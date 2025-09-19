NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PRODUCT PURCHASE WILL NOT ENHANCE CHANCES OF WINNING A PRIZE.

1. ELIGIBILITY

The Care.com 2025 National Nanny Recognition Week Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is offered and open only to legal residents of United States and its territories at least 18 years old at the time of entry who employ an in-home caregiver and is the person who nominates a person (the “Nominee”) to receive a prize (the “Entrant”). Nominee must be currently employed by Entrant and cannot be an immediate family member of Entrant. Employees and directors of Care.com, Inc. (“Sponsor”), its respective parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotion agencies, judges and legal advisors, and the immediate family (parent, child, sibling and spouse of each) or members of the households of such employees and directors are not eligible. By entering, you agree to these “Official Rules” and that the decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

2. PROMOTIONAL PERIOD

Sweepstakes period will be as follows:

Sweepstakes Giveaway Number One (“Giveaway One”) will begin on September 22, 2025, at 10 am ET and end on September 24, 2025, at 9:59 am ET.

Sweepstakes Giveaway Number Two (“Giveaway Two”) will begin on September 24, 2025, at 10 am ET and end on September 26, 2025, at 9:59 am ET

Sweepstakes Giveaway Number Three (“Giveaway Three”) will begin on September 26, 2025, at 10 am ET and end on September 28, 2025, at 9:59 am ET

Sweepstakes Giveaway Number Four (“Giveaway Four”) will begin on September 29, 2025, at 10 am ET and end on October 1, 2025, at 9:59 am ET

3. HOW TO ENTER

To enter the Sweepstakes, the Entrant must complete all of the following: (i) be an existing member of Instagram (to become an Instagram.com member, you must complete the free registration form on the Instagram.com website and accept the Instagram.com Terms of Service) and (ii) you must follow the Care.com Instagram account @caredotcom and (iii) comment on the post announcing each Sweepstakes Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes Post”) and (iv) complete the Sweepstakes Entry Form that is linked in the @caredotcom bio or available at https://forms.gle/hzk2jyYAYwNnXBPY8 and agree to the Sweepstakes Rules and the fact that the Nominee meets eligibility requirements and Entrant has the authority to enter the Nominee and agrees to obtain proper consent and authorization from the Nominee to share the Nominee’s personal information with Care.com if selected as the winner and confirm they have authority to enter the Nominee and the Nominee will accept the prize if awarded. The Entrant must complete steps (i-iv) to receive one (01) entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit one (01) nominee per entry. The Giveaway you will receive an entry into will depend on the time and date of your completion of the entry.

Maximum one (01) entry per person, per giveaway for a total of four (04) entries maximum per Entrant.

Entries that contain offensive, harassing, threatening, abusive language, derogatory or negative language in reference to Care.com, its products or any affiliated companies or products, or that violate the intellectual property or other proprietary right of any person or entity are invalid and inadmissible.



Any other attempt at Internet entry is void.

TO ENTER BY MAIL WITHOUT COMPLETING STEPS 3 (i-iv): On a U.S. Post Office Standard issue 3 ½ x 5 inch postcard in black or blue ink hand print your full name, complete home address including zip code, month and year of birth, email address (if available), and in the upper right hand corner of the card, your home phone number (including area code) followed by your first, middle and last initials and mail in a first class stamped #10 or #11 envelope to Care.com 2025 National Nanny Recognition Week Sweepstakes, 2801 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX, 75204. Each properly completed and received card received by October 3, 2025 will receive one (01) entry into each Giveaway for a maximum of four (04) entries total. No metered mail, or copies, facsimiles or mechanical reproductions accepted.

No responsibility is assumed for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage due entries, email or mail; or for any computer, telephone, cable, network, satellite, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, or unauthorized human intervention, or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture any such information. Entrants may not enter with multiple email and/or multiple identities nor may entrants use any other device or artifice to obtain more than the maximum number of coins. Any entrant who attempts to participate with multiple email and/or multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to obtain more than the maximum number of coins may be disqualified.

5. DRAWING

One (01) winner each will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries received for that Giveaway, except that for any drawing, the Sponsor may at its sole discretion conduct one or more random interim drawing(s) selecting up to one hundred (100) eligible entries received per interim drawing, and from that/those interim drawings randomly select the winner. Drawings are conducted by Sponsor whose decisions are final and binding in all respects with respect to the Sweepstakes.

The Entrant and the Winning Nominee of the drawing will be notified by email, telephone, overnight carrier, or regular mail within approximately 7 days of the drawing. The prize shall belong to the winning Nominee. The Entrant shall have no right or claim the prize whatsoever. In order for the winning Nominee to receive the prize, the entry details for the Entrant and Nominee must be confirmed by the Sponsor. Failure of the Entrant and winning Nominee to confirm the information on the entry form with Sponsor within seven days of the correspondence sent to the winning Nominee’s email or postal address by Sponsor will void the winning Nominee’s prize and a new winner shall be drawn from among the eligible entries.

6. PRIZE/ODDS

One (01) Grand Prize will be awarded for each Giveaway Winning Nominee as follows:

Giveaway One Winning Nominee will receive $250 Ulta Gift Card (Actual Cash Value $250)

Giveaway Two Winning Nominee will receive $250 DoorDash Gift Card (Actual Cash Value $250)

Giveaway Three Winning Nominee will receive $250 Starbucks Gift Card (Actual Cash Value $250)

Giveaway Four Winning Nominee will receive $250 Ulta Gift Card, $250 DoorDash gift card, $250 Starbucks Gift Card, $250 Massage Envy Gift Card and $250 Visa Gift Card (Actual Cash Value $1250)

Odds of winning in any drawing depend on the number of eligible entries received for that drawing.. No assignment, transfer or substitution of prize is permitted (except as provided herein.) Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if due to prize unavailability. No cash redemptions Taxes are the sole responsibility of winner. A prize won by a minor (as minor is defined by the jurisdiction of minor’s residence) will be awarded in the name of, or to, the minor’s parent or legal guardian, or as may otherwise be deemed appropriate by Sponsor, in its sole judgment.

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS

Entrants, Winners, and winners’ parents or legal guardians if winner is a minor (both on behalf of themselves and winner) may be required to complete, execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, relevant IRS/tax-related documentation (a W-9 in the case of US-based winners), and where lawful, a Publicity Release within 7 days of notification. Failure to return documents timely, or if prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, or if winner is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, or otherwise ineligible, may result in disqualification with an alternate winner selected.

Failure to claim a prize for the Sweepstakes, not requiring the documentation above, within 30 days, shall result in the forfeiture of the prize.

Where permitted by law, Entrant, winner, and winners’ parents or legal guardians if winner is a minor (both on behalf of themselves and winner), (and in those instances when interim drawings have taken place, potential winners who have been selected in the interim drawings) agrees to grant to Sponsor, and those acting pursuant to its direction or control (and confirm such grant in writing upon request), the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to the world wide web, at any time or times, the Entrant and winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information as news or information and for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without additional consideration, and without notification, review or approval.

Failure to make such appearances or grant such rights may result in disqualification with an alternate winner or potential winner selected; and while not obligated to do so, Sponsor may in its sole discretion, bear such reasonable costs and expenses which Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate for winners or potential winners to appear for a presentation or other activity.

By accepting a prize a Entrant, winner, and winners’ parents or legal guardians if winner is a minor (both on behalf of themselves and winner), agrees that any Affidavit and/or Releases, and any grant of permission to use the winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information, as stated above, may be secured by Sponsor electronically, for example but not limited to, by email or by facsimile, and such secured Affidavit and/or Releases and permission will have the same force and effect as if any of them had been secured in a written document which was physically executed by the winner.

Further, by accepting a prize, each Entrant, winner, and winners’ parents or legal guardians if winner is a minor (both on behalf of themselves and winner), releases and agrees to hold harmless Sponsor, and its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, participation in any Sweepstakes related activity, or participation in this Sweepstakes.

Further, the Entrant warrants that they have obtained proper authorization from the Nominee to share personal information and nominate them for this prize.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds, in its sole discretion, to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or web site; to be in violation of the Terms of Service of the web site; to be acting in violation of the Official Rules; to be acting in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person.

Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries by such methods and persons using any such methods will be disqualified. Each entry submission must be manually key stroked and manually entered by the individual entrant; automated and/or repetitive electronic submission of entries (including but not limited to entries made using any script, macro, bot or sweepstakes service) will be disqualified and transmissions from these or related email or IP addresses may be blocked. The accumulation of coins generated through robotic, automatic, macro, or like methods is also strictly prohibited, regardless of whether the Automated Cheat was used in connection with your account. Sponsor’s determination of whether an Account is accumulating coins generated through Automated Cheats is in Sponsor’s sole discretion. In order to discourage and deter misconduct in connection with Game play and drawings on IWON, Sponsor places limits on the total number of coins players can earn in a given time period.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A USER OR ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND COSTS (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the Prizes using all eligible non-suspect entries received as of the date on which any such action is taken or as deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.care.com/c/2025-national-nanny-recognition-week-sweepstakes-rules.

ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON (S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

8. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or telephone lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof.

Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate capture of information or the failure to capture such information, whether caused by web site users, tampering or hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to the web site. Sponsor is not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the web site.

IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSOR, OR ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THIS PROMOTION, ACCESS TO AND USE OF INTERNET SITE www.care.com/c/2025-national-nanny-recognition-week-sweepstakes-rules OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM SAID SITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THIS SITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

9. DISPUTES

Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Promotion, Entrant and/or Nominee (and their parents/legal guardians if participants are minors) agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, or the determination of winners shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will Entrant and/or Nominee be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with entering this Promotion), and Entrant and/or Nominee further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, U.S.A., without giving effect to the conflict of laws rules thereof, and all proceedings shall take place in that State in the City of New York, County of New York. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner based on an e-mail address, the winning entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

10. WINNERS LIST

For name of winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by October 10, 2025 to: Care.com 2025 National Nanny Recognition Week Sweepstakes, 2801 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX, 75204. For Official Rules mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to the above address marked “OFFICIAL RULES Care.com 2025 National Nanny Recognition Week Sweepstakes, 2801 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX, 75204 for receipt by October 1, 2025. The names of winners will also be posted at www.care.com/c/2025-national-nanny-recognition-week-sweepstakes-rules.

11. Sponsored by:

Care.com, Inc.

