in dementia. Six out 10 people with dementia wander at least once as their disease progresses. For many, wandering is an ongoing behavior and a serious concern, as it can lead to seniors getting lost or injured.

How far into dementia progression does wandering start?

A person’s risk of wandering tends to increase as their cognition worsens, says Shutes. “I tell support group members that it is not if their loved one will wander, but when.”

Wandering risk tends to increase once a person with dementia reaches the middle stages of the disease, adds Debbie Compton, certified caregiving consultant and advocate and author of “The Caregiver’s Advocate” book series.

Who is most at risk for wandering?

Some signs that your loved one may be more prone to wandering include:

Often getting lost in familiar places.

Frequently pacing.

Easily becoming agitated or restless.

Talking often about needing to meet obligations from the past, such as getting ready to go to work.

Asking to go home, even when they’re home.

Having difficulty finding their way through their home.

Confusion about what day, time or year it is.

Asking frequently where old family members or friends are.

Strategies to prevent wandering

There are many different strategies you can use to prevent wandering, and Iit’s important to keep in mind that some strategies work better for some people with dementia than others. You may even need to change strategies as time goes on.

“My mother-in-law was a big wanderer, so I had to get very creative,” Compton shares. “Some tools may work today but not tomorrow; that’s why caregivers need an entire toolbox of strategies to draw from.”

1. Invest in special locks to secure the home

First and foremost, if you have a loved one who wanders, you need to make it more difficult for them to actually leave home unattended. You have several options to help with this:

Place a deadbolt lock on the front door. Use one that your loved one either can’t reach or can’t operate. There are some locks on the market made specifically for dementia patients who wander. They can’t easily be manipulated by a person with dementia but can be used by a caregiver.

Use one that your loved one either can’t reach or can’t operate. There are some locks on the market made specifically for dementia patients who wander. They can’t easily be manipulated by a person with dementia but can be used by a caregiver. Use locks that require a key to open from the inside. If you use this type of lock, it’s important to have the key within easy reach of the caregiver at all times.

If you use this type of lock, it’s important to have the key within easy reach of the caregiver at all times. Make sure every window has a lock. And check to make sure they are locked each night.

And check to make sure they are locked each night. Install a locked fence in front of the home. This can make it more challenging for a loved one to leave the immediate area if they do happen to get out the front door.

2. Post signs near the entryways

For some folks with dementia, warning reminder signs can be helpful. “I taped a picture of a stop sign on the front door,” Compton shares. “It helped for quite a while because of our [collective and] automatic understanding of the word stop.”

Other options to display on signs include reminders like “do not leave,” “do not exit” or “closed.”

3. Camouflage home exits

In some cases, it may be helpful and necessary to disguise your home’s exits to make it more difficult for a senior with dementia to leave. Some simple ideas include:

Match the door and trim to the wall color. Painting the door and trim to match the wall color can work well, Compton explains, because it may render the door nearly invisible, especially if the person you’re trying to keep safe has diminished eyesight.

Painting the door and trim to match the wall color can work well, Compton explains, because it may render the door nearly invisible, especially if the person you’re trying to keep safe has diminished eyesight. Use door-sized murals or wall hangings. A door-sized mural can be taped to the door to help disguise it, Compton suggests.

A door-sized mural can be taped to the door to help disguise it, Compton suggests. Place black rugs near doorways. “Because of the visual-spatial struggles of people living with dementia, the black rug looks like a hole,” Shutes explains. This may prevent the person from wanting to step close to the door.

4. Try smart dementia technology solutions

There are several ways that technology can be a lifesaver when it comes to wandering prevention for dementia. Here are some useful examples:

Home and door alarms. You can install an alarm that will alert you anytime someone opens the front door.

You can install an alarm that will alert you anytime someone opens the front door. Smart locks. Use a keyless lock that requires a code to open or that can be opened by using an app on a smart phone.

Use a keyless lock that requires a code to open or that can be opened by using an app on a smart phone. In-home or outside video cameras. Video cameras can allow caregivers who don’t live with their loved one to track whereabouts and/or monitor wandering patterns.

5. Use behavior management strategies

Another key prevention strategy is to decrease behavioral cues that might contribute to wandering in the first place. The following strategies can help:

Eliminate visual cues to leave. For example, don’t keep shoes by the front door, a visible purse or keys, Compton explains.

For example, don’t keep shoes by the front door, a visible purse or keys, Compton explains. Assign them a task . If your loved one insists that it’s time to go to work, give them some “work” to do to fulfill that need, Retsky suggests. That might look like sorting mail, helping with dinner prep or any other simple task they’re able to perform.

. If your loved one insists that it’s time to go to work, give them some “work” to do to fulfill that need, Retsky suggests. That might look like sorting mail, helping with dinner prep or any other simple task they’re able to perform. Reduce their cognitive load. Dimming the lights or turning off a loud TV are both examples of reducing cognitive load for a person with dementia. Doing so can also reduce unwanted behaviors, like wandering or agitation, Retsky notes.

If restless behavior doesn’t decrease with behavior modifications, it may be time to ask the senior’s doctor for advice or medication options.

Read more:

What emergency wandering preparations should you have in place?

While no one wants to think about the idea of their loved one wandering away, it’s best to have an emergency plan in place in the event that this ever happens. The experts we spoke to offer the following dementia wandering preparedness tips:

Take a photo each morning. “In our support group, we talk about taking a picture of your loved one every morning (especially when traveling) so you can send this quickly to the police [if they do wander],” Shutes says.

“In our support group, we talk about taking a picture of your loved one every morning (especially when traveling) so you can send this quickly to the police [if they do wander],” Shutes says. Inform neighbors about your loved one’s risk. Make sure they know that your loved one has dementia and may wander, and give them your phone number. “Ask them to call you if they notice your loved one walking alone,” says Compton. “This creates a community safety net.”

Make sure they know that your loved one has dementia and may wander, and give them your phone number. “Ask them to call you if they notice your loved one walking alone,” says Compton. “This creates a community safety net.” Use tracking devices. “ There are tracking devices in jewelry and tracking shoe inserts for both men and women,” Compton says. “An app on your phone [connected to the tracker] allows you to see exactly where they are.”

There are tracking devices in jewelry and tracking shoe inserts for both men and women,” Compton says. “An app on your phone [connected to the tracker] allows you to see exactly where they are.” Use ID cards. If your loved one will agree to wear one, Compton says an ID bracelet is helpful for quickly identifying a person with dementia if they are able to wander away. You may also want to consider enrolling in a safe return program, such as MedicAlert + Alzheimer’s Association Safe and Found.

“Many people end up utilizing adult day care programs… and investigating memory care facilities, as these provide that safety net that many people cannot provide at home.” — Jill Shutes

What to do if a loved one with dementia wanders

The goal for most caregivers is to ensure that a person with dementia never wanders. Employing the strategies described above can greatly reduce that risk, but sometimes systems fail and a senior ends up wandering outside of their home. In these cases, quick intervention is key to prevent more serious outcomes.

So, how do you take action immediately?

1. Alert local authorities

If a person with dementia makes it out their home unsupervised, you should immediately inform authorities. “It’s best to call the police to trigger a Silver Alert to keep them safe,” Retsky.

2. Search the immediate area

Once you’ve called for help, don’t wait to start looking for them yourself. Start by looking within the surrounding areas, keeping in mind that most dementia wanderers are usually located within a mile or two of where they live.

Next, look in familiar places, such as anywhere they have wandered before. “Keeping track of where they usually go when they wander can help for good first places to look,” Retsky advises. Don’t forget to look in tree or fence lines, as well as near bushes, ponds or other tucked-away areas.

3. Get the neighborhood involved

It’s helpful to get the neighbors and/or community involved in searching. If you have an online neighborhood group, you can post an alert there. Be sure to include a recent photo of your loved one and a way to contact you.

What should you do if wandering prevention isn’t working?

If your current wandering prevention plan isn’t working, it may be time to consider other prevention options. For instance, if your loved one figures out how to access a lock you previously thought was out of reach, it may be time to use an alternative type of lock, such as an electronic one that requires a code.

For more help with dementia wandering prevention, connect with the senior’s doctor, neurologist or a geriatric physician. A geriatric care manager can also help your family navigate different safety and caregiving options.

At times, looking into alternative care plans makes sense. “Many people end up utilizing adult day care programs to provide a more structured environment during the day,” says Shutes. “They also start investigating memory care facilities, as these provide that safety net that many people on their own cannot provide at home.”

Lastly, Shutes recommends Dementia Careblazers on YouTube as an educational resource for caregivers. The channel features many short videos with additional ideas about how to keep your loved one safe.

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now