Daycare biting: What to do when your toddler bites or gets bitten

If you’ve ever been pulled aside at daycare pickup to be told your child was involved in a daycare biting incident, you’re definitely not alone. Biting is one of the most common — and most alarming — behaviors of toddlerhood, and it often comes down to little kids’ big feelings coupled with their limited communication skills.

“Toddlers bite for a number of reasons, but one of the most common is that biting gets a response,” says Dr. Jessica Hochman, a board-certified pediatrician and host of the podcast Your Child is Normal. “Toddlers have strong desires, opinions and wants, but their verbal skills lag behind their ability to communicate what they need.”

Biting fills that gap, notes Hochman, “and it is almost guaranteed to get a reaction.”

Toddler biting can be difficult to address, particularly in a daycare setting, where there’s an abundance of kids, toys and transitions. But it’s a behavior that parents and caregivers have to work together to manage for the safety of everyone involved. Whether your toddler is biting or they’ve been bitten at daycare, here’s how to deal with this problematic behavior, along with tips for nipping it in the bud.

Key takeaways Toddler biting is common and usually developmentally normal, often happening when big emotions, frustration, teething or overstimulation collide with limited communication and impulse control. It does not mean a child is aggressive or will grow up to be aggressive.

The best response is calm, immediate, and consistent. Identify triggers for biting, help the child use words or another appropriate behavior, and avoid punishment or lengthy lectures.

Preventing future bites starts with identifying triggers. Watch for patterns around hunger, tiredness, transitions, sharing, or teething, and work with caregivers on a plan that includes close supervision, replacement behaviors and consistent responses.

Why do toddlers bite?

Toddler biting happens for a few different reasons.

One is emotional: “Toddlers sometimes bite when they’re frustrated, overstimulated, tired or simply don’t have the words yet to communicate what they want,” explains Dr. Ana Maria Temple, a board-certified pediatrician.

Another, notes board-certified pediatrician Dr. Tracy Tyson, is that toddlers are orally fixated and explore the world with their mouths. “They use it as another sensation to determine what an object is and how it should be used,” she explains. Teething can compound this, since “mouthing objects can soothe pain.”

“Behavioral biting is more likely to follow a trigger, such as frustration, being told ‘no,’ hunger, tiredness or overstimulation.” — Dr. Ana Maria Temple, pediatrician

Is toddler biting normal?

All three doctors we spoke to agree: biting is a normal part of toddler development. The American Academy of Pediatrics also considers toddler biting normal.

According to Tyson, toddlers’ emerging language, sensory exploration and limited impulse control create “a perfect set up for biting.” Temple adds that toddlers have big emotions and little impulse control, so “sometimes their teeth get involved before their words do.”

While not always possible, one of the best ways to determine the cause of biting, says Temple, is to look at what happened right before. If they’ve been chewing on fingers, toys or clothing and are drooling and irritable, teething is likely the culprit.

“Behavioral biting,” Temple notes, “ is more likely to follow a trigger, such as frustration, being told ‘no,’ hunger, tiredness or overstimulation”

Most importantly, biting does not mean a child is aggressive, says Hochman. Most toddlers outgrow the behavior as their language, communication and self-regulation skills develop.

What should I do if my toddler is biting at daycare?

If you get a call or are approached by a caregiver at pick-up about your child biting another child, it’s important to try to figure out the details and make a plan for prevention going forward.

Identify the trigger (if possible)

“Ask the caregiver what happened right beforehand so you can identify the trigger and help prevent it next time,” says Temple.

For instance, if your child bit someone because they wanted a certain toy, that’s good to know because you work on building skills to prevent this problem at home. In this case, Tyson recommends giving them words like “mine,” “help” or “stop.”

Avoid rehashing the bite after pickup

Hochman, Tyson and Temple all agree that it’s best not to bring it up with your child once you get home. “Focus less on revisiting the bite hours later and more on understanding what led up to it,” says Temple.

Give yourself (and your toddler) some grace

It’s important to have some self-compassion, Tyson adds, as nobody wants their child biting, and yes, it can be embarrassing. “It is not a reflection of your parenting but rather a dysregulation you can help them through,” she says.

What to do if your child is bitten at daycare

Here’s what to do if your child was bitten at daycare.

Get an incident report

While each daycare has their own policy, in general, parents are informed of a biting incident at pick-up and the children involved are not identified, Temple says.

When your child is the one bitten, you likely will be asked to fill out an incident report. If you don’t get a report, Temple recommends asking for something in writing. A written incident report should document:

When and where the bite happened.

Whether the bite broke skin.

What happened immediately before the biting incident.

How staff responded to the incident.

Talk about the details of the incident

“Parents should have a conversation with the daycare to find out the circumstances around the event,” says Hochman. “Specifically, it would be helpful to know what happened immediately beforehand and how the staff responded.”

When speaking with the daycare staff, it’s best to keep things non-accusatory and simply look for the facts. “The goal isn’t to assign blame, but to understand the circumstances and make sure the daycare has a plan for preventing future incidents,” Hochman adds.

Provide wound care

Daycare providers should “wash the area well with soap and water and use a cold compress for swelling” after a bite, Tyson says.

You can continue to use cold compresses for swelling at home, if needed. If “you notice the skin is broken, contact your pediatrician because human bites can become infected,” Tyson adds.

If the bite was in an inconspicuous spot and/or the daycare wasn’t aware of the incident, Tyson notes that documentation is important, as well. “Make sure the daycare knows what happened and take pictures if needed.”

How should your child’s daycare handle repeated biting?

When biting becomes a pattern, the response should be systematic, with the goal of getting to the root of the problem in order to stop it. Temple recommends a team approach where “parents and caregivers work together to figure out what the child [who does the biting] is trying to communicate through the behavior.”

Every incident should be documented

Daycares should document each incident and increase supervision during predictable trigger times, which often include “transitions, crowded play, sharing toys, fatigue or meals,” Temple says.

“The goal is consistency — we want toddlers to learn that biting is not an acceptable way to communicate, while also recognizing that they are still learning how to manage big feelings.” — Dr. Jessica Hochman, pediatrician and podcast host

Caregivers should provide extra supervision

“Anticipating biting is the best way to manage it,” Temple says. If the biting repeatedly happens around a certain toy or with a certain child, the daycare should create a prevention plan, Tyson notes, by removing the toy that causes conflict or keeping certain kids separate during play.

Long-term solutions may need consideration

If biting persists, Tyson suggests looping in the pediatrician to rule out other causes.

If a child continues to bite repeatedly and/or keeps targeting certain children, daycare providers and parents may need to discuss additional measures to separate kids or whether the setting is the best fit for each child. Typically, daycares have specific policies in place to address such issues, so it’s important to consult with your individual provider or director to talk about options.

Ways to prevent future biting

Hochman, Temple and Tyson all agree: when dealing with biting, the best response is one of curiosity and firmness.

You may not be able to eliminate every bite — especially when they happen at daycare and you’re not there to intervene immediately — but you can take steps to teach toddlers that biting isn’t OK.

Try to narrow down when biting happens. When you figure out potential triggers for a biting child, share them with the daycare so you can work together, says Hochman. For instance, if your child tends to bite when another child takes a toy, ask if caregivers can stay nearby and help the child use words or gestures to communicate, she explains.

When you figure out potential triggers for a biting child, share them with the daycare so you can work together, says Hochman. For instance, if your child tends to bite when another child takes a toy, ask if caregivers can stay nearby and help the child use words or gestures to communicate, she explains. Be consistent in addressing and stopping the behavior. “The goal is consistency — we want toddlers to learn that biting is not an acceptable way to communicate, while also recognizing that they are still learning how to manage big feelings,” notes Hochman. Talk to caregivers about what you’re doing at home and make sure you’re on the same page about reinforcing positive behaviors in both settings.

“The goal is consistency — we want toddlers to learn that biting is not an acceptable way to communicate, while also recognizing that they are still learning how to manage big feelings,” notes Hochman. Talk to caregivers about what you’re doing at home and make sure you’re on the same page about reinforcing positive behaviors in both settings. Most importantly, remember that biting is developmental, not just “bad” behavior. If your toddler is biting at daycare, it doesn’t mean they’re aggressive or that something is wrong, says Temple. And for parents on the other side — whose child was bitten — it doesn’t mean the daycare or the other child’s parents have failed either.

Biting is a normal, albeit painful and distressing, part of toddler development, but parents and caregivers can help kids get through it by working together.

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