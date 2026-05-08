What are bridge loans for assisted living? All the details

The cost of assisted living can be steep. Many people use long-term care benefits or proceeds from the sale of their home to pay for assisted living, but what if you don’t have funding available yet and need to move into assisted living now? This is where a bridge loan may be useful.

Bridge loans for assisted living “help cover the cost of care when you are trying to move [yourself or] a loved one into an assisted living facility and do not have the financial means at that time,” explains Amy Pelegrin, home health and palliative care director at The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com.

While bridge loans can be lifesavers, they are not without their drawbacks, including high interest rates. Here, we’ll cover the ins and outs of bridge loans for assisted living, including how they work, key features, the benefits and drawbacks and alternative options.

Key takeaways Bridge loans for assisted living are loans that can be used to pay for assisted living while seniors wait for alternative funding sources, such as proceeds from a home sale or long-term care benefits, to be available.

Bridge loans can be helpful, but they usually come with high interest rates and other on-boarding fees. These fees can become costly if it takes longer than expected to secure the money you are waiting for.

The benefit of a bridge loan is that it allows you to move to assisted living before all of your funding is available. They can also help in emergency situations or when it isn’t possible to sell your home before you’ve moved out.

The most obvious drawbacks of bridge loans are high interest rates, up-front fees and closing costs. Alternatives include home equity loans and reverse mortgages, long-term care insurance, VA benefits and personal loans or savings.

What is a bridge loan for assisted living?

A bridge loan — sometimes referred to as a swing loan, gap financing or interim financing — is “a short-term loan to help cover the cost of care when you are trying to move [yourself or] a loved one into an assisted living facility and do not have the financial means at that time,” Pelegrin explains.

The most common use of a bridge loan is when a family is waiting for a house to sell and is planning to use the proceeds from the sale to pay for assisted living. “The loved one can move into an assisted living facility, and the bridge loan will cover the monthly cost until their home sells,” Pelegrin explains.

“A bridge loan works best as a temporary fix, not a long-term solution.” — Amy Pelegrin, home health and palliative care director

Bridge loans are also used when a family is waiting for long-term care insurance to take effect, or for other forms of funding to become available, but these scenarios are much less common for bridge loan use.

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What do bridge loans cover?

A bridge loan for assisted living will typically cover:

Security deposits and entrance fees for assisted living.

Monthly costs for assisted living until you are able to pay out-of-pocket.

According to Cody Schuiteboer, founder and president of Best Interest Financial, one aspect of bridge loans that families tend to overlook is that some lenders actually directly pay your loved one’s assisted living facility during the time of the loan, rather than issuing lump sums payments to families.

Why is this? “It reduces risk of redirecting of funds during the emotionally charged moment,” Schuiteboer explains.

How a bridge loan for assisted living works

Each bridge loan is a little different, depending on your lender and the specific terms of your loan, but here are some key elements to keep in mind when considering this option.

Interest rates, costs and fees

Interest rates for bridge loans tend to be on the high side. “Currently, rates hover somewhere between 6% and 12% with specialty lenders focused on assisted living bridge loans,” says Schuiteboer.

There are also some upfront fees which tend to be hefty. “Lenders typically charge closing costs at 1-3% of the loan value, sometimes even more for lower loan values,” Schuiteboer explains.

Why exactly are interest rates and costs so high? “It’s counterintuitive, but the shorter amount of time you need a mortgage for, the more expensive it is to obtain,” says Mark Maimon, mortgage branch manager and senior home financing expert at Luminate Bank. The reason is that banks don’t expect to make much money on a loan that someone holds for a short period of time, “so they typically charge the upfront fees to supplement the revenue.”

Term lengths

Term lengths tend to be short, based on the idea of a borrower’s home being sold within a reasonable timeframe or other funds becoming available in similarly short time frames. “Most bridge loans have terms of six to 18 months and are structured interest-only, with a balloon at the end of the term,” Schuiteboer explains.

Collateral

In most cases, bridge loans for assisted living “are collateralized against the senior’s home,” Maimon says; however, “they do not make a claim against future sale proceeds. “At other times — such as when bridge loans are used as families wait for long-term care benefits to take effect — the sale of the home won’t be part of the terms of the agreement.”

What you need to qualify

Qualifications for bridge loans vary from one lender to another, but most lenders have their eye on one thing in particular: securing the loan exit – i.e., being sure that the family’s funding will come through quickly.

According to Schuiteboer, that might look like presenting a signed listing agreement for the home or showing documentation that a long-term care policy is being activated. “Just mentioning that ‘we will sell the house eventually’ increases the rate and can sometimes be enough to kill the entire deal,” Schuiteboer warns.

Presenting documentation of the loan exit plan will expedite the loan process and make it much smoother.

When should you use a bridge loan for assisted living?

A bridge loan should only be used when you need temporary funding for assisted living, and expect to receive the funding from alternative sources — such as the sale of your home or activation of a long-term care plan — in the near future.

“A bridge loan works best as a temporary fix, not a long-term solution,” says Pelegrin. According to Pelegrin, bridge loans for assisted living are a good option when:

The need for care is urgent, such as a health crisis.

You are waiting on benefits or a payment (and are confident it’s coming quickly).

Your home is about to be sold or is already listed.

What are the benefits of bridge loans?

The main benefit of a bridge loan for assisted living is that it gives seniors the ability to move first and sell their home after they’ve already settled into assisted living. Here are some other benefits to consider.

Mental health and dementia support

Sometimes it’s just too emotionally challenging to clean out and sell a senior’s home — one they may have been living in for many years — while they are still living there. At other times, such as when a senior is dealing with cognitive issues or dementia, it may be too traumatic or confusing for a senior to stay in their home while it’s being sold. It can easier to move them to assisted living before this, and bridge loans help make that possible.

Unpredictable entry into assisted living

Sometimes there is a long waiting list at the assisted living community you want to move into. You may encounter unpredictable timelines or not know exactly when a suitable unit will become available. “The bridge loan allows families to take quick action to secure the unit of their choice while deferring the sale of the home until after they have comfortably moved into the senior community,” Maimon says.

“While everyone talks about the rate, the true risk is timeline drift. The family budgets for six months, but the process drags for a year, thus doubling the interest expense.” — Cody Schuiteboer, mortgage and financial services expert

Filling the gap when there’s a lack of available funds

Finally, many seniors and their families simply don’t have any extra cash available to fund even a few months of assisted living while they transition out of their home. In this way, bridge loans can be extremely helpful and allow a senior to move into a facility during the in-between time until the funding source has become available.

What are the drawbacks of bridge loans?

The most obvious drawback of bridge loans are their cost. Interest rates tend to be high, as are up-front fees and closing costs. But the real risk of a bridge loan is that money you are waiting for, such as from the sale of a home, ends up taking longer than expected to become available.

“While everyone talks about the rate, the true risk is timeline drift,” says Schuiteboer. “The family budgets for six months, but the process drags for a year, thus doubling the interest expense.” Some lenders may charge extra fees if the family ends up needing to extend the loan beyond the initial term, Schuiteboer adds.

This doesn’t happen to all families who use bridge loans, but it’s something to keep in mind. “The risk is limited if the family is able to list the property relatively quickly after the senior relocates,” Maimon emphasizes.

What are alternatives to bridge loans for assisted living?

While bridge loans are the best option for some, they aren’t the only option for making up for the gap in funding when you move into assisted living. According to Pelegrin, some alternative ways to pay for assisted living include:

Home equity loans.

Reverse mortgage loans.

Long-term care insurance.

VA benefits (if you can wait for these to be sorted and activated).

Personal savings.

Borrowing money from a friend or family member.

Personal loans from your bank.

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Above all, you should make sure that no matter which funding source you use, you go over the details with a fine tooth comb so you understand what you are agreeing to and the pros and cons of your choice. Moving to assisted living can be stressful, and it can be even more difficult to wade through complicated information to make educated, balanced decisions for yourself or your family members.

Consulting with a financial planner, eldercare lawyer or senior care advisor can help you make the best choices during this challenging time.

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