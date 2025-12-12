11 gifts for working moms who have no clue what to ask for but don’t want another robe

Balancing a career and home life as a working mom often feels like the fast-track to feeling drained — even entirely burned out. It’s no wonder one of the most popular gifts for working moms are related to rest, relaxation and just taking a good, old-fashioned time-out. But let’s be honest: No working mom needs another robe.

From lab diamond jewelry to noise-cancelling headphones, a versatile, on-trend handbag to help around the house, here are 11 must-have picks that working moms actually want and will use.

1. Gift card for a massage or facial

The gift of a true time-out and opportunity to decompress is something most working moms will never be mad to receive. Consider getting a gift card to her favorite local spa, the spa at a local hotel or resort or opting for a Spa Finder gift card.

Where to buy: Spa Finder gift card (starts at $50)

2. Housecleaning services

When massive deadlines and caring for loved ones collides, chores and tasks can feel nearly impossible to tackle. The gift of housecleaning helps everyone feel a little less overwhelmed — and a bit more centered.

3. Lola blanket

Image via Lola Blankets

When the working mom in your life has the chance to relax, she’s going to want to make the most the moment, which is why a super-luxe Lola blanket is a must. The outrageously comfy blanket — which comes in a variety of hues from soothing Sky Blue to rich and regal Vintage Violet — puts other faux fur options to shame. If you opt for the warm blush color Rosewater, 10% of proceeds go directly to breast cancer research.

Where to buy: Lola Blanket (starting at $249 for Medium, Lola Blankets)

4. Photo book

Image via Mixbook

Design a thoughtful, stunning photo book so she can cherish an array of family photos — or even engagement or wedding shots she hasn’t gotten around to consolidating in an album! Mixbook recently won the accolade for the best photo book service thanks to its “book-building experience, modern design options, color-accurate photo reproduction, great customer service and powerful app.”

Where to buy: Mixbook (starting at $15)

5. A versatile and stylish handbag

Image via Coach

A bag that easily transitions from shoulder to crossbody, is spacious, has a secure zip closure and is super-soft will be an obvious go-to for any mom on-the-go.

Where to buy: Coach Ella Shoulder Bag ($249, Coach Outlet)

6. Fancy box of chocolates

Image via Fran’s

For the working mom who is a foodie and/or has a sweet tooth, consider a box of luxe chocolates, like this seasonal assortment of Fran’s award-winning Gray & Smoked Salt Caramels plus dark and milk chocolate truffles.

Where to buy: Fran’s Assortments (starting at $32 for 10 caramels and truffles, Fran’s)

7. A classic, paperclip-style necklace

Image via Gorjana

This on-trend, paperclip-style necklace from SoCal-based brand Gorjana comes in both 18K gold plated or silver plated and is a wardrobe staple that pulls any look together. Plus, your recipient can wear it alone or mix and match charms that hang from the exclusive circular hinge closure.

Where to buy: Gorjana Parker Necklace ($78 for 18- or 20″ necklace, Gorjana)

8. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Whether she’s jumping on a Zoom meeting or needs a moment to rock or zen out after a rough day, the working mom on your gift list will undoubtedly appreciate headphones with top-notch noise cancelling capability and spatialized audio for immersive listening.

Where to buy: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones ($299, Bose)

9. Instacart gift card or membership

Image via Instacart

Because it can be nearly impossible to find time to swing by the store, having the ability to order groceries or even a mini-haul from a spot like ULTA at the swipe of an app can be super-helpful for the working mom in your life.

Where to buy: Instacart gift cards or gift memberships (starting at $25 for a gift card and $29 for a three-month membership, Instacart)

10. Lab diamond jewelry from With Clarity

Image via With Clarity

You can’t miss with diamonds — especially lab-grown sparklers from With Clarity, a New York City-based jeweler who’s committed to eco-friendly practices, sustainability and affordability. Consider these versatile round and pear climber earrings available in sterling silver, 14K white gold, 14 yellow gold and 14K rose gold as well as in variations with created emeralds, rubies or sapphires.

Where to buy: With Clarity Trilogy Round and Pear Diamond Climber Earrings (starting at $680, With Clarity)

11. A Turkish towel set

Image via Quince

A quality set of Turkish towels won’t only make post-shower relaxation even more spa-like and luxe for your lucky recipient — these towels from Quince are also extra thick and have superior absorbency.

Where to buy: Quince Turkish Ultra Plush Bath Towels ($60 for a set of two, Quince)

