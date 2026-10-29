Caregiving Benefits Need More Than an Open Enrollment Announcement

Many companies offer strong caregiving benefits, but helping employees get the most out of them takes more than communicating what’s available. Employees don’t always see themselves as caregivers, and managers may not know how to start the conversation. Connecting those benefits to situations employees recognize — from finding a babysitter for winter break to helping an aging parent get to an appointment — is an important step toward making that support easier to understand and use.

With Open Enrollment right around the corner, we’re excited to see that more than 700 employers will unveil a 2027 benefits package that includes CareBenefits by Care.com — a resource that 31 million families will have access to at their fingertips for when the unexpected happens. But whether your company offers CareBenefits or not, I’d like to help close this employee and manager disconnect by pairing a realistic scenario with a thoughtful and solution-oriented approach from managers. The truth is these scenarios happen daily and we must get comfortable sitting down and having this conversation with our team members.

The problem: caregiving needs are often hiding in plain sight.

Three numbers from CareBenefits’ 2026 Future of Benefits Report frame the gap:

37% of employees identify as caregivers, though nearly twice that share are doing the work.

of employees identify as caregivers, though nearly twice that share are doing the work. 81% of caregivers say stress affects their work, while employers estimate only 55% of the workforce is struggling.

of caregivers say stress affects their work, while employers estimate only 55% of the workforce is struggling. 20% of employees feel “very supported” when caregiving needs affect their work, even though 85% of employees and 92% of employers agree companies share responsibility.

Employees who don’t name what they’re doing don’t look for help. Managers see the warning signs first, but rarely know what to say. And with 52% of the workforce in the sandwich generation, many need child care and elder care support at once. Benefit design alone can’t close this gap.

The plan: three moves before enrollment opens

Describe situations, not labels: Replace “caregiver benefits” with moments people recognize: “Your child care fell through at 7 a.m.” or “A parent needs more help at home.” Give senior care the same attention as child care. Equip managers to open the door: Managers don’t need all the answers. They need to notice, ask and point to the right resources before enrollment starts. Give every moment a named resource: A manager who says “let me know if you need anything” is easy to wave off. A manager who names a specific service gives the employee something to lean into for support and act on.

The timeline: because caregiving needs don’t follow the benefits calendar

Before enrollment opens: Rewrite enrollment copy in situational language (or use the resources provided to you if you are a CareBenefits client), confirm how employees reach each CareBenefits resource, and brief managers on how to approach caregiving benefit offerings. As enrollment opens: Give managers a two-sentence explanation of each resource they can say from memory. Through enrollment and beyond: Give managers a simple way to route questions without handling personal details, and keep revisiting the resources in one-on-ones throughout the year.

Start the conversation now

Open Enrollment is one of the few moments each year when everyone is already paying attention to their benefits, which makes it a great time to start these conversations. But they shouldn’t end there. Caregiving needs don’t follow a benefits calendar, and a manager who takes two minutes at any point in the year to say “we have support for this, and here’s how to reach it” can change how someone navigates a hard stretch. My hope is that every employee, whether they’re caring for a child, a parent, or both, enters 2027 knowing exactly what help is available and feeling that asking for it is not only welcomed, but encouraged, today and all year long.

Resource Links

BackupCare

Care Specialists

Care.com Membership

Childcare Resources