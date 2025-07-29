What are the benefits of memory care as well as potential challenges?

For people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, there often comes a point where seeking care from a memory care facility is the best move. There are a bevy of benefits — and challenges — of memory care.

As far as the advantages go? “Memory care can help people live their final years with dignity and as vibrantly as possible,” says Ron Schulman, owner of SYNERGY HomeCare of Columbus, Ohio notes, adding that out-of-home memory care can provide people with progressive cognitive impairment many of the tools they need to manage their disease, including a safe, secure environment, specialized care, cognitive stimulation and copious opportunities for socializing.

That said, as Schulman reiterates, out-of-home memory care comes with some challenges, too, including financial and psychological stress, for both the individual with cognitive impairment and their family. Some memory care facilities are also understaffed, which can present problems.

Here is a list of some advantages of a memory care community, as well as some of the challenges — and how to decide what route is appropriate for your family.

Key takeaways As people with dementia or Alzheimer’s see their disease get progressively worse, it may be worthwhile to explore memory care facilities, which offer a safe, secure environment, specialized care, cognitive stimulation and opportunities for socializing.

Memory care facilities might not be suitable for all people with progressive Alzheimer’s or dementia. Communication, financial responsibility and quality of care may all pose challenges.

By considering the advantages of a memory care community, as well as some of the challenges, you and your loved one can make an informed choice about what route is appropriate for your family.

Benefits of memory care facilities

Memory care facilities are specially developed for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia. “The physical space is designed for people experiencing cognitive decline,” says Schulman. “These designs are all meant to keep people safe.” Here are a few more benefits associated with out-of-home memory care.

Safety and security

24-hour supervision

As Schulman states, these facilities take special care to reduce the risk of injuries and danger. “Many memory care facilities have tremendous technology to measure residents’ activity, to make sure people are not sedentary and to make sure people have not fallen,” he notes. “They constantly monitor vitals, communicate data to family and provide proactive health care supervision.”

This may be especially helpful if your loved one is at a later stage of their disease and frequently becomes confused.

A secure environment

Some studies suggest that upwards of 60% of people with Alzheimer’s tend to get lost and/or confused and wander.

“Out-of-home memory care offers 24/7 safety and security in a controlled environment, reducing risks like falls or wandering,” explains Lauren B. Parker, an advanced practice registered nurse and owner of NDO Wellness in Henderson, Nevada.

Reduced risk of falls and injuries

Another major safety measure, per Schulman? Memory care facilities often provide a safer living environment than a standard home, which can guard against falls and injuries. “They have eliminated infrastructure that can cause risks like stairs, kitchen appliances, access to the outside and access to vehicles,” he explains.

Specialized care and support

Trained staff

“Residents receive specialized care from trained staff who create personalized care plans,” explains Parker. (Here are a handful of training credentials verified through the Alzheimer’s Association that might be worth asking a potential facility about.)

Individualized care plans

Speaking of individualized care plans: Parker notes that, in a well-staffed, well-trained memory care facility, residents will receive customized health care guidance based on their unique stage of cognitive decline. “ (Here are the seven stages of dementia and what to expect from each.)

Assistance with daily living

As Amy O’Rourke, a dedicated care manager and author of “The Fragile Years,” explains, many folks with progressive cognitive decline go through difficulty with day-to-day activities.

“People frequently have a stage [with dementia or Alzheimer’s] where they don’t want anyone bathing them. Water scares them, the shower scares them,” she explains.

In response, a good memory care community will have staff trained to ease that person into bathing. The same goes for activities like eating, combing their hair or even tying their shoes, she explains.

Cognitive stimulation and engagement

Structured daily routines

“These facilities also provide social engagement through structured activities, which can improve mood and slow decline,” Parker says.

Memory-enhancing activities

Memory care facilities do their best to structure a resident’s day around various memory-enhancing activities, which might include cognitive exercise (say, puzzles), physical exercise (walking) and social exercise (participating in group classes), notes Schulman.

Opportunities for socialization

When a person experiences cognitive decline in their own home, unless they have loved ones nearby, their disease might progress more rapidly, studies show.

That makes memory care facilities extremely beneficial, says Schulman. “Socialization is important to those with cognitive decline,” he says. “Loneliness can lead to depression, blood pressure issues, stress and even death. Being around others is a very important service in memory facilities.”

"Socialization is important to those with cognitive decline. Loneliness can lead to depression, blood pressure issues, stress and even death. Being around others is a very important service in memory facilities." — Ron Schulman, owner of a home care company

Improved quality of life

Reduced stress and anxiety

“Sometimes if a person is in an environment that supports a bad memory, there are programs where repeating themselves 20 or 30 times a day isn’t a problem, because it’s welcomed,” explains O’Rourke. “You could be wearing the wrong belt or somebody else’s shoes, and it’s okay. Without the pressure of having to perform, their anxiety can go down.”

Enhanced well-being

With the structured activities and socialization opportunities, Parker says that many folks with cognitive decline can thrive in memory care. “These facilities provide social engagement through structured activities, which can improve mood and slow decline,” Parker says.

Support for families

In a well-staffed, well-trained facility, doctors, nurses and aides will be communicative with family about their loved one. “For many families, it’s reassuring to know their loved one has constant professional oversight,” notes Parker.

Challenges of memory care facilities

While there are tons of perks associated with memory care, Parker notes that the living situation might not be suitable for all people with progressive Alzheimer’s or dementia. “The biggest challenges include communication, financial responsibility and quality of care,” she notes. Here are a few of the main issues to consider.

Communication and coordination

Families might feel detached from their loved one’s day-to-day

Parker notes that, as opposed to in-home memory care, families might feel as though they’re out of the loop when it comes to their loved one’s well-being. “Families may feel less involved day-to-day and can struggle with communicating regularly with the staff,” she notes.

Quality of care concerns

Staffing issues

O’Rourke says that understaffing can be a core downfall of the facilities. Case in point? Residents need to have some familiarity with the staff treating them, and the staff should feel the same toward their residents.

“Sometimes, the stability of staff in the memory unit is an issue,” she notes. “In a good memory unit, the same nurse or aide will work with the same resident several days out of the week. They really get to know that person, and vice versa. That’s incredibly important for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Uneven execution

While memory care communities tend to do their best to offer structured programming and personalized care, many facilities can fall short.

“The issue is, while the intent is always good, execution is very uneven,” he explains. “Staffing memory care is as difficult as it is to staff a hospital, hospice service, home care or any other senior service.” He notes that some days, staff might simply turn on a movie or the television “because it’s easier.”

Financial stress

Memory care can be expensive

The average monthly cost of memory care in the U.S. is roughly $7,000, and residents’ average stay is between four to 10 years.

Some facilities are not fully covered by insurance

Parker says that memory care are often not fully covered by health insurance, so families may be forking over that $7,000 price tag out of pocket.

Navigating the facility’s policies

Some units discourage family involvement early on

It’s often common for memory care facilities to want family members and loved ones to refrain from visiting for several weeks (or even months) so they can establish a routine, says O’Rourke. She sees this as a disadvantage. “If it’s the first day or two, and they need to see you, then you go in,” she advises.

You might have less say in what the person’s personal quarters look like

In a similar vein, O’Rourke says that having personal items and mementos nearby can help make a person with cognitive decline feel more comfortable. Unfortunately, not all memory communities are set up to facilitate that.

“In a good memory unit, there’s a picture of the person or a picture of things that they recognize, where they recognize their room right away,” she explains.

A final word on the benefits of memory care — as well as the challenges

When “done well,” says Schulman, an out-of-home memory care unit will provide your loved one with the best possible life, despite the challenging circumstances. It’s important to do your research when landing on a potential facility, though. (Here are a few questions to consider asking a potential memory care provider.)

Of course, if a loved one is in earlier stages of progressive cognitive decline, and safety from falls or from wandering off isn’t an issue, it might be worth keeping them in their comfortable space for the time being, he explains. (Here’s how to hire an in-home memory care professional.)

There are pros and cons associated with memory care. But whether you opt for in-home or out-of-home care for your loved one, it’s important to acknowledge that nothing about the process is necessarily easy. “The dementia or Alzheimer’s journey is a rough one,” acknowledges Schulman. “There is so much potential guilt when a family decides to put a loved one in a locked-down unit for their own safety.”

That said, weighing your options carefully — and putting in the time to find a quality facility — can make the experience as pain-free as possible.

