What to look for in a daycare for infants

The decision of who will care for your baby when you head back to work is an emotional one. An infant’s needs are unique and ever-changing, which can make finding the right fit daunting. But good news: Infant daycare is designed specifically to meet them.

“Infant care is a very different world from preschool care,” explains ​​Kristen Miller, director of education at Celebree School and early childhood education expert with two decades of experience. “You’re not just looking for a safe and stimulating environment, you’re looking for a team that understands the developmental needs of a baby who can’t yet communicate verbally.”

From health and safety considerations to cost, here, experts explain what parents should look for in a daycare for infants, plus offer tips on finding a fit that will deliver top notch care.

Key takeaways There are three daycare options for infants for parents to consider: child care centers, in-home child care or hiring a nanny or au pair.

For health and safety reasons, the ideal adult-child ratio in any infant daycare setting is one adult to every 3 to 4 children, with more adults to babies being ideal.

Infant daycare costs are generally higher than care for older children due to increased staffing and more intensive care needs.

The best infant daycare will prioritize physical safety, emotional security and developmental readiness.

What are the options for daycare for infants?

Parents typically choose from three main child care choices when it comes to infant daycare, and each offers unique advantages and drawbacks depending on the family’s needs and preferences. Here, experts offer a closer look at each:

1. Child care centers

Child care centers are licensed facilities with multiple classrooms, teachers and age-specific programs. “These offer full-time care, socialization, structured activities and are state-licensed,” explains Michaela LeRoy, education and development specialist at Haven Childcare.

Benefits of daycare centers for infants:

Access to a structured and social environment.

Licensed staff with specialized infant training.

Age-appropriate learning resources.

Continuity of care as a child grows.

Considerations when choosing daycare centers for infants:

Exposure to shared germs.

Some infants may require extra time to adjust to new sights, sounds and faces.

May lack flexible scheduling.

Waitlists are common.

2. Licensed in-home child care

In-home child care for infants is more affordable than center-based care, and is offered in a home-like environment with lower child-to-caregiver ratios. “They do follow state regulations but may lack structured curriculum, have limited spots and quality can vary,” LeRoy says.

Benefits of in-home daycare for infants:

Smaller group sizes.

A home-like setting.

Potentially more flexible hours.

Considerations when choosing in-home daycare for infants:

Fewer resources for infant-specific enrichment.

Varying levels of staff training or licensing depending on the provider.

Limited availability due to smaller group sizes.

“Childcare centers and in-home daycares typically tend to be the most cost-effective, while hiring a nanny is usually the most costly option.” — Michaela LeRoy, education and development specialist

3. Hiring a nanny or au pair

In-home caregivers, such as nannies or au pairs, provide personalized infant care in your own home. These professionals can either live full-time with a family or keep regular working hours.

Benefits of hiring a nanny or au pair for infants:

One-on-one care in your home.

Personalized routines tailored to your family.

The ability to tailor the schedule entirely to your baby’s needs.

Considerations when hiring a nanny or au pair for infants:

Increase cost and financial responsibilities for families, including taxes and contracts.

Lack of built-in socialization for infants.

If the caregiver is ill or unavailable, there may be no backup care option.

How much does daycare for infants cost?

Infant daycare costs vary widely and depend on location and program type, but are generally higher than care for older children due to lower teacher ratios and more intensive care needs, according to experts. Specifically, daycare rates for infants in the U.S. average $343 per week and $315 per week for toddlers, according to the Care.com 2025 Cost of Care Report.

As for how cost compares between infant daycare options? “Childcare centers and in-home daycares typically tend to be the most cost-effective, while hiring a nanny is usually the most costly option,” LeRoy says. Here’s a snapshot of average rates reported in 2024:

Infant child care cost per week

Daycare center for infants: $343

Family-run (often in-home) daycare for infants: $344

Nanny infant care: $827

What to look for in a daycare for infants: A checklist

No matter the type of infant daycare you’re considering for your family, experts agree health and safety should be the top priority. With this in mind, the top sign of a safe daycare for infants in particular is an adult-child ratio of one adult to every 3 to 4 children, according to Miller.

From a safety standpoint, a lower infant-to-caregiver ratio ensures there are more eyes on your infant at any given time. More staff also supports a responsive environment that caters to individualized routines to support healthy infant development. “Infants thrive when their sleep, feeding and play schedules are tailored to their needs rather than a rigid program,” Miller says.

From safe sleeping accommodations to staff qualifications and security, here’s a complete checklist of what to look for when choosing a daycare for infants, according to the pros:

Safe sleep practices

Cribs with firm mattresses and tight fitting sheets.

No loose bedding, bumpers, pillows or toys in cribs.

Visual checks and/or continuous monitoring while babies sleep.

Staff qualifications and supervision

Low infant-to-adult ratios, 1:3 ideally.

Staff trained in CPR and pediatric first aid.

Background checks on all employees.

Ongoing professional development on infant care.

“Parents should look for a setting that encourages early sensory exploration — think tummy time, gentle music and tactile toys.” — Kristen Miller, early childhood education expert

Cleanliness and health practices

Diapering areas sanitized between each use.

Toys and surfaces are cleaned daily.

Safe handling and labeling of breast milk, formula and food.

Security and facility access

Secured entry points.

Surveillance cameras in classrooms, common areas or outside the home.

Emergency Preparedness

First aid kits readily available.

Posted evacuation routes and monthly fire drills.

Staff trained on how to respond to medical or safety emergencies.

Emergency contacts and allergy information kept easily accessible.

Physical environment and equipment

Age appropriate and non-toxic toys and furnishings.

No choking hazards.

Electrical outlets covered, cords hidden and sharp corners padded.

And when it comes to activities and enrichment? Age-appropriate offerings that will support your infant’s development are key. “Parents should also look for a setting that encourages early sensory exploration — think tummy time, gentle music and tactile toys, rather than academic-focused activities meant for older children,” Miller says.

Top 5 tips for finding the right infant daycare

Experts agree that visiting multiple daycare programs in person is key to finding the right fit for your infant. “It allows families to observe teacher-child interactions, assess the environment and ask questions,” LeRoy says.

From questions to ask a daycare center to details to look out for when touring, here are a few tips for conducting your infant daycare search to ensure you find the right fit:

1. Visit in person at different times of day

A tour during nap time will look very different than one during active play, Miller notes. “In general, infant rooms should not have the same level of noise, large group activities or structured academic lessons you’d see in a preschool setting,” Miller says. “Instead, you should see plenty of individual play spaces, safe floor time, soft lighting and schedules that allow for naps and feedings on demand.”

“If you see teachers kneeling down at baby level, making eye contact and engaging in one-on-one interaction, that’s a great sign. You should also ensure that the team responds quickly to needs like feeding, diaper changes and comfort.” — Kristen Miller

2. Ask about their philosophy for infant care

Is it rigid and schedule-driven, or responsive and individualized? “Activities in high-quality infant care should be individualized, sensory-rich and nurturing, allowing infants to explore and develop at their own pace,” LeRoy says. “Programs that rely on rigid schedules and offer little interaction may not be meeting infants where they are developmentally.”

3. Observe teacher interactions

Babies need caregivers who are affectionate, responsive, and engaged. “If you see teachers kneeling down at baby level, making eye contact and engaging in one-on-one interaction, that’s a great sign,” Miller says. “You should also ensure that the team responds quickly to needs like feeding, diaper changes and comfort.”

“An infant-focused program will have teachers who are responsive, consistent and trained specifically in infant care,” LeRoy adds. “In contrast, high ratios and frequently rotating teachers are red flags that may indicate a lack of stability and individualized attention.”

4. Check licensing and accreditation

To ensure the program meets or exceeds state safety and quality standards, be sure to verify a child care center’s licensing. Here’s how to get started in your state.

5. Trust your instincts

“If the space feels warm, clean and calm, and you see happy babies in the room, that’s a strong indicator you’ve found the right place,” Miller says.

