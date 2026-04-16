How to find mobility-friendly assisted living for seniors

Mobility issues become increasingly common as we age, and they can make it challenging to continue to live independently. Finding assisted living accommodations for mobility-impaired seniors can offer the support needed to continue to live safely and maintain independence for as long as possible.

“As mobility declines, seniors will find it harder or slower to perform the normal activities of daily living, thus requiring assistance,” says Stephanie Chan, founder and senior living expert at Home to Home Advisory Services. “It is therefore important to choose an environment that offers the support needed… and that has the ability to increase this support as the senior’s mobility challenges grow.”

Still, while assisted living can be a game-changer for many seniors with mobility issues, not all facilities are created equal and not all will be a match for your needs. This explainer will help you understand different senior mobility issues, and how to find the mobility-friendly assisted living that’s best for you.

Key takeaways Assisted living can be a good option for seniors because it can offer specialized support for mobility issues while allowing seniors to live safely and independently for as long as possible.

Assisted living facilities may offer supervision, fall prevention, emergency care and assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing and bathing, that are impacted by mobility issues.

It’s important to make sure that the assisted living facility you are considering can accommodate your mobility needs and hires dedicated staff who can supervise and support you.

As you assess mobility-friendly assisted living options, be sure to look for low staff-to-resident ratios and consistent accessibility features. Additionally, make sure the facility you choose is equipped to address your care needs as they evolve.

Understanding mobility issues in seniors

Mobility, or the ability to move around easily and securely, often decreases as we age. About 35% of people aged 70 or above experience mobility issues, and by the age of 85, the majority of people have some type of mobility issue.

Common causes of mobility issues in seniors

Mobility issues can be caused by underlying medical issues, as well as the wear and tear that happens to the body naturally as we age. Some common medical causes of mobility issues in seniors include:

Arthritis.

Stroke recovery.

Balance disorders.

Muscle weakness.

Parkinson’s disease.

Broken hips driven by falls.

Chronic pain that limits movement.

Physical inactivity leading to increased muscle weakness is another common cause of mobility issues in seniors. People naturally lose muscle mass as they age, so a senior who is more sedentary can end up losing a great deal of basic range of motion and movement abilities.

“Specialized environments with physical therapy resources on site ensure that seniors get the individualized care they need to retain their strength.” — Chris Weldon, home care professional and expert

Mobility’s impact on the activities of daily living (ADLs)

Experiencing mobility issues in your later years is correlated to your ability to perform the basic tasks you need to get through your day, or your activities of daily living (ADLs).

Mobility issues can impact your ability to perform fine motor skills involved in things like cooking, bathing and dressing, as well as the gross motor skills involved in daily movements like getting up out of a chair or walking up a flight of stairs.

A key everyday movement that often becomes problematic for aging adults is the ability to get up off of a chair or off the ground. “Leg strength and hip/knee/ankle range of motion (ROM) determine a senior’s ability to get in and out of a chair and up and down from the ground,” says Dr. Ashley Katzenback, physical therapist at Cape Concierge Physical Therapy. “These two activities of daily living will determine if they can live independently or if they need assistance.”

Senior mobility and the importance of specialized care environments

When considering assisted living, seniors who cannot get up off of a chair or off of the ground on their own should likely find “a facility that has a call button or medical alert device,” says Katzenback.

This is because, importantly, seniors who have issues with walking, balance and stability are also more prone to falling. Falls are the leading cause of injury in seniors ages 65 and up, as well as the leading cause of injury-related death in the senior population.

When seniors live alone, falls may often go undetected because they are embarrassed to tell family members or caregivers, says Chris Weldon, owner of Endurance Home Care. This is where an assisted living facility can help. “It is much harder to hide the falls in specialized facilities,” says Weldon. “Specialized environments with physical therapy resources on site ensure that seniors get the individualized care they need to retain their strength.”

Find assisted living near you.

Key mobility features to look for in assisted living

When you visit assisted living facilities, look beyond the facility’s fancy lobby, says Weldon. “Great facilities intentionally remove friction through their architecture,” he explains. For example, “if the dining room is a five-minute walk from their bedroom or the halls don’t have handrails, there is a good chance your loved one is going to stay in their room a lot more often.”

When looking into assisted living facilities for mobility issues, it’s also essential that you consider the staff and care services available. Here’s what to watch for.

Accessibility features

You’ll want to make sure the facility is wheelchair-accessible and that it accommodates other mobility devices. “Wide, flat spaces that accommodate wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility equipment can dramatically reduce fall risks,” says Dr. John Taylor, chief medical officer at Solace, where he works closely with seniors navigating complex care transitions.

Also, you’ll want to look for a few smaller details that can make a world of difference when it comes to mobility and safety, says Katzenback, including:

Walk-in showers with benches and drains to prevent the floor from collecting puddles.

with benches and drains to prevent the floor from collecting puddles. ADA-compliant doors with 32 inches of clear width, at minimum.

with 32 inches of clear width, at minimum. Lighting options, including both low-vision light options for reading and plenty of natural light.

Staff to resident ratio

“Ask how many active caregivers there are per senior on each shift,” Weldon advises. “If it is over 10 [seniors to one caregiver], be wary.” The reason for this is that when staff is stretched thin, it can take longer for them to respond to a senior in need. They may also be less able to provide seniors with assistance related to mobility issues or other needs.

24-hour staff availability

Having 24/7 staffing should be non-negotiable, says Taylor. “Someone should always be available to help with transfers and to provide hands-on help and security,” he explains.

Staff expertise specific to your mobility issues

Ask whether the staff have experience with the actual underlying issue that is causing the mobility challenge, Chan explains. “Someone who has Parkinson’s will experience mobility decline differently than someone who has ALS and, again, differently than someone with a fractured hip.”

The facility’s ability to expand care over time

Chan says she’d also find out about the facility’s ability to increase care as a senior’s mobility challenges increase. “Some residences have a limit as to the amount of care that they can provide,” Chan notes. In these cases, if a senior will ultimately require higher level care, they may need to move a second time, into a long-term care residence.

Specialty services to address mobility

Most facilities will have some degree of daily support and supervision, but it’s even better if the facility has mobility-related specialty services. “Look for facilities that offer onsite physical therapy and rehabilitation services, as well as structured exercise programs, all of which can slow physical decline,” Taylor recommends.

Are there additional fees for mobility-related services?

Every assisted living residence is different. Charges for mobility-related services will depend on the jurisdiction and specific residence, says Chan. “The vast majority of assisted living residences do charge for extra assistance with mobility or activities of daily living, but there are some out there that will charge a flat monthly, all-inclusive rate.”

For example, some assisted living facilities charge extra for one-on-one escorts to and from the dining room or activity centers. Additionally, seniors who need help with dressing or bathing due to mobility issues may also be charged extra. Again, it depends on the facility and their specific fee-structure.

For an idea of average baseline costs in your area, check out:

Questions to ask when touring assisted living

Before visiting a facility, it can be helpful to sit down and come up with a list of questions to ask. Katzenback and Taylor suggest asking very specific questions about accommodations, including:

Where are the elevators?

What is the distance between the elevator and the furthest living quarters?

Are any distances between areas too far to walk?

Are the activities/dining on the same floor as living quarters? How far of a walk is it?

What mobility devices can you accommodate, including walkers and wheelchairs?

How are bathrooms, apartments and common areas modified to support mobility?

Are all staff trained to assist with transfers?

Are physical and occupational therapy provided by in-house staff or an outside service?

How are emergencies handled?

Is transportation available for appointments and community outings?

“Watch for inconsistent accessibility features and signs that the facility can’t accommodate your current or future needs.” — Dr. John Taylor, chief medical officer and senior transitions expert

Red flags to look out for when touring assisted living

When touring a facility, you only have so much time and it’s not possible to absorb every detail. That’s why it can be helpful to keep a close eye on the most important aspects of a facility and know the red flags to watch for.

Staff quality

“When staff is stretched thin they have limited energy, desire or patience to make seniors’ experience positive,” Weldon says. He suggests asking how long the leadership of the facility has been in place and what the turnover rate is for caregivers. High turnover environments usually signal lower overall quality.

One lesser known way to evaluate staff? “A pro tip is to ask to tour the facility on off hours (after 5 p.m. or on a weekend),” Weldon shares. This can help you get a sense of the dynamics when it isn’t primetime hours.

Consistency in mobility features

It’s one thing to have a few miscellaneous mobility features scattered throughout the residence, but make sure there are accommodations everywhere a senior might need to be.

“Watch for inconsistent accessibility features and signs that the facility can’t accommodate your current or future needs,” Taylor says. “Think ramps at one entrance but not others, common areas too narrow for a wheelchair or walker, or limited transportation options for getting residents to appointments and out into the community.”

Ask residents for feedback

Finally, it’s always helpful to chat directly with residents who live in the residence and ask for their honest reviews.

“Ask current residents about their experiences, especially what they’ve liked best and what’s surprised them most,” Taylor suggests. If a resident points out issues with mobility accommodations or staff support, this can be a helpful indicator that the residence isn’t the best fit for you.

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