How to handle conflict with an in-home senior caregiver

Having in-home care for yourself or a senior loved one can be invaluable. But conflict with in-home caregivers are common and bound to come up from time to time. These conflicts often center around miscommunications and unclear expectations.

Overall, the best way to handle conflicts with in-home caregivers is to “address concerns early, calmly and specifically,” says Russell Chertok, a licensed clinical social worker and the executive director of Visiting Counselors of New York.

Here, we’ll cover the best ways to handle conflicts with in-home senior caregivers, including expert tips for conflict resolution and ideas for preventing conflicts in the first place.

Key takeaways Conflicts with in-home caregivers are common, just like conflict between any two people in a working relationship. The most common causes of conflict are communication issues, boundary problems and unclear expectations.

The best approach to dealing with in-home senior caregiver conflicts is to be clear about the issue and address it early. Having honest conversations and being open to hearing different points-of-view can help keep small conflicts from escalating.

If conflicts can’t be resolved easily, enlisting a third party — such as a meditator, representative from a care agency or a medical professional — can be helpful. Conflicts should never be ignored. If the conflict is putting someone in danger or straining the work relationship, it needs to be handled immediately.

Common reasons why conflicts happen with in-home caregivers

In an ideal world, conflicts with in-home caregivers would rarely, if ever, come up. But they are more common than you might think. In general, conflicts involving in-home senior caregivers tend to center on “miscommunication, reliability and differences in expectations about the older adults’ care and what that should encompass,” says Chertok.

Here are some of the most common causes and signs of conflict. Next, we’ll go over how to solve the problem.

Unclear expectations

When it’s not clear what is expected of a caregiver, things can easily go awry — and the problems can be felt by everyone involved. “Families often think the caregiver is not doing what he or she was told to do, and caregivers often feel that the family alters expectations without any warning,” describes Stephen Huber, president of Home Care Providers.

Boundary issues

When a caregiver spends a lot of time with a senior, attachments can occur. While these attachments can often be positive, at times, they can cross a line, “especially in cases where a caregiver develops an emotional attachment to the client and the family believes their role is being encroached on,” Huber explains. These blurred boundaries can create tension between family members and caregivers, as well as between seniors and caregivers.

Lack of professionalism and reliability

Most caregivers are experienced and reliable, but conflicts may arise when a caregiver is inexperienced and lacks professionalism. “I have had to navigate challenges like caregivers leaving early without notifying anyone, excessive phone use during shifts, inconsistent communication and, at times, lapses in attentiveness,” says Emily Mendez, former therapist and a caregiver to her senior mom.

Scheduling conflicts

Scheduling conflicts are a top complaint among both family members and caregivers, says Huber. Scheduling one or more caregivers can get tricky at times, not to mention the fact that caregivers have their own lives and potential conflicts to manage, too. This can get particularly challenging “when the schedule or duties are changed weekly,” he says.

Conflicts within a family

Sometimes miscommunications with a family unit can make things more confusing and complicated for the caregiver. For example, sometimes “siblings disagree on how much help their parents need and the caregiver gets caught in the middle,” says Kendall Maloof, licensed marriage and family therapist and clinical director at Eagle Creek Recovery. The caregiver then gets conflicting instructions, which causes conflicts between caregivers and family members.

“Families often think the caregiver is not doing what he or she was told to do, and caregivers often feel that the family alters expectations without any warning.” — Stephen Huber, home care expert and agency professional

Disagreements about “who knows best”

“I think the central issue of conflicts is generally about ‘who knows best’ for the person receiving the care,” says Caitlin Blair, a licensed clinical social worker with a private practice specializing in caregiver support and burnout at Tiny Cottage Therapy.

This gets even more challenging if the senior has signs of cognitive impairment or memory loss, and they don’t understand their caregiver’s care choices. “It’s often tricky to balance letting someone who is an adult make their own decisions, while recognizing that that may include mistakes and risky choices,” says Blair.

Step-by-step guide to resolving conflict with in-home caregivers

So, what should you do when conflicts arise with your family’s in-home senior caregiver? No matter what the issue is, here are some expert tips to address it.

1. Start talking early

When conflicts aren’t addressed, they tend to intensify and get worse. That’s why it’s vital that you address any conflict early on, as soon as you notice it.

Even better? Have regular check-ins with your caregiver, says Chertok. “Regular check-ins with the patient and home health aide can also help catch small issues before they turn into bigger conflicts,” he describes.

2. Communicate clearly

Communication is where it’s at, and you don’t want the communication to be passive or ambiguous. “I recommend naming the exact issues instead of throwing around general accusations,” says Maloof.

For example, if your caregiver isn’t handling medications correctly, instead of accusing them of being careless, say something like, “We need to talk about the timing of medications.”

3. Zero in on the conflict’s origins

As you work on addressing a conflict, take some time to understand why the conflict has come up in the first place. Have expectations been clear? Are boundaries being crossed?

One less obvious source to consider is when caregivers are given conflicting instructions from different people, such as family members or care coordinators, says Maloof. Make sure everyone is on the same page.

4. Lead with empathy

It can be challenging to feel empathy for someone you are in conflict with, but trying to understand where they are coming from will make it easier to resolve the conflict. You may not always agree, but you don’t have to be in perfect agreement in order to find a solution to a problem.

“The best way to resolve conflicts is to accept that both people have their own truths when it comes to the argument,” says Blair. “Once both people can accept that part, it can be easier to use curiosity and patience to move towards some type of mutual agreement.”

What if you can’t resolve a caregiver conflict on your own?

Let’s say you have been unable to resolve the conflict on your own. If your caregiver is connected to an agency, you can contact the agency care coordinator to help you meditate a conflict. This is what Mendez has done.

“If the issue puts my mom’s safety at risk, I contact the agency directly and speak to our care coordinator or a manager,” Mendez shares. “I will usually ask that they send another caregiver who is a better fit in that case.”

Sometimes recruiting some third party help is what needs to happen. “A third party can help when conversations keep going in circles or when emotions are running high,” Chertok shares.

This might look like a professional meditator, therapist or medical provider, says Blair. Mediators can be “especially helpful during a standstill around a critical issue such as timely medical care, household safety or important financial decisions,” Blair adds.

Caregiving red flags that require immediate action

Sometimes what’s happening in a care situation is more than a simple conflict that can be resolved with clearer communication. According to Maloof, situations that warrant more immediate attention include:

Verbal humiliation.

Rough handling.

Missed medications.

Poor hygiene.

Unexplained injuries

Other red flags include your loved one seeming suddenly afraid of the caregiver or a clear decline in care quality, she adds.

What to do if you notice one of these red flags? Maloof recommends the following immediate steps:

Document what you observe. Remove the older adult from risk. Contact the agency or supervisor, if applicable.

Report suspected elder abuse to Adult Protective Services or local law enforcement.

“Conflict can often be a key signal that there needs to be more help, support or services involved in care.” — Caitlin Blair, licensed clinical social worker

Tips for preventing conflict with in-home caregivers

Resolving conflicts isn’t just about what you do during the conflict itself, but what steps you take prior to any conflicts.

Preventative steps can go a long way in decreasing the number of conflicts that arise and the severity of the conflicts themselves. They also make it easier to solve problems when they do happen.

Read on to learn more about conflict prevention.

Have a clear care plan

Having a written care plan is a must if you want to prevent conflicts from happening. “Just one sheet of paper stapled on the kitchen counter wins over a 30-minute verbal scrummage every time,” says Huber.

Care plans can include medication lists and timing instructions, daily schedules and routines and lists of tasks that need to be completed daily by the caregiver.

Address burnout

Caring for seniors can be gratifying, but also draining. Both senior caregivers and family members are prone to caregiver burnout. If either party is burnt out, conflicts are much more likely to arise. “Conflict can often be a key signal that there needs to be more help, support or services involved in care,” says Blair. When caregiver burnout is addressed proactively, conflicts typically decrease as well.

Have a weekly meeting

If your goal is to decrease or prevent conflicts from cropping up, checking in periodically is essential. Huber recommends weekly meetings, which can last as little as 10 minutes. Weekly meetings between the family and the caregiver prevent minor annoyances from building upon each other and creating more substantive conflicts, Huber says.

Establish communications preferences

Besides agreeing on daily duties and outlining clear schedules, it’s important to come up with communication preferences, says Maloof. This may include how often to communicate, whether phone calls or texts are best and what kind of issues require communication. This ensures that all parties involved are respected and their concerns are given equal weight.

“Caregivers are professionals who should be treated as such, and the family needs to be able to ask questions,” Maloof explains.

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now