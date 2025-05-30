Assisted living vs. memory care: Which is right for your loved one?

Assisted living and memory care both provide safe, nurturing environments for older adults who need support. But where the former focuses on helping seniors predominantly with activities of daily living (ADLs), the latter, which also includes ADLs support, is geared towards folks who need cognitive support.

“Assisted living is best-suited for older adults who need some support with things like bathing, medication management or meals, but who are still relatively independent,” explains Richard Wexler, CEO of APlan2Age. “Memory care, on the other hand, is designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Everything — from the physical layout to the daily programming — is crafted with brain health and emotional safety in mind.”

Aren’t sure which is best for you or a loved one? Here, experts share crucial differences between assisted living and memory care.

Key takeaways Assisted living helps seniors with daily tasks, while memory care adds specialized support for those with dementia.

Memory care offers a secure, structured environment with trained staff and is typically more expensive.

The right choice depends on the individual’s cognitive and emotional needs.

Assisted living vs. memory care: Key differences

Assisted living communities are designed for older adults who need some help with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing or managing medications, explains Lucy Andrews, a registered nurse, dementia advocate and founder of the Brain Guard System in Northern California. “It’s not,” she notes, “for people who need round-the-clock medical care.”

While residents in both assisted living and residential memory care can have either a private or semi-private apartment, along with common areas and organized activities, there are a number of key differences.

Here are a few, per Andrews, Wexler and Moti Gamburd, a long-term care consultant and CEO of CARE Homecare, a Southern California agency specializing in Alzheimer’s and dementia care:

Assisted living

Support with ADLs, such as bathing, dressing and medication management.

Social activities in the form of group fitness classes, arts and crafts, outings and more available.

Restaurant-style dining with staff assistance as needed.

24/7 staff available.

Optional personalized plans for folks in need of more support available.

Ideal for adults who need some support in daily life, but who don’t have cognitive challenges or intense medical needs.

Memory care

Support with ADLs, such as bathing, dressing and medication management.

Highly-structured social, therapeutic activities, such as music and art therapy and gardening.

Calm, serene atmosphere that reduces anxiety and overstimulation.

Behavior management programs.

Restaurant-style dining with staff assistance and a limited number of people per table.

24/7 staff available.

Low staff-to-resident ratio.

Staff is often trained in memory or dementia care and/or has certifications.

Secure environments to keep residents from wandering.

Specifically structured to assist residents who have cognitive issues, like memory loss, confusion, and/or disorientation.

Ideal for individuals living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other cognitive impairment.

“When deciding between the two, it’s also very much about understanding the potential resident’s unique needs. The goal isn’t just safety — it’s preserving dignity and quality of life through thoughtful, personalized care. — Richard Wexler, CEO of a senior care planning company

Memory care vs. assisted living pricing

Memory care is typically more expensive than assisted living, notes Gamburd. “It can be 30-50% higher due to the additional services and trained staff needed to accommodate the cognitive impairments of the residents,” he explains. “In addition to the basic services and 24-hour supervision, memory care also includes specialized activities and care with cognitive stimulation, memory training and behavioral plans.”

As far as assisted living goes, while there’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to pricing, and there are a number of factors — such as location — at play, Genworth and CareScout estimates the average monthly cost to be $5,900. The average monthly cost of residential memory care, according to the National Council on Aging and the National Investment Center, is $7,899.

To get an idea of what residential memory care in your state may cost, check out Dementia Care Central’s state-by-state breakdown.

Memory care in assisted living

Some assisted living communities include some memory care units on-site. “These dedicated memory care units provide specialized care for dementia and Alzheimer’s residents,” Gamburd explains. “However, these specific units are located in separate areas with restricted entry and staff that have been trained to support the cognitive deficits of the residents.”

This can be an ideal option, he notes, for folks who aren’t quite ready for memory care, but will likely need it eventually, as it makes for a smoother transition.

Making the best choice

In order to make the best decision, taking your or your loved one’s support and emotional needs into account is crucial.

“The differences between assisted living and memory care aren’t just about services offered,” Wexler says. “When deciding between the two, it’s also very much about understanding the potential resident’s unique needs. The goal isn’t just safety — it’s preserving dignity and quality of life through thoughtful, personalized care.

