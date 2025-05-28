Verify an assisted living or memory care facility’s licensing: Search by state

In the United States, state agencies regulate assisted living facilities and memory care assisted living facilities. These agencies set the standards for licensing, safety and care and ensure that facilities meet specific criteria to protect residents and prevent elder abuse.

Before deciding on an assisted living or memory care facility, you should ensure it is up to date for state and local licensing requirements and accreditation. To verify the licensing status of an assisted living or memory care facility near you or to see if a provider has past inspection summaries, complaint histories or violations, you may visit your state’s health or aging department below.

Key takeaways Each state has its own set of licensing requirements and state regulations for assisted living facilities or memory care facilities; however, not all states require a license.

Older adults and their families should confirm the requirements to ensure a center they’re considering is not operating unlicensed when it should be licensed.

Always check the information about assisted living facilities you’re considering.

Please note:

Requirements and information vary state to state: Not all states require assisted living facilities to be licensed. Some states publish inspection reports online for review while other states require a formal request to view inspection reports. Department names may vary by state (e.g., Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Aging, Department of Licensing, etc.). Each state may use different terminology for facility types (e.g., one state may use “assisted living” while another may use “residential care for the elderly,” etc.)

To learn more about a facility’s licensure, you may also request to see a copy during your assisted living or memory care tour.

Never rely on this information alone to make a decision about a facility. When making a placement decision, you should also take a tour and talk to residents if possible, as well as read online reviews. This information, combined with what you find out about licensure and inspection reports, can help guide you to the right decision for your family.

The state links below are supplied for your convenience, but available information varies by jurisdiction and is updated at different frequencies, so the information may not be fully complete or accurate for a particular business at all times. Links were last checked at the publication date of this article, which will be updated from time to time.

Follow the link (subject to change) to your state’s health or aging department below:

Like what you're reading? Join Care for free First name First name is required. Last name Last name is required. Email Zip code Zip code is required. By clicking "Join now," you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. We're sorry, your request could not be processed at this time. Please click here to try again. Join now Already Registered The email you entered is already registered. Would you like to log in? Log In Congrats! Your account has been created. Find care now