How to change in-home caregivers without disrupting your parent’s care

In-home caregivers are often much more than someone who simply helps out with daily tasks. For many older adults, they’re a trusted friend and someone they’ve come to rely on immensely. That’s why switching caregivers can feel like an emotional rollercoaster for everyone involved. However, with careful planning, a smooth transition is possible.

“In addition to looking at experience and qualifications, carefully consider a caregiver’s personality and compatibility when switching,” says Macie Smith, a licensed social worker and gerontologist with Synergy HomeCare in Columbia, South Carolina. “A caregiver may have all the right skills, but trust and connection are what will ultimately make the relationship successful.”

Whether your current caregiver is leaving, needs have changed or the arrangement just isn’t working anymore, here’s how you can make a thoughtful transition while minimizing stress and maintaining continuity of care.

Key takeaways A successful caregiver transition starts with preparation. Reassess your loved one’s current needs, document routines and preferences, and, if possible, arrange an overlap period so the new caregiver can learn firsthand.

The right caregiver is about more than qualifications. Skills matter, but personality, communication style and the ability to build trust are what help older adults feel comfortable and supported.

Expect an adjustment period and stay involved. Patience, open communication and regular check-ins during the first few weeks can ease the transition and help small concerns get resolved before they become bigger problems.

Assessing care needs before you change in-home caregivers

Before changing caregivers, it’s important to assess what the current care needs are and how the current caregiver is performing the care, explains Faith Bandklayder, president of Welcome Home Senior Services and Placement in Miami. “This is important, so the person’s daily routine is not unnecessarily disrupted,” she says, adding that, in addition to their own knowledge, families can get this information from doctors, as well as the former caregiver or home health company.

“The needs that existed six months ago are rarely the needs in front of you today,” agrees Marisa Williams, founder and CEO of A Hug Away Healthcare, a Texas-based home health, hospice and care services company.

Before changing in-home caregivers, Williams urges families to spend a week paying close attention to three things:

What your loved one can still do independently.

What they need help with now that they didn’t before.

Where the current care plan is falling short.

“Where the current plan is falling short usually tells you the most,” says Williams. “Naming it honestly is what protects you from repeating it.”

“Families should hire for skill but listen for heart. The most clinically capable caregiver in the world is the wrong hire if your mother is a private woman who values quiet and that caregiver fills the room.” — Marisa Williams, senior health care and hospice CEO

What information should I document to share with a new caregiver?

As you prepare to look for a new caregiver, it’s important to clearly document instructions and care preferences, as well as the type of physical support needed and specific information about the care recipient’s mental status and/or cognitive impairment, notes Bandklayder.

Here’s a quick-reference list for what to include, per Smith and Williams:

The daily routine.

Preferences

Medications.

Safety concerns.

Mobility needs.

Dietary needs.

Allergies.

Medical history.

Primary care and specialist contacts.

Health conditions.

Communication style and expectations.

Williams also advises families to write down what didn’t work with the previous caregiver — not as a complaint, but as a road map. “The new caregiver deserves to know where the friction was so they don’t walk into it blind,” she explains.

What should I prioritize when hiring a replacement caregiver?

While skills and past experiences are key, they’re just the baseline, according to Williams, who says: “Families should hire for skill but listen for heart.”

“The most clinically capable caregiver in the world is the wrong hire if your mother is a private woman who values quiet and that caregiver fills the room,” she offers as an example.

It’s also important to determine how a candidate handles confusion, resistance, family stress and sudden changes, Williams continues. “The answers tell you more than the resume,” she says, adding that it’s important to “trust the gut read in the first conversation.” If something feels off in the interview, she notes, it will feel worse in the home.

For more insight on how to hire a senior caregiver, check out:

Is a caregiver overlap period helpful?

Smith, Bandklayder and Williams all agree that an overlap period is beneficial, if possible, with Williams noting that it’s one of the “most underused tools in a transition, and almost always worth the cost.”

“Two to three days of paid overlap, where the outgoing caregiver works alongside the incoming one, lets the new caregiver learn the rhythm of the home from someone who already knows it,” she says. “The older adult also gets to watch the handoff happen, which matters more than people realize. Seeing the trusted caregiver introduce and vouch for the new one does the emotional work that no orientation document can do.”

The best way to structure it, Williams continues, is to have the outgoing caregiver lead the first day, share the second day and the new caregiver leading the third with the outgoing one observing.

“By the end of the overlap,” notes Williams, “the new caregiver has been vouched for by the person your loved one already relied on, and that vouching does work no orientation can replicate.”

“Older adults often grieve a caregiver they’ve grown comfortable with, even when the change was necessary, and that grief can show up as irritation, withdrawal or rejection of the new person.” — Marisa Williams

How to build trust with a new caregiver

One of the best ways to help build trust early on is to be hands-on with helping the caregiver get acclimated. “The caregiver will appreciate that the family is involved and it will help the care recipient feel relaxed,” says Bandkladyer.

Something else to consider, per Williams, is the variety of ways lack of trust can show up for older adults. “Adjustment, trust, anxiety and early problems tend to be treated as separate issues, but they’re really the same arc moving through different weeks,” says Williams.

“In the first days, families should expect resistance. Older adults often grieve a caregiver they’ve grown comfortable with, even when the change was necessary, and that grief can show up as irritation, withdrawal or rejection of the new person.”

When this happens, it’s important to name it. “Telling a parent that it’s OK to miss the previous caregiver, and that the new one is here to learn what they need, gives them permission to feel both things at once,” notes Williams.

If dementia is involved, you may need to introduce the caregiver more than once, in the same calm way, until the person feels safe, she adds.

Other ways to build trust include:

Encourage the caregiver to earn trust gradually. Advise them to ask before helping, follow your loved one’s pace and let them guide the routine during the first few weeks.

Advise them to ask before helping, follow your loved one’s pace and let them guide the routine during the first few weeks. Stay involved, but don’t hover. Check in daily during the first week, then gradually step back while encouraging open, two-way feedback.

Check in daily during the first week, then gradually step back while encouraging open, two-way feedback. Address concerns early. Small issues are easier to fix than long-standing ongoing frustrations, so communicate problems as soon as they arise, giving the caregiver an opportunity to adjust.

What are signs a caregiver transition is going well?

One of the clearest signs that a transition is working is that the older adult stops talking about the transition. “When the conversation shifts from ‘the new caregiver’ to using their name, or from comparisons with the previous caregiver to plans for the day, you’re past the hardest part,” Williams says.

Other, more subtle signs include older adults:

Sleeping normally again.

Eating without prompting.

Telling the new caregiver stories about their life unprompted.

“Families also feel it,” says Williams. “The phone calls from out-of-state siblings asking if everything’s okay get shorter, then stop.”

How can I address issues that arise in the first few weeks?

Chances are, there will be issues, whether they’re in the form of resistance or anxiety from the older adult or the caregiver not knowing the exact routine. The key to handling both, Bandklayder says, is staying “patient, consistent and present if possible.”

When an older adult expresses concerns, listen, Smith says, instead of brushing them off. “It’s important to acknowledge those feelings rather than dismiss them,” she says. “Listen to concerns, provide reassurance and remind your loved one that the goal is to support their independence and quality of life, not to take it away.”

Similarly, expect hiccups from the caregiver — and then address them in a kind and direct way. “The more information shared upfront,” Smith says, “the smoother the transition will be for everyone involved.”

A final note on caregiver transitions

Changing caregivers will almost certainly result in issues initially, but if you stay mindful, patient and present during the initial transition phase, everyone will be better for it.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ manner in which to transition caregivers,” Bandklayder says. It’s important for the family to interview and assess the qualifications of the new caregiver and maintain a presence for a short period to make sure the match between the older adult and caregiver is a good one.”

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