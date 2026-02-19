By: Sherri Snelling

February is a month when we typically think about heart health and love (Valentine’s Day). In the last few years, we have added another celebration to the February calendar that blends both: National Caregivers Day celebrated on the third Friday of February.

In today’s workplaces, 1 in 5 employees is caring for an older parent or in-law or even grandparent; 1 in 3 is caring for a child or older parents. And the Sandwich Generation is caring for both at the same time. In fact, of the six generations currently in the workforce, many may also be family caregivers since we know caregiving is a lifespan role.

As companies look to support employees who are also family caregivers, one way to foster a care culture is to encourage an Employee Resource Group (ERG) that addresses this essential workplace issue. ERGs, which some companies call Business Resource Groups (BRGs), Affinity Groups or Employee Networks, have been around since the 1970s and are voluntary, employee-led groups where members have similar backgrounds, beliefs, or lifestyles. Currently 9 out of 10 Fortune 500 companies sponsor ERGs.

The increase in caregiving ERGs is helped by the Sandwich Generation

While many of these ERGs incorporate family caregiving into their mission or charter, it is only recently that these groups have also included senior caregiving and have come to recognize the challenges of the Sandwich Generation. This follows the societal trajectory of an aging populace—for the first time in American history we now have more people over age 65 to care for than children under 18.

As caregiving across the lifespan—caring for children, caring for a spouse, caring for a parent or grandparent—becomes more normalized for all employees, the perceptions of these workers who are also family caregivers is changing and they are gaining more support from upper management, thanks in part to ERGs. A caregiving employee should not be seen as less productive but as building essential workplace skills: increased emotional intelligence, empathy, and enhanced listening skills; patience during crisis situations; ability to research, navigate, and coordinate challenging issues. ERGs help foster this way of thinking from the collaborative and compassionate nature of how they focus on caregiving challenges.

Black businesswoman smiling cheerfully while sitting in a meeting with her colleague. Happy young businesswomen working together in a modern workplace.

How caregiving ERGs can contribute to the company

bottom-line

ERGs have evolved from “nice to have” groups that focused on inclusion to essential cultural architects, social contract partners, strategic advisors, and innovation catalysts rolled into one.

Companies that have a care culture are taking a holistic look at how to support employees who are caregiving. This includes workplace policies (flex time, backup care, care navigation) but also supporting the development of ERGs that focus on family life-balance and caregiving resource needs.

Not only do these ERGs support employees, they can also help employer outcomes as well. Some real life examples of this include:

Surfacing the need for help with financial planning for long-term care costs of older family members as well as the future financial needs of employees

Reduction in health care costs from workers who experienced stress over caregiving, thanks to in-office chair massages, yoga and meditation sessions, and classes with nutritionists

These opportunities to identify new programs for support, connecting caregivers to wellness benefits, and simply recognizing the role of employees who are caregivers goes a long way to increase job satisfaction and foster loyalty within the workplace.

One survey showed women are highly motivated to work for companies with Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), with 77% of women reporting they would join a women’s ERG if offered, especially those focused on caregiving. And a McKinsey report found 66% of employees feel their ERG is successful at fostering a sense of community. Employees who are caregiving often express feeling “all alone.” Being able to feel part of a community of caregivers at work enhances an employee’s job satisfaction and helps care culture thrive in the workplace.culture thrive in the workplace.

Four ways to take action

Wondering how to get started? Here are four ways senior leaders and executive champions can support effective caregiving ERGs.

1. Strategic alignment

Executives help align ERG initiatives with broader business goals, such as talent recruitment, retention, and innovation. Certain caregiving benefits or programs can be refined with a feedback loop from caregivers in the ERGs.

2. Visibility and credibility

When CEOs publicly recognize ERG accomplishments and the value of caregiving employees, it validates the group’s importance and communicates that not only is the company “care-aware” but embraces a care culture as core to the company’s values.

3. Resource allocation

Active sponsorship ensures ERGs receive necessary budgets and support for programming. Being able to bring in expert speakers, hold a workshop or event, requires budget and time. An employer who offers this support enhances its ability to recruit and retain talent.

4. Mentorship and advocacy

Executives act as mentors to ERG members and advocates to remove organizational barriers. Also, former caregivers mentoring current caregivers can foster a supportive workplace that helps reduce stress and thus, employee health care costs.

ERGs can be one of your organization’s strategic power tools to future-proof the workplace and create a culture of care.



About the author: Sherri Snelling is a corporate gerontologist, author, podcast host, and CEO of the Caregiving Club. She presents the monthly Care Talks for” Aging and Adult Care” webinars to CareBenefits members and is a frequent keynote speaker at ERG and employer events.