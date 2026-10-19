When one spouse is diagnosed with dementia, the thought of separating can be as difficult as the diagnosis itself. That’s why the first question families often ask is whether the couple can live together in memory care.

The short answer is yes, but it’s not common. Since most couples don’t need memory care at the same time, communities decide case by case whether to house two people together.

“The goal is not simply to keep a couple under one roof, but to preserve their meaningful relationship while supporting the well-being of both individuals,” says Jill Poser, a certified geriatric care manager as well as the founder and principal at Life Care Concierge of South Florida, whose team of nurse care managers helps couples evaluate memory care communities and plan for changing care needs.

Here, experts explain when couples can share a room or suite, what to do when only one spouse needs memory care and what questions to ask when when touring a senior community as a couple.

Can a couple live together in memory care?

It’s possible, but it’s the exception, not the rule. “Typically, individuals with dementia reside in individual apartments because their condition and needs are unique,” explains Jay Mikosch, campus executive director of Wellington Bay, a senior living community in Wellington, Florida.

Mikosch notes that whether couples can live together in a memory care environment often depends on the state where the community is licensed and its policies. But the decision ultimately comes down to assessing the individuals involved, Poser adds, noting that sharing accommodations isn’t automatically the best choice for two people with different care needs.

“Moving a spouse who doesn’t have dementia into memory care can be emotionally difficult, because it requires that person to give up independence in an environment designed for needs they don’t share,” Poser says. “More often, we see couples living in separate settings, with the partner in a less restrictive environment visiting and spending meaningful time with their loved one in memory care.”

“More often, we see couples living in separate settings, with the partner in a less restrictive environment visiting and spending meaningful time with their loved one in memory care.” — Jill Poser, a certified geriatric care manager in Florida

When can a couple share a memory care room or suite?

Communities evaluate each partner individually before approving a shared room or suite, Poser explains. They consider cognitive status, behavioral symptoms, mobility, personal care needs and nighttime supervision, as well as whether one person’s needs, such as wandering or frequent redirection, could disrupt the other’s sleep, privacy or safety.

So, what can families expect when asking if a couple can remain together? Often, the community will ask questions along these lines to make a decision, according to Jennifer Conlan, a registered nurse and regional director of resident care at Waltonwood Senior Living:

Do both spouses have a diagnosis of dementia or a related condition that requires them to live in memory care? If so, a shared room or suite may make the most sense.

Does the spouse with dementia recognize the spouse without it? If not, it could cause more harm than good if they think a stranger is living in their room.

Does the spouse without dementia understand the disease process and agree to follow the neighborhood’s rules? Because memory care is a secure area, they can’t come and go as they please, since other residents could slip out.

The physical layout of the room, staffing levels and the community’s policies on shared accommodations also factor in, Poser adds. “A shared room or suite should be considered only when the arrangement can genuinely meet both partners’ needs—not simply because they wish to remain together,” she says.

When a couple may not qualify or be able to keep living together

A shared arrangement can end when one partner’s needs outgrow what the setting can safely support, Poser says. That can happen when dementia progresses to include significant wandering, aggression, disruptive nighttime behaviors or a need for near-constant supervision, or when one partner’s needs affect the other’s health, sleep or safety.

Other situations that can keep couples from living together in memory care include:

The spouse interferes with care. Mikosch notes that a higher-functioning spouse often wants to keep caregiving, which can be difficult for everyone involved.

Mikosch notes that a higher-functioning spouse often wants to keep caregiving, which can be difficult for everyone involved. The partner with dementia doesn’t recognize their spouse. Poser says separation may become necessary when the partner with dementia is distressed by the other’s presence or no longer consistently recognizes them.

Poser says separation may become necessary when the partner with dementia is distressed by the other’s presence or no longer consistently recognizes them. The spouse can’t adjust to life on the unit. In memory care, residents may wander in and out of other apartments and take or hoard things, which Conlan says can be hard for someone without dementia to accept.

In memory care, residents may wander in and out of other apartments and take or hoard things, which Conlan says can be hard for someone without dementia to accept. Other residents are affected. Communities must weigh the safety and well-being of all residents, Poser says. “The spouse’s willingness to absorb the impact does not eliminate the facility’s responsibility to others,” she says.

What if only one spouse needs memory care?

Experts say this is by far the most common scenario. When only one spouse qualifies for memory care, a community that offers a continuum of care can be an ideal solution, allowing a couple to live on the same campus rather than under the same roof.

“Communities with independent living, assisted living and memory care neighborhoods often are the best setting for spouses because they provide different levels of care on the same campus,” Mikosch says. That makes it easier for one spouse to visit the other, and he adds that maintaining familiarity and routine is important for the person with dementia.

Some communities can even accommodate couples with adjacent apartments or living arrangements. “When that is not possible, a residence nearby, reliable transportation and planned opportunities to share meals, activities and familiar routines can help maintain a sense of togetherness,” Poser says.

Choosing a continuing care facility also offers perks like social opportunities and wellness programs that let couples stay close without putting life on hold for a spouse who doesn’t need memory care. These perks help partners keep their identity beyond the caregiver role and maintain their connection as a couple through familiar routines like morning coffee or walks.

How much does it cost for a couple to live together in memory care?

Costs vary widely by community, location and care level. In South Florida, memory care typically runs from about $5,000 to $9,500 per month for one person, according to Poser. For a couple, the total depends on whether they share a room, whether both need memory care and how a community structures its fees.

Here’s a closer look at factors that can affect the cost of a continuing care retirement community that are worth asking about when considering moving a couple in together:

Pricing structure. Many communities charge a base rent plus a level of care based on needs, while many memory care neighborhoods offer an all-inclusive rate, Mikosch says. Ask how fees may change as a resident’s condition and care needs change.

Many communities charge a base rent plus a level of care based on needs, while many memory care neighborhoods offer an all-inclusive rate, Mikosch says. Ask how fees may change as a resident’s condition and care needs change. Second-person fees. Some communities charge an additional fee for a spouse who shares an apartment, Mikosch says. Poser notes shared accommodations may also come with separate care charges for each person.

Some communities charge an additional fee for a spouse who shares an apartment, Mikosch says. Poser notes shared accommodations may also come with separate care charges for each person. Two residences. If one spouse lives in memory care and the other in independent or assisted living, you may be paying for two separate homes, Poser says. Still, Conlan notes it may be more cost-effective for the spouse to live in a nearby independent or assisted living community than together in memory care if there are second-person fees.

What happens if one spouse needs a higher level of care?

It depends on what your community offers. Mikosch says couples can often stay on a shared campus if the community has a skilled nursing facility, and that assisted living and memory care can often provide care up to and including hospice, depending on state regulations.

Conlan says hospice can supplement care in assisted living or memory care for needs like wound care, pain management, oxygen management or one-on-one supervision. Some needs, however, typically require a move to a skilled nursing facility, including a feeding tube, a tracheostomy, IV antibiotics or total dependence for feeding, incontinence and mobility.

Poser cautions that choosing a continuing care community doesn’t guarantee every service or a bed will be available when you need it. “Families should not assume that choosing a continuing care community guarantees that both partners can remain on the same campus indefinitely,” she says. Skilled nursing may mean moving to another facility.

Questions to ask when touring a senior community as a couple

Since no community can promise a couple will always stay together, the best strategy is to ask detailed questions up front that pose different scenarios. Mikosch suggests beginning with the end in mind. “It’s also important to tour a few different communities to be able to compare and contrast and ultimately choose the best fit for the couple.”

Here are a few of the best questions to ask, according to experts:

Can the community adapt visiting arrangements, shared meals, activities, transportation and access between care settings as circumstances change?

What clinical changes would trigger a transfer, and are higher levels of care subject to availability, eligibility rules or added costs?

Can you share examples of couples who stayed connected after one moved to memory care or skilled nursing?

Poser also suggests asking: “If our needs were very different within the next year or two, how would you help us remain part of each other’s daily lives?” The answer to this open-ended yet direct question can often reveal more than what’s simply noted on a brochure.

Why you should explore your options early

Memory care communities often have waitlists, so waiting until you need a spot can leave families scrambling. If your loved one has a diagnosis and is starting to need more care, Conlan recommends starting the transition to memory care by touring facilities sooner than you feel necessary to ensure you have a place when timing is no longer optional.

“The best approach is to assess each partner independently, considering medical conditions, cognition, function, safety, social engagement, caregiver capacity and anticipated changes over time.” — Jill Poser

Are there other care options for couples besides memory care?

Yes. A dementia diagnosis doesn’t automatically mean memory care is the next step, Poser says. Depending on the person’s abilities, safety risks and available support, couples may be able to stay home with caregiving support. Assisted living may also be appropriate when someone needs help with activities of daily living but not specialized memory care.

The most common care options for couples include:

In-home care. Mikosch says enlisting caregiver support from family or friends is often helpful in the early stages, or hiring an in-home caregiver.

Mikosch says enlisting caregiver support from family or friends is often helpful in the early stages, or hiring an in-home caregiver. Adult day programs. Adult day services offer care, activities and meals for seniors and adults with disabilities, while giving caregivers a break.

Adult day services offer care, activities and meals for seniors and adults with disabilities, while giving caregivers a break. Respite care. This type of short-term care relief helps caregivers rest and recharge while someone else takes the reins.

Whichever path you choose, Poser stresses the importance of planning for both partners. “Families sometimes focus their resources on the spouse with the most immediate or visible care needs,” she says, which can lead to financial stress down the road. “The best approach is to assess each partner independently, considering medical conditions, cognition, function, safety, social engagement, caregiver capacity and anticipated changes over time.”

The best way to keep aging couples together in memory care

Alzheimer’s, dementia and related diagnoses all progress at different rates and sometimes can happen very quickly, which is why experts advise couples to plan ahead. Conlan recommends touring memory care communities long before you need the services, and if your loved one has a diagnosis of dementia, you may want to start the transition sooner than you feel necessary to ensure you have a place and don’t get stuck on a waitlist.

“The real value of planning ahead is not predicting exactly what dementia will bring,” Poser adds. “It is preserving the ability to respond thoughtfully when the life a couple has known begins to change. The most meaningful plans make room for uncertainty without allowing it to dictate every decision.”

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