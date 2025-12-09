14 best gifts for new parents they’ll adore and actually use

Being showered with an array of gifts for baby is a lovely part of becoming a parent. While many couples opt to do a baby registry, first-time parents might not be fully sure of what they’ll truly need, adore and get the most use out of. Every family is different, of course, but there are certain gifts for new parents that are inevitably going to make one of the hairiest chapters of life a little bit easier, more restful and less stressful.

Whether you’re thinking of finding a practical present or splurge-y gift for the new parents in your life or you’re a new or expectant parent crafting your wish list, read on for the best gifts for new parents.

Gifts that will help everyone get better Zs

1. A quality baby monitor like Nanit

Image via Nanit

If you want to treat new parents to a gift that offers plenty of peace of mind and will be something they can use for a lengthy period of time (versus only while their child is a newborn), you might consider the Nanit Baby Monitor. The super-smart baby monitor, which boasts HD video, breathing-motion tracking, sleep analytics and real-time alerts for sound, movement and nursery conditions, will come in handy for at least the first four years of a kiddo’s life. You can use your smartphone and the app and/or watch baby on Nanit’s new 8″ Home Display.

Where to buy: Nanit Smart Baby Monitor System ($289, nanit.com)

2. Newton Galileo Mini Crib with Newton Mattress

Image via Newton

There are so many different bassinets and cribs out there that it can be downright overwhelming to choose one as a new parent, but a standout option is, hands down, the Newton Galileo Mini Crib. The compact and gorgeously crafted beechwood crib, designed for newborns up to 18 months, can be easily shifted from room to room, thanks to its caster wheels. Newton’s also known for their breathable, washable mattresses, which aim to improve airflow and reduce suffocation risk, so everyone can rest easier all night.

Where to buy: Newton Galileo Mini Crib and Newton Mini Crib Mattress ($500, Newton Baby)

Gifts that simply make life easier for new parents

3. Funds for child care

Support new parents by taking some of the caregiving off of their plate. You might make a contribution to their child care fund or opt for a Care.com gift card, which comes with access to Care.com Explore, a one-stop shop to find and book local activities (think parent and child music classes or tumbling sessions).

Where to buy: Care.com gift card (any dollar amount, Care.com)

4. Gift cards for meal delivery

Image via Door Dash

Snag a gift card to their favorite food delivery and takeout service, like DoorDash or Uber Eats. Whether it’s chicken tikka or their favorite local pasta spot, this thoughtful option makes mealtime effortless for exhausted new parents.

Where to buy: Door Dash Gift Card or Uber Eats Gift Card (choose your denomination)

5. Nespresso VertuoPlus

Treat new parents to the thing they might very well be craving more than anything: extra energy in the form of a Nespresso VertuoPlus that makes café-style coffee and espresso. With a swivel water tank, automatic capsule ejection, fast heat-up time (approximately 20-25 seconds — imperative when you’re multitasking with an infant) and a compact footprint, it’s a versatile everyday coffee maker that’ll check all the boxes for sleep-deprived parents.

Where to buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus ($111, Nespresso)

6. Coterie subscription

Diapers are undoubtedly an essential, but if you’re going to gift them, might as well opt for the top of the line premium, hypoallergenic ones that are made with soft, sustainable, leak-resistant materials. For that reason, they’ll save new parents time, reduce diaper rash woes and deliver a little bit of luxury when convenience (and extra sleep) are needed more than ever. Gifting their “set and forget” diaper subscription will offer your recipients one less thing to remember to pick up at the store or order themselves. Or opt for The Newborn Gift, which includes The Pouch and Charlie the Bunny plushie (both exclusive to The Newborn Gift), two packs of diapers (Size N + 1), one travel-pack of wipes and a foil-stamped card— all wrapped in a keepsake box.

Where to buy: Coterie giftable subscription (choose from two, three, six or 12 month options starting at $248, Coterie) or Coterie Newborn Gift ($125, Coterie)

7. Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 Bouncer

Image via Ergobaby

From a cozy newborn recliner (with a newborn insert that offers head-to-hip support) to an infant bouncer and a toddler seat, the Ergobaby Evolve Bouncer is a gift that will keep on giving comfort for up to two years. Ergobaby’s bouncer features natural rocking, a machine-washable fabric cover and a compact, foldable design for easy storage or travel. It’ll come in handy throughout the day and on-the-go, providing a safe, comfortable place to set a little one down while keeping them content and close by.

Where to buy: Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 Bouncer ($219, Ergobaby)

8. Housecleaning services

When there’s an infant in the house, chores and tasks can feel nearly impossible to tackle. The gift of housecleaning helps everyone feel a little less overwhelmed — and a bit more centered.

9. Errand runner

Let new parents know you’re game to help with errands (grocery store, library, dry cleaner, donation drop-off) once a week. Not only is this option free, but one of the best gifts for new parents.

Gifts that will make feeding and mealtime a breeze

10. Bobbie gift card or subscription

Image via Bobbie

If the new parents on your list are combo or formula feeding, you can take one major thing off their to-do list by gifting them a Bobbie subscription or gift card, so they’ll never run out. The organic, European-style infant formula was designed with a whey-to-casein ratio close to human milk and features added DHA and essential nutrients. Bonus: It was listed among the top safest formula options after an extensive study by Consumer Reports.

Where to buy: Bobbie subscription (choose from two, three, six or nine months starting at $108) or Bobbie gift card (starting at $25)

11. Mockingbird High Chair

Image via Mockingbird

While a high chair may not be top of mind for parents of a new arrival, it’s one item they’ll be over-the-moon to have once their little starts solids. The Mockingbird High Chair is beautifully designed with a bevy of thoughtful details that make meals and clean-up easier for multitasking moms and dads, such as a removable top so you essentially have a backup tray while one is in the dishwasher, silicone harness straps that are easy to clean and an ergonomic seat that’s especially supportive. It also transitions to a durable child chair that can be used for years.

Where to buy: Mockingbird High Chair ($250, Mockingbird)

12. Brezza Bottle Washer Pro

Image via Baby Brezza

Help the new parents in your life avoid the headache of facing that dreaded pile of dirty bottles (or pumping parts or sippy cups, etc.) in the sink. They can skip hand washing all of those items with the ultimate all-in-one power washer, sterilizer and HEPA-filtered air dryer. Talk about a major time-saver.

Where to buy: Brezza Bottle Washer Pro ($260, Baby Brezza)

On-the-go gifts for new parents

13. Chicco Corso Primo Modular Stroller

Image via Chicco

This premium, versatile stroller will help new parents feel confident heading out and about, even if it’s just to take a quick walk around the block following a sleepless night. Whether they want to use it as a lightweight car seat frame stroller or a modular stroller that offers both parent- or forward-facing options, the Chicco Corso Primo can be used from birth on up to 50 lbs. Featuring a UPF50+ canopy, multi-position reclining seat with adjustable footrest and ample storage (including a parent organizer and Zip & Stash basket), it also has treaded tires that make strolling on just about any kind of terrain feel seamless.

Where to buy: Chicco Corso Primo Modular Stroller ($600, Chicco)

14. Nuna pipa aire rx + pipa relx base

Image via Nuna

The Nuna Pipa Aire Rx is a super-light, portable infant car seat that boasts advanced safety and comfort. Made with Aeroflex™ impact-absorbing foam, it features side-impact protection as well as a three-position headrest, five-point harness and soft merino-wool inserts. It’s known for being super lightweight, which takes a literal load off for new parents. Paired with the RELX base, it provides a rigid LATCH, adjustable stability leg, anti-rebound and multi-position recline for a secure, customizable fit in most vehicles.

Where to buy: Nuna pipa aire rx + pipa relx base ($650, Nuna Baby)

