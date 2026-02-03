What parents are telling us about caregiving — and what we’re doing about it

When the team walked me through the findings of our 13th annual Cost of Care Report, I had to pause.

Not because the exorbitant price tag was surprising — we’ve been tracking the rising cost of care for more than a decade — but because of how consistent, and in some cases how severe, the emotional strain had become. The exhaustion. The guilt. The sense that something essential about daily life has become harder than it should be.

As a single dad raising three teenagers, I also know how much joy, pride, and meaning family life brings. Parenting is still one of the most rewarding experiences there is. What parents are describing today isn’t a lack of love or commitment — it’s the weight of a system that hasn’t kept pace with modern family life.

These are not isolated stories. They are patterns. When large numbers of parents describe the same strain, it points to a broader problem, not personal failure.

The true cost of care

This year’s report looks beyond dollars alone. While parents still spend an average of 20% of their income on child care — often much more when other care needs are added — the deeper story is what caregiving now demands emotionally and mentally.

Nine in 10 parents report losing sleep. Nearly as many say they are burned out. Many describe a loss of identity, a sense that nearly every waking hour belongs to someone else.

Parents are not failing. They are navigating a care landscape that makes everyday life harder than it should be, and their resilience is masking how broken that setup has become.

The consequences don’t stop at home. More than half of working parents say care responsibilities have dimmed their career ambitions. Some are questioning whether staying in the workforce is even possible under current conditions.

Care has become a fragile puzzle — multiple arrangements, constant coordination and little margin for disruption. When one piece breaks, everything else feels at risk.

Moving from insight to action

Listening to parents means more than publishing a report. It means taking responsibility for where we can reduce friction — financially, mentally and emotionally — right now.

Here’s how we’re approaching that work.

Treating care like the essential infrastructure it is

Care is foundational to how families function and how the economy works, yet it has long been treated as a private issue. We’re using our data and voice to help shift that framing, supporting policies that recognize caregiving as essential infrastructure and provide meaningful financial relief to families.

Most recently, that advocacy helped shape the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, securing permanent tax relief for working families — strengthening the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and raising the pretax Dependent Care Assistance Program limit to $7,500. This is reform that puts real money back into the pockets of parents.

Aligning work with the realities of caregiving

For many parents, the workplace is where care strain becomes impossible to ignore. We’re working with employers to make caregiving support a standard part of how people work — not an extra perk, but a core benefit that reflects the realities of modern life.

Through CareBenefits by Care.com, we support hundreds of organizations in extending caregiving benefits to millions of working families. That includes access to backup care and expert guidance — practical supports designed to reduce disruption and help parents stay engaged at work.

Making care easier to find and manage

Our data shows that 93% of parents want the ability to find multiple types of care in one place. We’re responding by bringing together what families need — whether that’s a nanny, daycare, senior living community, or pet care — so care doesn’t require navigating a dozen different systems.

But options alone aren’t enough. Families need clarity, confidence, and support at every step. That’s why we’ve focused on introducing additional guidance, safety measures, and practical hiring tools that extend well beyond the initial match.

Supporting the caregiver, not just the care

Sustaining families means supporting them in every way they’re being stretched — not just helping them find care, but helping them stay afloat while doing it.

That’s why we provide support beyond caregiving logistics alone. On the financial side, families can access everyday savings through LifeMart by Care.com, which can help offset the cost of membership and stretch household budgets when care expenses are already high. On the emotional side, we’ll soon be launching a partnership with Headspace to expand access to stress, sleep, and mental health resources for parents.

Together, these efforts reflect a simple truth: caring for others over the long term requires real support for parents themselves — financially, mentally, and emotionally.

Where this leaves us

Caregiving in America has reached a tipping point. The system many families rely on was not designed for today’s realities, and parents are absorbing the consequences quietly, often at great personal cost.

At Care.com, we don’t see this work as finished or solved. We see it as an ongoing responsibility — one that requires partnership with employers, policymakers and communities alike.

To the parents who shared their experiences: We hear you. Your stories are shaping how we show up, where we invest and what we push to change. Being a parent should not feel like a constant state of survival, and we believe it doesn’t have to stay this way.