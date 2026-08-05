Child food allergy action plan: How to write one and work with your child’s school

Sending a child with a severe food allergy to school can be unnerving, even scary. There may be many teachers who need to be aware of your child’s symptoms and treatments, in addition to nurses, coaches and staff who supervise cafeterias and field trips.

It’s crucial to create a food allergy action plan with your child’s doctor and make sure all school staff are aware of it. That way, if your child has an allergic reaction, everyone will be equipped to jump in and give them the treatment they need.

“Everyone who cares for the child should know how to recognize the signs of anaphylaxis and feel comfortable administering an epinephrine autoinjector if it’s needed,” says Dr. Geoffrey Carlson, an allergist and immunologist and the owner of Seasons Allergy Clinic in Renton, Washington.

Key takeaways Every child with a food allergy should have a food allergy action plan created by a doctor and shared with the child’s school to be used in emergencies. The plan should define symptoms and include clear information about where medications are kept and how to administer them.

Make sure all school staff are given the plan, including teachers, nurses, coaches, substitute teachers and support staff. Review the plan with staff annually, before the school year begins, so that any caregivers know how to treat your child.

Make sure your child is very clear on what to do if they think they are having an allergic reaction. Throughout the school year, you should regularly check in with your child to see how they feel about the food allergy management routines at school.

What is a food allergy action plan?

A food allergy action plan is a personalized, written document that outlines a patient’s allergies, details the signs of a reaction, and includes clear information about what patients and caregivers should do in the case of an emergency.

It is an official form intended to guide patients, families, schools, and anyone who might be caring for a child. To get a better idea of what a plan looks like, you can download an example form from FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), which was created by a multidisciplinary group of food allergy experts.

What should be included in a food allergy action plan?

In addition to all of the basic information identifying your child (such as full name and birth date), a food allergy action plan should include information about the following:

Any allergies your child has.

The signs and symptoms that your child may be having an allergic reaction.

The order of operations staff should take, including which medications to administer first, second, and so on.

Where epinephrine autoinjectors are kept, and instructions for when and how to use them. Dr. Carlson recommends that children have access to two epinephrine autoinjectors whenever possible, since some severe reactions require a second dose before emergency medical services arrive.

Any other medications the child might need, where they are kept, the proper dosage, and how to administer them (for instance, whether they are oral or injected).

Personal details such as the patient’s weight, which may be relevant to dosage.

Emergency contact information.

Instructions to call 911 if symptoms are severe or do not improve quickly after epinephrine is given.

“The most important thing every caregiver should know is that over-the-counter allergy medications such as Zyrtec or Benadryl do not treat severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis.” — Dr. Geoffrey Carlson, allergist and immunologist

Why do schools need a food allergy action plan?

“It’s helpful to have a written medical document for a medical condition so that there’s a clear path of how to treat a reaction,” says Dr. Manisha Relan, a pediatric allergist and clinical immunologist in Syracuse, New York, and a fellow of the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology.

Helps staff recognize symptoms of anaphylaxis

It’s not enough for staff to be aware of your child’s allergy. They need to know all of the potential symptons and the exact steps to take to treat it. Otherwise, they might miss key signs that your child is having a serious reaction.

“One point I always emphasize is that anaphylaxis doesn’t always cause hives,” says Carlson. A child experiencing anaphylaxis may develop:

Difficulty breathing.

Throat tightness.

Repetitive vomiting.

Dizziness.

Sudden paleness or lethargy after eating.

“Those symptoms can be just as important to recognize as a rash,” Carlson adds.

Helps ensure faster, more efficient treatment

Knowing how to treat the reaction is equally critical. Without detailed instructions, a staff member may jump to conclusions in the heat of the moment and make decisions that endanger your child.

“The most important thing every caregiver should know is that over-the-counter allergy medications such as Zyrtec or Benadryl do not treat severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis,” says Carlson. “They can help relieve mild symptoms like itching or hives, but epinephrine is the only medication that can stop anaphylaxis and should be given promptly when it’s suspected.”

Who creates a food allergy action plan?

A food allergy action plan should be completed and signed by a medical professional who is treating the child, such as an allergist, general practitioner or family practice physician, along with a parent or caregiver, says Relan.

Once an allergy is diagnosed, the plan can be completed yearly, as required, or if medications, doses or health history change. In addition, schools or school districts often have their own official forms that need to be filled out by a medical provider.

Before the school year begins, be sure to find out whether your child’s school requires any paperwork so you have time to have it filled out by a doctor. If your child has multiple medications, there will likely be a form for each of them. And if your child has asthma, that will be a separate form as well.

When to see an allergist for help with an action plan

Though any provider can complete the forms, it’s a good idea to have any food allergy initially confirmed by an allergist. With some allergies — such as to cow’s milk and eggs, which the majority of children outgrow — seeing an allergist yearly is helpful to see if the ongoing avoidance is still necessary, says Relan. If you engage in other therapies, such as injectable or oral immunotherapy for which ongoing care with an allergist is assumed, your allergist also might fill out the action plan forms.

When a pediatrician might help with the action plan

When revisiting the plan annually, it may be more convenient from a time and cost perspective for families to see the child’s regular doctor, rather than a specialist, Relan adds. Having the forms during a visit means timely delivery of the document.

How to work with your child’s school to implement an allergy action plan

1. Ideally, create the plan before the school year starts

“The best time to create a plan is before the school year begins,” says Carlson. Once completed, the plan should be reviewed with everyone responsible for the child.

“Parents should meet with the school nurse, teachers and any other staff who routinely supervise their child, including cafeteria staff, bus drivers, coaches and after-school program leaders,” says Carlson. “A written plan is only useful if caregivers know where it is, understand it and feel comfortable following it.”

It’s a good idea to discuss the plan in person when possible and follow up in email to confirm what you discussed.

2. Review the plan annually for changes and updates

Carlson advises reviewing the plan with your child’s physician at least once a year, and checking the expiration dates on epinephrine regularly. Keep in mind that your child isn’t always in a classroom setting, and that even within the classroom there might be situations that increase risk.

“Parents and schools should discuss situations where food may be present outside of lunchtime, such as classroom celebrations, birthday parties, field trips and after-school activities,” says Carlson. “Planning for these situations ahead of time helps reduce risk and ensures everyone responds consistently if an emergency occurs.”

3. Don’t forget to include substitute teachers

Relan reminds parents that a child will likely have substitute teachers at some point during the year. Make sure that the regular teachers leave clear instructions for substitutes that include information about the food allergy action plan and where to find it.

4. Work together to make rules for lunchtime and snacks

You can speak with your allergist to establish what food allergy accommodations are necessary based on the child’s allergic profile, says Tamara Hubbard, a licensed clinical professional counselor and author in the Chicago area. “If schools aren’t willing to follow all of the food allergy accommodations you request, explore with them what can be done to keep your child safe and then evaluate if those approaches are sufficient.”

“Talk with the school about how to keep your child safe while also being included, especially during lunch,” Hubbard adds. “For instance, if they’ll be sitting at an allergy-friendly table, will they be able to invite friends to sit with them?”

Relan notes that sometimes, staff can sit kids with food allergies at the end of a table so they can escape quickly if they need to, without being totally separated from their peers.

“A significant number of allergic reactions at school occur during special events involving food. Parents and teachers can often make these celebrations safer by using non-food treats… or by providing prepackaged snacks that are approved by the child’s family.” — Dr. Geoffrey Carlson

Tips for preventing food allergy emergencies at school

Talking with your child about their food allergy and educating them about safe habits can make a big difference. Before school starts, the experts we spoke to recommend going over the following best practices with your child:

Avoid sharing food and drinks with other people.

Always wash hands with soap and water before and after eating.

Remember that while hand sanitizer is excellent for killing germs, it does not remove food allergens.

What to recognize as signs and symptoms of specific allergic reactions.

What to do if they think they are having an allergic reaction.

Consider role playing an emergency scenario with them and talking through exactly what steps they would take. Throughout the school year, you should regularly check in with your child to see how they feel about the food allergy management routines at school, advises Hubbard. “Encourage them to share with you what is working well, as well as any concerns they have.”

Be extra mindful of classroom parties and special events

At many schools, it’s common to have occasional classroom parties, which might include potlucks, open snack tables and parent-provided treats – all situations that could put your child at a higher risk of exposure to allergens.

“Studies have shown that a significant number of allergic reactions at school occur during special events involving food,” says Carlson. “Parents and teachers can often make these celebrations safer by using non-food treats, such as stickers or small toys, or by providing prepackaged snacks that are approved by the child’s family.”

School staff should read ingredient labels carefully whenever food is brought into the classroom, since ingredients can change over time, notes Carlson.

There are great resources out there for families. If you want an easy way to get regular tips and reminders, you could follow reputable social media accounts, such as that of The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (@allergy_acaai). For instance, the ACAAI posted a great video with tips on preparing to make the transition back to school.

You might also follow individual doctors, allergists and licensed therapists for trustworthy information.

And, as always, you should check in with your child’s medical team regularly and be sure to run any potential advice or new questions and concerns by them before deciding on a course of action.

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